Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Hoglund Bus Co. Inc.

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that they have entered into a Factory Authorized Representative Agreement (the "Agreement") with Hoglund Bus Co., Inc. ("Hoglund"), allowing the Monticello, Minnesota based leader in the transportation industry to promote, sell and service Envirotech products throughout the United States. Hoglund will be providing sales and service to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in its St. Paul-Minneapolis, Marshalltown, Iowa and Janesville, Wisconsin locations. Hoglund is required to buy at least one van and one Class 4 or Class 5 truck at commencement of the Agreement. The vehicles will initially be used as demonstration vehicles and may also be sold to customers.

Hoglund is a family-owned transportation industry leader, selling and leasing school buses and commercial buses and providing customer financing in addition to respected service and parts departments in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

"Hoglund has an established customer base and extensive knowledge and experience providing quality sales and service to its customers for a broad variety of buses, " said Envirotech Vehicles' CEO Phillip Oldridge. "They are a leader in their industry and an ideal partner to help us continue to expand our market reach, as they are the first company we have partnered with in the Midwest. Our FAR partnerships are a key part of our growth strategy, and we continue to selectively sign deals like this to support our sales and customer service initiatives while capitalizing on the rapidly growing EV market."

Thomas Klein, President of Hoglund, said "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Using our sales and service experience in the Midwest, we expect the relationship to achieve dynamic outcomes in the electric vehicle market."

About Envirotech Vehicles
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

About Hoglund Bus Co., Inc.
Hoglund Bus Co., Inc., a leader in the transportation industry, is a family-owned full-service dealership with four locations serving Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. We carry an extensive inventory of new and used school buses and a number of new commercial bus brands. We sell and lease vehicles, provide financing where needed, and have an extensive service and parts support system to serve our customers.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

