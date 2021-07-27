Matas Rises as Danish Retail Sales Continue at Torrid Pace Autor: PLX AI | 27.07.2021, 11:04 | 16 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 11:04 | (PLX AI) – Matas shares rose 1% as Danish retail sales moved up 6.6% in June versus last year, and 7.4% up quarter-on-quarter.Clothing was chiefly responsible for the rise, while consumer spending on food and household supplies was down for the … (PLX AI) – Matas shares rose 1% as Danish retail sales moved up 6.6% in June versus last year, and 7.4% up quarter-on-quarter.Clothing was chiefly responsible for the rise, while consumer spending on food and household supplies was down for the … (PLX AI) – Matas shares rose 1% as Danish retail sales moved up 6.6% in June versus last year, and 7.4% up quarter-on-quarter.

Clothing was chiefly responsible for the rise, while consumer spending on food and household supplies was down for the quarter, although still up in June

Danish spending remains high and above pre-covid levels by about 4%

Clothing was chiefly responsible for the rise, while consumer spending on food and household supplies was down for the quarter, although still up in June

Danish spending remains high and above pre-covid levels by about 4%

Products within health and personal care will continue to perform well due to the pandemic and also after the reopening, while Matas will continue to benefit from its strong omni-channel set-up, analysts at SEB said



