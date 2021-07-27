checkAd

Hercules Capital Announces Supplemental Cash Distribution of $0.07 Per Share for the Second Quarter Of 2021

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a supplemental cash distribution of $0.07 per share.

This supplemental cash distribution will be paid out of Hercules Capital’s undistributed taxable income (taxable income in excess of distributions paid) as of June 30, 2021. The following shows the key dates of the supplemental distribution payment:

Record Date August 11, 2021
Payment Date August 18, 2021

This supplemental cash distribution is in addition to the previously announced regular quarterly cash distribution that Hercules declared for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.32 per share.

Hercules' Board of Directors maintains a variable distribution policy with the objective of distributing four quarterly distributions in an amount that approximates 90% to 100% of the Company’s taxable quarterly income or potential annual income for a particular year. In addition, during the year, the Company’s Board of Directors may choose to pay additional supplemental distributions, so that the Company may distribute approximately all its annual taxable income in the year it was earned, or it can elect to maintain the option to spill over the excess taxable income into the coming year for future distribution payments.

The determination of the tax attributes of the Company's distributions is made annually as of the end of the Company's fiscal year based upon its taxable income for the full year and distributions paid for the full year. Therefore, a determination made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes of its distributions for a full year. Of the distributions declared during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 100% were distributions derived from the Company’s current and accumulated earnings and profits. There can be no certainty to stockholders that this determination is representative of the tax attributes of the Company’s 2021 full year distributions to stockholders.

