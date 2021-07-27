Director Declaration

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION,

Guernsey, 27 July 2021

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Volta Finance Limited announces that Mr Steve Le Page, a Non-Executive Director, has informed the Company that he was appointed as a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited, effective 27 July 2021. The shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited have been listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market since May 2015.

