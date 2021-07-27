Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs agreement to acquire ETS Spoor B.V. and expand its position in the important Dutch market

ETS Spoor B.V. is a leading one-stop shop provider of rail infrastructure products and services in the Netherlands

Acquisition strengthens competitive position and creates even more customer proximity in the Netherlands

Netherlands is an important reference market for trendsetting business models in the rail infrastructure sector

Werdohl, 27. Juli 2021. Vossloh, a leading international supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, yesterday signed an agreement to acquire the Dutch company ETS Spoor B.V. (ETS). ETS is an established and leading market player with a wide range of products and services in the technologically sophisticated and highly innovative Dutch rail infrastructure market.

With the acquisition of its longstanding business partner ETS, the Vossloh Group is strengthening its strategically important position in the Dutch rail infrastructure market which offers outstanding growth prospects. ETS has excellent market knowledge and contacts with all major local customers and has already been cooperating very successfully for many years with a number of partners, including Vossloh. In addition, ETS has exclusive distribution agreements with suppliers of products and services outside the Vossloh portfolio and thus rounding off the local offering in the sense of a one-stop shop. This aspect is of crucial importance, particularly with regard to trendsetting service models.

"The acquisition of ETS Spoor plays a key role in the implementation of our Group strategy. It brings us a decisive step closer to important Dutch customers such as the network operator ProRail, who have so far purchased our products and services directly or indirectly at ETS Spoor. As a result, we will be in an even better position in the future to tailor our unique technological expertise and our entire range of services to the needs of our customers. The Dutch market is already a pioneer for trendsetting business models in the rail infrastructure sector and we see ourselves excellently positioned in the new constellation to drive this forward and create important added value for our customers," explains Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. "I am delighted that through this acquisition we are now opening the next chapter in our successful cooperation with our highly esteemed and long-standing partners and extend my welcome to the Dutch team to Vossloh."