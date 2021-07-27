checkAd

DGAP-DD QIAGEN N.V. english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.07.2021, 10:15  |  29   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.07.2021 / 10:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thierry
Last name(s): Bernard

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
51.4700 USD 102940.0000 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
51.4700 USD 102940.0000 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: New York Stock Exchange
MIC: XNYS


27.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69662  27.07.2021 



Qiagen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD QIAGEN N.V. english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27.07.2021 / 10:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG führt Gespräche mit russischen Banken über weitere Finanzierung der Gruppe inkl. ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sechster Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares erhält Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx: Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung beschließt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier strengthens with Swiss eCommerce agency and software house MySign AG
DGAP-Adhoc: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Vorstand beschließt Aktienrückkauf für Belegschaftsaktienausgabe 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG to update financial guidance for 2021 and reduce financial liabilities
DGAP-Adhoc: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee share program 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group raises outlook for fiscal year 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:15 UhrDGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10:15 UhrDGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10:15 UhrDGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
24.07.21HINTERGRUND/Frischer Wind für den Dax: Wer steigt im September auf?
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
23.07.21UBS stuft QIAGEN NV auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
20.07.21DZ BANK stuft QIAGEN NV auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
20.07.21Von wegen "gefallene Engel": Auf Klaus Brunes Platow-Prüfstand: Quiagen und Synlab mit Nach-Corona-Ausblick – im Rückspiegel: Nynomic
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Interviews
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
15.07.21BERENBERG stuft QIAGEN NV auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen