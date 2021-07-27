Kion Rally on Outlook Upgrade Runs Out of Steam
(PLX AI) – Kion rallied after yesterday's guidance upgrade, but then shares fell back down as investors worried that the positive news from the trucks division might be short-lived.The order intake guidance upgrade to EUR 10,650-11,450 million, up …
(PLX AI) – Kion rallied after yesterday's guidance upgrade, but then shares fell back down as investors worried that the positive news from the trucks division might be short-lived.The order intake guidance upgrade to EUR 10,650-11,450 million, up …
- (PLX AI) – Kion rallied after yesterday's guidance upgrade, but then shares fell back down as investors worried that the positive news from the trucks division might be short-lived.
- The order intake guidance upgrade to EUR 10,650-11,450 million, up from EUR 9,700 - 10,400 million, was solely due to the trucks division, as the SCS segment targets remained unchanged
- The strong share performance so far this year (up 27% year-to-date) may already have reflected an expected guidance upgrade, analysts said
- Still, Bank of America raised its price target to EUR 115 from EUR 110 for Kion, reiterating buy
- The recovery in trucks has been much sharper than expected, and the company's previous outlook was too conservative, BofA said
- Kion continues to build momentum in the cyclical recovery, but there are procurement risks: BofA
Kion Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare