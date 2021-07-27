SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The global satellite communication market size is expected to reach USD 137.63 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc . It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028 . The growing adoption rate of small satellites in the defense industry for applications, including geospace and atmospheric research, tactical communication, and medium resolution imagery, is anticipated to propel the market growth. Besides, the escalating demand for satellite communication (SATCOM) solutions in the aviation sector for better airline operations and air traffic management is expected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years .

Key Insights & Findings:

The SATCOM market is driven by the growing need for enriched data communication across the globe

By component, the equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the benefits offered by SATCOM equipment, including locating undetected tunnels, integrating targets, and tracing movements

In terms of vertical, the media and broadcasting segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the high penetration of satellite TV services across the globe

The government and defense vertical segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period primarily owing to the increasing use of satellite communication for military operations

In 2020, North America held the largest share in terms of revenue, followed by Europe , owing to the increasing passenger traffic in marine and coastal tourism in the region. In addition, these regions are characterized by the presence of a large number of market players

Read 100 page market research report, "Satellite Communication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Equipment, Services), By Application (Broadcasting, Airtime), By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

With the rise of the 5G network and launches of several scheduled Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites, the market for SATCOM is expected to grow at a significant pace in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the expansion of satellite communication into the connectivity market has influenced the SATCOM providers to increase the emphasis on securing the speed of deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe. At present, there are around 2.7 million devices serviced by satellites, including infrastructure, aviation, environmental monitoring, shipping, and military support.