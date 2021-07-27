checkAd

Bilibili to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 19, 2021

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 19, 2021-

SHANGHAI, China, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Thursday, August 19, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 19, 2021). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:   Bilibili Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID:    6624169
Registration Link:   http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6624169


All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 26, 2021:

United States:   +1-855-452-5696 
International:   +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong:   800-963-117 
China:   400-632-2162 
Replay Access Code:   6624169


About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili represents an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the ‘‘bullet chatting’’ feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse cultures and interests and destination for discovering cultural trends and phenomena for young generations in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Bilibili Inc.
Juliet Yang
Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523
E-mail: ir@bilibili.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com





