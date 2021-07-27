checkAd

Gamesys Group plc chooses 3radical to Deploy Free Online Gaming Experiences to Acquire and Retain Players

BRISTOL, England, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, the leader in consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions, today announces it has signed a 5 year agreement with Gamesys Group plc, a leading international online gaming operator, to provide interactive gaming experiences to online players.

As one of the foremost online gaming operators, Gamesys' partnership with 3radical enables them to bring new and seasonal free-to-play gaming experiences to market using the 3radical Voco interactive gamification platform. Already live with a "Monopoly" experience in Spain, these free-to-play games are key to attracting new players and bringing existing players back.

"Our partnership with 3radical supports one of our key pillars of "putting the player first" throughout our portfolio of distinctive and recognizable brands," said Raúl Ibañez, Spain Country Manager. "By offering effective and innovative best-in-class experiences and dynamic gaming content to our global audience, we are able to provide entertaining and safe environments for players to enjoy."

In addition, Gamesys and 3radical will work together on how these games can support new and ongoing Responsible Gambling initiatives.

"We are very excited to be working with such a sophisticated and responsible data-driven gaming organization as Gamesys," said Michael D. Fisher, CEO, 3radical. "Given the success of our initial rollout with the "Monopoly" experience in Spain, our next step will be to help Gamesys understand which other of their markets will benefit from additional engaging, gamified experiences, helping them further increase their marketshare, based on the rich stream of engagement and behavioral data achieved through these online experiences."

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com. 

About 3radical

3radical is a consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions provider. We help organizations listen to their consumers and adapt experiences accordingly by giving them the ability to earn consented data directly from their audience. Critically, this fosters humanized interactions through choice-driven journeys provided by 3radical's gamification software. We use game science and comprehensive strategic services to shape and support the customer experience by creating a fair value exchange delivered directly to each recipient and optimized by data and real-time decisioning. Every progressive exchange results in consented, Earned Data provided by the consumer in a transparent, motivating, and mutually beneficial environment enticing consumers to want to share and engage more. 3radical operates globally through offices in North America, the UK and Asia Pac and serves major brands across a broad range of industries.




