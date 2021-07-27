SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global legal cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 91.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Owing to recent legalization in several parts of the world, the usage of cannabis is gaining momentum for medical purpose. Medical cannabis is used for the treatment of various chronic conditions, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, cancer, depression, anxiety, epilepsy, and other neurological conditions. Thus, a wide application scope has led to an increased product demand for the treatment of various chronic conditions.

Key Insights & Findings:

The market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 91.5 billion by 2028 owing to the increasing legalization of cannabis across the globe

The medical end-use segment dominated the market in 2020 and will retain the leading position during the forecast years

This growth can be credited to the rising geriatric population and increasing demand for cannabis for various medical purposes, such as management of chronic pain, mental disorders, chemotherapy-induced nausea & vomiting, and neurological disorders

North America was the largest regional market in 2020 owing to high demand and positive attitude toward cannabis

Read 150 page market research report, "Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Sources (Marijuana, Hemp), By End-use (Recreational, Medical), By Derivatives (CBD, THC), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

In addition, due to cannabis being slowly accepted in various countries, some developed countries, such as Canada, Uruguay, and certain states of the U.S., have gone a step further and legalized the recreational use of cannabis. As recreational cannabis is easily available in the market with an economical price tag, the demand for the same has increased exponentially. This is expected to increase cannabis cultivation to suffice the growing demand. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the market growth owing to the imposition of lockdown, limiting consumers from visiting brick-and-mortar shops.