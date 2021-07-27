Kion Rally on Outlook Upgrade Runs Out of Steam Autor: PLX AI | 27.07.2021, 09:48 | 49 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 09:48 | (PLX AI) – Kion rallied after yesterday's guidance upgrade, but then shares fell back down as investors worried that the positive news from the trucks division might be short-lived.The order intake guidance upgrade to EUR 10,650-11,450 million, up … (PLX AI) – Kion rallied after yesterday's guidance upgrade, but then shares fell back down as investors worried that the positive news from the trucks division might be short-lived.The order intake guidance upgrade to EUR 10,650-11,450 million, up … (PLX AI) – Kion rallied after yesterday's guidance upgrade, but then shares fell back down as investors worried that the positive news from the trucks division might be short-lived.

The order intake guidance upgrade to EUR 10,650-11,450 million, up from EUR 9,700 - 10,400 million, was solely due to the trucks division, as the SCS segment targets remained unchanged

The strong share performance so far this year (up 27% year-to-date) may already have reflected an expected guidance upgrade, analysts said

Still, Bank of America raised its price target to EUR 115 from EUR 110 for Kion, reiterating buy

The recovery in trucks has been much sharper than expected, and the company's previous outlook was too conservative, BofA said

Kion continues to build momentum in the cyclical recovery, but there are procurement risks: BofA



