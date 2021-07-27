DGAP-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

aap: Significant sales increases in Q2 (+74%) and H1 (+37%) underline growth targets for FY/2021; USA for first time with EUR 1 million sales quarter



27.07.2021 / 10:17

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") recorded significant sales growth in both the second quarter and the first half of 2021. According to preliminary figures, aap increased sales in the second quarter of 2021 by a noticeable 74% year-on-year to EUR 3.3 million (Q2/2020: EUR 1.9 million). In the first six months of the current financial year, sales also increased significantly by 37% year-on-year to EUR 6.0 million (H1/2020: EUR 4.4 million). Taking into account constant exchange rates, the growth rates were even 79% (Q2) and 41% (H1). Overall, aap thus continues to be on a growth track after the good start in the first quarter and underlines its ambitious growth targets for the financial year 2021 (+29 to +61% vs. FY/2020) with the significant sales increases in the second quarter.



Sales Q2/2021