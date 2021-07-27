Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Dean's Dairy & Specialty Foods for Distribution

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), plant-based food company, has started distributing its products through Dean's Dairy and Specialty Foods and has sent its first …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. ( CSE:YUM )( OTC PINK:KOMOF )( FSE:9HB ) (" Komo "), plant-based food company, has started distributing its products through Dean's Dairy and Specialty Foods and has sent its first shipment of products to Dean's for distribution in British Columbia.

Established in 1986, Dean's Dairy & Specialty Foods distributes premium all-natural and organic products to grocers, cafes, and eateries in Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, and just recently, Vancouver Island. To this day, Dean personally selects each brand they represent to ensure clients can expect top quality, consistency and freshness. Dean's delivers 6 days a week with refrigerated trucks that are meticulously maintained in order to ensure the freshest delivery.

Building its roots in-home delivery, Dean's team from day one continues to bring personal service, family values, commitment to quality, and their desire to delight customers through wholesale distribution.

"When we were first introduced to KOMO and met Adya, Fred, and Jeffrey - their passion and mission to share the love of plant based foods through comfort classics truly inspired us. We understand the challenges and obstacles young entrepreneurs in Vancouver go through, and we are here to support them on their journey to success," says Dean Sellars, Founder and CEO at Dean's.

With this new relationship established with Dean's Dairy and Specialty Foods, Komo is no longer working with its previous food distributor for British Columbia.

Komo works with Cornerstone Sales Ltd. as it's Canadian sales agent to bring Komo Foods to broad distribution in Canada to independent and national health food stores, grocery chain, convenience food stores and food services businesses.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home.



Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected","estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

