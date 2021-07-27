checkAd

Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 09:52  |  35   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Auto shares fell 4% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their price target on the stock to NOK 3.50 from NOK 4.
  • Kongsberg Auto will take a bigger hit than expected in Q2 earnings from production halts at its customers, higher raw material prices and semiconductor shortages, Kepler said
  • The company may trim its operating profit outlook for the year: Kepler
  • But Kongsberg Auto has a stable financial position, with improved earnings and an order backlog that can boost sales by 35-40% over 2-3 years, Kepler said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock
