SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trials support services market size is anticipated to reach USD 35.2 billion by 2028, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period . The factors driving market growth include rising demand for drug development that necessitates clinical trials and an increase in the number of CROs.

Key Insights & Findings:

The phase III segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 53% in 2020. This growth is attributed to the fact that phase III clinical trials are the most expensive ones and involve huge subjects

The clinical trial site management service segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020. Clinical trial site management services for managing offshore operations have seen tremendous expansion as a result of the trend of clinical trial outsourcing

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies sponsor segment led the market in 2020. The biopharmaceutical industry accounts for around 90% of total spending on clinical trials for medicines and equipment in the U.S.

North America is set to lead the global market during the forecast years due to the increasing R&D spending, rising demand for medication development, strong governmental efforts, and current projects

Read 110 page market research report, "Clinical Trials Support Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Phase, By Service (IRB, Clinical Trial Site Management, Data Management, Patient Recruitment Management), By Sponsor, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

In the U.S., the biopharmaceutical sector contributes to around 90% of total spending on clinical trials for drugs and equipment. A clinical trial's costs include data management, patient recruiting, site recruitment, and clinical procedure expenditures. Pharmaceutical firms have been gradually expanding their R&D investment in recent years. This was mostly due to a patent cliff in 2012, which resulted from several patent expirations.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is further expected to enhance demand for clinical trial support services throughout the forecast period. The majority of enterprises and businesses across the world are under threat from the rapidly developing risk caused by the spread of the COVID-19 disease. The current pandemic represents a serious threat to the wellbeing of the whole population. A key to effectively fighting COVID-19 lies in clinical research. The current situation across the globe and the need to think of treatment options have additionally prompted the most optimized plan to led clinical trials.