checkAd

DGAP-News Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs agreement to acquire ETS Spoor B.V. and expand its position in the important Dutch market

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.07.2021, 10:00  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs agreement to acquire ETS Spoor B.V. and expand its position in the important Dutch market

27.07.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh signs agreement to acquire ETS Spoor B.V. and expand its position in the important Dutch market

  • ETS Spoor B.V. is a leading one-stop shop provider of rail infrastructure products and services in the Netherlands
  • Acquisition strengthens competitive position and creates even more customer proximity in the Netherlands
  • Netherlands is an important reference market for trendsetting business models in the rail infrastructure sector

Werdohl, 27. Juli 2021. Vossloh, a leading international supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, yesterday signed an agreement to acquire the Dutch company ETS Spoor B.V. (ETS). ETS is an established and leading market player with a wide range of products and services in the technologically sophisticated and highly innovative Dutch rail infrastructure market.

With the acquisition of its longstanding business partner ETS, the Vossloh Group is strengthening its strategically important position in the Dutch rail infrastructure market which offers outstanding growth prospects. ETS has excellent market knowledge and contacts with all major local customers and has already been cooperating very successfully for many years with a number of partners, including Vossloh. In addition, ETS has exclusive distribution agreements with suppliers of products and services outside the Vossloh portfolio and thus rounding off the local offering in the sense of a one-stop shop. This aspect is of crucial importance, particularly with regard to trendsetting service models.

"The acquisition of ETS Spoor plays a key role in the implementation of our Group strategy. It brings us a decisive step closer to important Dutch customers such as the network operator ProRail, who have so far purchased our products and services directly or indirectly at ETS Spoor. As a result, we will be in an even better position in the future to tailor our unique technological expertise and our entire range of services to the needs of our customers. The Dutch market is already a pioneer for trendsetting business models in the rail infrastructure sector and we see ourselves excellently positioned in the new constellation to drive this forward and create important added value for our customers," explains Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. "I am delighted that through this acquisition we are now opening the next chapter in our successful cooperation with our highly esteemed and long-standing partners and extend my welcome to the Dutch team to Vossloh."

Seite 1 von 3
Vossloh Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs agreement to acquire ETS Spoor B.V. and expand its position in the important Dutch market DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs agreement to acquire ETS Spoor B.V. and expand its position in the important Dutch market 27.07.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG führt Gespräche mit russischen Banken über weitere Finanzierung der Gruppe inkl. ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sechster Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares erhält Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx: Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung beschließt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier strengthens with Swiss eCommerce agency and software house MySign AG
DGAP-Adhoc: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Vorstand beschließt Aktienrückkauf für Belegschaftsaktienausgabe 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG to update financial guidance for 2021 and reduce financial liabilities
DGAP-Adhoc: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee share program 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group raises outlook for fiscal year 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh unterzeichnet Vertrag zum Erwerb der ETS Spoor B.V. und baut seine Position im wichtigen niederländischen Markt aus (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh unterzeichnet Vertrag zum Erwerb der ETS Spoor B.V. und baut seine Position im wichtigen niederländischen Markt aus
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21UBS mit Spitzenquartal, ProSiebenSat.1 verspricht Wachstum und Vossloh mit mehr Umsatz - BÖRSE TO GO
NTG24 | Kommentare
20.07.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft VOSSLOH AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
20.07.21UBS mit Spitzenquartal, ProSiebenSat.1 verspricht Wachstum und Vossloh mit mehr Umsatz - BÖRSE TO GO
NTG24 | Kommentare
19.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Talfahrt wegen Corona- und Inflationssorgen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21Vossloh: Prognose wird angehoben und Halbjahreszahlen vorgelegt
4investors | Kommentare
19.07.21Vossloh erhöht Umsatzprognose - Materialkosten belasten Ergebnis im 2. Halbjahr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Vossloh erholen sich etwas nach Aussagen zum Gesamtjahr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh hebt Umsatzprognose für das Gesamtjahr 2021 an, Ausblick für EBIT-Marge bestätigt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen