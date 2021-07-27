checkAd

Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British Columbia

Autor: Accesswire
Kai Care Test Kits Will Be Sold Initially at Eleven Save-On-Foods Pharmacy Locations in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce a pilot program with pharmacy leader Save-On-Foods to sell Kai Care At Home COVID-19 & Influenza A/B saliva test kits in multiple locations across Vancouver, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan.

Save-On-Foods is well known national leader in industry innovation, known for always delivering extra value to its customers. Part of the Pattison Food Group, the company is best known for its most prominent banner - Save-On-Foods - but also includes PriceSmart Foods, Urban Fare and Bulkley Valley Wholesale. With 184 stores located across Western Canada, they prioritize professional, patient-centred care focused on prevention, not just intervention.

Even with a global return to pre-pandemic life, a reliable negative COVID-19 test is going to be essential for travel in the foreseeable future.

"Empower's best-in-class Kai Care COVID-19 testing solutions offer an effective and efficient path to life as we once knew it." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "The expansion to Save-On-Foods' network is an incredible step forward in our plan to ensure Kai Care Testing solutions are easily accessible to a wide consumer base. We look forward to evaluating the results of this pilot, so we can work together to determine the best final agreement structure as it relates to potential future expansion into the company's remaining stores."

"We are so excited to have these accessible, non-invasive testing options available in our stores," said Chi Quon, Save-On-Foods' General Manager of Pharmacies. "There is nothing more critical than establishing a safer post-pandemic world, and this partnership is a vital step to ensuring consumers feel comfortable engaging in everything from international travel to visiting vulnerable family members during flu season. These convenient tests mean people can get accurately tested for COVID-19 or influenza from the comfort of their homes without the added step of engaging a doctor or medical practitioner."

