ecotel communication ag: Publication of preliminary half-year figures and increase in EBITDA forecast

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Change in Forecast
ecotel communication ag: Publication of preliminary half-year figures and increase in EBITDA forecast

27-Jul-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, July 27, 2021

According to the preliminary figures available today for the first half of 2021, ecotel will report an EBITDA of EUR 8.0 million (previous year: EUR 4.9 million). The reason for this significant increase is the sustained positive development of the ecotel Business Customers segment, especially in the second quarter of 2021. According to preliminary figures, this segment will generate sales of EUR 24.0 million in the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 22.8 million) and an EBITDA of EUR 3.7 million (previous year: EUR 2.0 million). The easybell segment can also continue the positive development of the last few quarters and is expected to generate sales of EUR 12.3 million (previous year: EUR 10.4 million) and an EBITDA of EUR 3.8 million (previous year: EUR 2.5 million).

Due to the preliminary figures for the first half of the year and the good prospects for further business development in the current financial year, ecotel is increasing its forecast for the full year 2021. EBITDA for the financial year 2021 will now expected to be in a corridor of EUR 15 to 16 million. As part of the reporting for the first quarter of 2021, the board assumed an EBITDA at the upper end of the corridor of EUR 12 to 14 million for the 2021 financial year. All other forecasts for the 2021 financial year in relation to segment revenues, gross profit development in the ecotel Business Customers segment, and the EBITDA forecasts for the other segments remain unchanged.

When creating the original forecast for 2021, the board took into account the uncertainties that could result from the Covid-19 pandemic. These have not yet occurred to this extent. The newly added planning uncertainty from the flood situation at some of our customers was taken into account in the current forecast.

The Company will publish the final figures for the first half of 2021 on August 5, 2021.

About ecotel communication ag:
The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 360,000 voice channels.

