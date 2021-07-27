checkAd

DGAP-News H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA supports Green Hydrogen initiative AquaVentus

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA supports Green Hydrogen initiative AquaVentus

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA becomes a sponsoring partner of the AquaVentus initiative

- H&R strengthens the Green Hydrogen initiative; at the same time, the company is implementing another building block for its own sustainability strategy

- Diversification of access options to additional quantities of Green Hydrogen; company brings expertise as the operator of one of the largest flexible electrolysis plant


Salzbergen, Germany, July 27th, 2021. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA has joined the AquaVentus development association and thus supports this Green Hydrogen Initiative, which now consists of roughly 65 internationally leading companies, organizations and research institutions. "AquaVentus has set itself the goal of installing ten gigawatts of electrolysis power from offshore wind energy in the North Sea by 2035", explains Detlev Wösten, Chief Sustainability Officer at H&R. The offshore wind power will be used to generate green hydrogen on the high seas and then bring it to shore via pipeline. The members of the initiative bundle many years of expertise in the core area of ​​hydrogen generation and utilization, in the fields of economic development, offshore energy generation, pipeline maintenance as well as port logistics and transport. The sub-projects related to the AquaVentus initiative include various modules along the entire hydrogen value chain: from the generation of hydrogen in the North Sea to transport to customers on the mainland and a rapid market ramp-up. These include, for example: the development of offshore wind energy plants with integrated hydrogen generation, a large-scale offshore hydrogen park, a central supply pipeline, port infrastructures, maritime hydrogen-based applications and research platforms. "Our membership at AquaVentus is a step in the implementation of our sustainability strategy. The chemical industry will change fundamentally within the next decade and we want to ensure constant access to extensive amounts of green hydrogen in order to convert our product portfolio. With our already existing hydrogen electrolysis know-how, our initiatives for the production of our own synthesis products and through our networking with the major hydrogen players of the future, we will underpin our claim to leadership in the further development of PtX technologies and climate-friendly product solutions and thus want to contribute significantly to the achievement of the societal climate goals", says H&R's managing director and CEO Niels H. Hansen.

