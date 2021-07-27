checkAd

Legal Cannabis Market Size Worth $91.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 26.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 10:35  |  22   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global legal cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 91.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Owing to recent legalization in several parts of the world, the usage of cannabis is gaining momentum for medical purpose. Medical cannabis is used for the treatment of various chronic conditions, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, cancer, depression, anxiety, epilepsy, and other neurological conditions. Thus, a wide application scope has led to an increased product demand for the treatment of various chronic conditions.

Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 91.5 billion by 2028 owing to the increasing legalization of cannabis across the globe
  • The medical end-use segment dominated the market in 2020 and will retain the leading position during the forecast years
  • This growth can be credited to the rising geriatric population and increasing demand for cannabis for various medical purposes, such as management of chronic pain, mental disorders, chemotherapy-induced nausea & vomiting, and neurological disorders
  • North America was the largest regional market in 2020 owing to high demand and positive attitude toward cannabis

Read 150 page market research report, "Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Sources (Marijuana, Hemp), By End-use (Recreational, Medical), By Derivatives (CBD, THC), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

In addition, due to cannabis being slowly accepted in various countries, some developed countries, such as Canada, Uruguay, and certain states of the U.S., have gone a step further and legalized the recreational use of cannabis. As recreational cannabis is easily available in the market with an economical price tag, the demand for the same has increased exponentially. This is expected to increase cannabis cultivation to suffice the growing demand. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the market growth owing to the imposition of lockdown, limiting consumers from visiting brick-and-mortar shops.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legal Cannabis Market Size Worth $91.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 26.3%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global legal cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 91.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Owing to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Network Optimization Services Market to Hit $9.78 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 16.1% CAGR: AMR
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition Market Size to Reach USD 115.06 Billion in ...
Applitools Partners with Sogeti on '2021 State of Artificial Intelligence Applied to Quality ...
Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market worth $ 324.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research
CT Scanner Market to Reach USD 11390 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4% | Valuates Reports
CRCbioscreen announces publication of clinical validation data of a multitarget fecal ...
Netheru OU Launches The World's First and Largest Exchange for Personality
Hemostats Market worth $3.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
GenFleet Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom