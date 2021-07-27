checkAd

Satellite Communication Market Size Worth $137.63 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 11:35  |  42   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The global satellite communication market size is expected to reach USD 137.63 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption rate of small satellites in the defense industry for applications, including geospace and atmospheric research, tactical communication, and medium resolution imagery, is anticipated to propel the market growth. Besides, the escalating demand for satellite communication (SATCOM) solutions in the aviation sector for better airline operations and air traffic management is expected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The SATCOM market is driven by the growing need for enriched data communication across the globe
  • By component, the equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the benefits offered by SATCOM equipment, including locating undetected tunnels, integrating targets, and tracing movements
  • In terms of vertical, the media and broadcasting segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the high penetration of satellite TV services across the globe
  • The government and defense vertical segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period primarily owing to the increasing use of satellite communication for military operations
  • In 2020, North America held the largest share in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, owing to the increasing passenger traffic in marine and coastal tourism in the region. In addition, these regions are characterized by the presence of a large number of market players

Read 100 page market research report, "Satellite Communication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Equipment, Services), By Application (Broadcasting, Airtime), By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

With the rise of the 5G network and launches of several scheduled Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites, the market for SATCOM is expected to grow at a significant pace in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the expansion of satellite communication into the connectivity market has influenced the SATCOM providers to increase the emphasis on securing the speed of deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe. At present, there are around 2.7 million devices serviced by satellites, including infrastructure, aviation, environmental monitoring, shipping, and military support.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Satellite Communication Market Size Worth $137.63 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -The global satellite communication market size is expected to reach USD 137.63 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Network Optimization Services Market to Hit $9.78 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 16.1% CAGR: AMR
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition Market Size to Reach USD 115.06 Billion in ...
Applitools Partners with Sogeti on '2021 State of Artificial Intelligence Applied to Quality ...
Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market worth $ 324.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research
CT Scanner Market to Reach USD 11390 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4% | Valuates Reports
Netheru OU Launches The World's First and Largest Exchange for Personality
CRCbioscreen announces publication of clinical validation data of a multitarget fecal ...
Hemostats Market worth $3.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom