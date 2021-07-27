checkAd

Matas Rises as Danish Retail Sales Continue at Torrid Pace

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021   

(PLX AI) – Matas shares rose 1% as Danish retail sales moved up 6.6% in June versus last year, and 7.4% up quarter-on-quarter.Clothing was chiefly responsible for the rise, while consumer spending on food and household supplies was down for the …

  • (PLX AI) – Matas shares rose 1% as Danish retail sales moved up 6.6% in June versus last year, and 7.4% up quarter-on-quarter.
  • Clothing was chiefly responsible for the rise, while consumer spending on food and household supplies was down for the quarter, although still up in June
  • Danish spending remains high and above pre-covid levels by about 4%
  • Products within health and personal care will continue to perform well due to the pandemic and also after the reopening, while Matas will continue to benefit from its strong omni-channel set-up, analysts at SEB said
