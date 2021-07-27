Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts Autor: PLX AI | 27.07.2021, 09:52 | 35 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 09:52 | (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Auto shares fell 4% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their price target on the stock to NOK 3.50 from NOK 4.Kongsberg Auto will take a bigger hit than expected in Q2 earnings from production halts at its customers, higher … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Auto shares fell 4% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their price target on the stock to NOK 3.50 from NOK 4.Kongsberg Auto will take a bigger hit than expected in Q2 earnings from production halts at its customers, higher … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Auto shares fell 4% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their price target on the stock to NOK 3.50 from NOK 4.

Kongsberg Auto will take a bigger hit than expected in Q2 earnings from production halts at its customers, higher raw material prices and semiconductor shortages, Kepler said

The company may trim its operating profit outlook for the year: Kepler

But Kongsberg Auto has a stable financial position, with improved earnings and an order backlog that can boost sales by 35-40% over 2-3 years, Kepler said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock



