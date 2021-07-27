Entegris Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2021
Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company’s second quarter ended July 3, 2021.
Second-quarter sales were $571.4 million, an increase of 27% from the same quarter last year. Second-quarter GAAP net income was $88.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, which included $11.9 million of amortization of intangible assets and $0.6 million of integration costs. Non-GAAP net income was $116.7 million for the second quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.85.
Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and chief executive officer, said: “Our excellent second quarter results were highlighted by 27 percent sales growth and record profitability and EPS. Revenue growth was strong across all three divisions, as we benefited from accelerating demand for our leading unit driven and CAPEX driven product lines. In an industry environment that continues to be very dynamic, our manufacturing and supply chain teams have performed exceptionally well and been instrumental in delivering 25% organic growth in the first half of this year.”
Mr. Loy added: “Our outlook for the full year 2021 has improved, as we benefit from an increasingly strong market environment and demand for our solution set that continues to be very good. Looking further ahead, the long-term fundamentals of the semiconductor market are very encouraging. Positive secular demand trends have become increasingly evident, the pace of node transitions for both logic and memory have quickened and device architectures are becoming much more complex. This is great news for Entegris, because the unique set of capabilities we have built around process materials and materials purity will be key enablers of these new chip architectures. And this will translate into our rapidly expanding served market and increasing Entegris content per wafer.”
Quarterly Financial Results Summary
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Results
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
April 3, 2021
Net sales
$571,352
$448,405
$512,844
Operating income
$138,889
$94,712
$113,978
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
24.3%
21.1%
22.2%
Net income
$88,770
$68,036
$84,676
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.65
$0.50
$0.62
Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
$151,603
$110,835
$128,036
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
26.5%
24.7%
25.0%
Non-GAAP net income
$116,711
$81,581
$95,513
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.85
$0.60
$0.70
Third-Quarter Outlook
For the third quarter ending October 2, 2021, the Company expects sales of $575 million to $590 million, net income of $104 million to $111 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.76 and $0.81. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.84 to $0.89, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $114 million to $121 million.
Segment Results
The Company reports its results in the following segments:
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials, and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.
Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.
Second-Quarter Results Conference Call Details
Entegris will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants should dial 866-248-8441 or +1 323-289-6576, referencing confirmation code 5713272. Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For a replay of the call, please Click Here using passcode 5713272.
The call can also be accessed live and on-demand from the Entegris website. Go to https://investor.entegris.com/events-and-presentations and follow the link to the webcast. The on-demand playback will be available for six weeks after the conclusion of the teleconference.
Management’s slide presentation concerning the results for the second quarter will be posted on the Investor Relations section of www.entegris.com Tuesday morning before the call.
About Entegris
Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at http://www.entegris.com.
Non-GAAP Information
The Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted segment profit, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share, together with related measures thereof, are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to better understand and manage its business and believes these measures provide investors and analysts additional and meaningful information for the assessment of the Company’s ongoing results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to assist in the evaluation of the performance of its business segments and to make operating decisions. Management believes that the Company’s non-GAAP measures help indicate the Company’s baseline performance before certain gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of the Company’s business or future outlook, and that non-GAAP measures offer a more consistent view of business performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures aid investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s results by providing a higher degree of transparency for such items and providing a level of disclosure that will help investors generally understand how management plans, measures and evaluates the Company’s business performance. Management believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides greater consistency in its financial reporting and facilitates investors’ understanding of the Company’s historical operating trends by providing an additional basis for comparisons to prior periods. The reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP segment profit to adjusted operating income, GAAP net income to adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income and diluted earnings per common share to non-GAAP net income and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share and GAAP outlook to non-GAAP outlook are included elsewhere in this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to future period guidance; future sales, net income, net income per diluted share, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP net income, expenses and other financial metrics; the Company’s performance relative to its markets, including the drivers of such performance; the impact, financial or otherwise, of any organizational changes; market and technology trends, including the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the development of new products and the success of their introductions; the Company's capital allocation strategy, which may be modified at any time for any reason, including share repurchases, dividends, debt repayments and potential acquisitions; the impact of the acquisitions the Company has made and commercial partnerships the Company has established; the Company’s ability to execute on its strategies; and other matters. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and financial markets, as well as on the Company, our customers and suppliers, which may impact our sales, gross margin, customer demand and our ability to supply our products to our customers; weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for the Company’s products and solutions; the Company’s ability to meet rapid demand shifts; the Company’s ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers' rapidly changing requirements; the Company’s concentrated customer base; the Company’s ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures or other transactions; the Company’s ability to effectively implement any organizational changes; the Company’s ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; operational, political and legal risks of the Company’s international operations; the Company’s dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; raw material shortages, supply and labor constraints and price increases; changes in government regulations of the countries in which the Company operates; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s stock; the level of, and obligations associated with, the Company’s indebtedness; and other risk factors and additional information described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risks Factors" in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 5, 2021, and in the Company’s other periodic filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
April 3, 2021
Net sales
$571,352
$448,405
$512,844
Cost of sales
305,968
241,033
277,858
Gross profit
265,384
207,372
234,986
Selling, general and administrative expenses
72,621
66,872
71,389
Engineering, research and development expenses
41,972
32,572
37,748
Amortization of intangible assets
11,902
13,216
11,871
Operating income
138,889
94,712
113,978
Interest expense, net
10,643
12,792
11,581
Other expense (income), net
23,560
(477)
4,330
Income before income tax expense
104,686
82,397
98,067
Income tax expense
15,916
14,361
13,391
Net income
$88,770
$68,036
$84,676
Basic earnings per common share:
$0.66
$0.51
$0.63
Diluted earnings per common share:
$0.65
$0.50
$0.62
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
135,498
134,700
135,068
Diluted
136,533
136,007
136,502
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
Net sales
$1,084,196
$860,732
Cost of sales
583,826
467,882
Gross profit
500,370
392,850
Selling, general and administrative expenses
144,010
125,763
Engineering, research and development expenses
79,720
62,204
Amortization of intangible assets
23,773
29,427
Operating income
252,867
175,456
Interest expense, net
22,224
23,030
Other expense, net
27,890
401
Income before income tax expense
202,753
152,025
Income tax expense
29,307
22,983
Net income
$173,446
$129,042
Basic earnings per common share:
$1.28
$0.96
Diluted earnings per common share:
$1.27
$0.95
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
135,283
134,722
Diluted
136,518
136,188
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
July 3, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$401,033
$580,893
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
309,936
264,392
Inventories, net
387,605
323,944
Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes
22,622
21,136
Other current assets
38,040
43,892
Total current assets
1,159,236
1,234,257
Property, plant and equipment, net
563,258
525,367
Other assets:
Right-of-use assets
59,117
45,924
Goodwill
749,566
748,037
Intangible assets, net
314,496
337,632
Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets
14,994
14,519
Other
12,064
11,960
Total assets
$2,872,731
$2,917,696
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$92,969
$81,618
Accrued liabilities
146,827
177,012
Income tax payable
20,734
43,996
Total current liabilities
260,530
302,626
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
936,382
1,085,783
Long-term lease liability
53,747
39,730
Other liabilities
106,741
110,063
Shareholders’ equity
1,515,331
1,379,494
Total liabilities and equity
$2,872,731
$2,917,696
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
Operating activities:
Net income
$88,770
$68,036
$173,446
$129,042
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
22,574
20,639
44,669
41,287
Amortization
11,902
13,216
23,773
29,427
Stock-based compensation expense
7,519
5,655
14,657
10,649
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification
23,338
1,470
23,338
1,470
Other
(8,369)
5,862
(203)
11,425
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade accounts and notes receivable
(26,667)
1,908
(48,231)
(42,087)
Inventories
(30,386)
(37,157)
(69,723)
(55,362)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
13,244
43,663
(15,347)
5,643
Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable
(22,854)
4,637
(26,442)
4,412
Other
2,784
2,092
15,033
5,518
Net cash provided by operating activities
81,855
130,021
134,970
141,424
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(41,771)
(24,288)
(85,101)
(46,873)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(2,250)
(15)
(2,250)
(75,645)
Other
18
206
90
211
Net cash used in investing activities
(44,003)
(24,097)
(87,261)
(122,307)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility and long-term debt
451,000
400,000
451,000
617,000
Payments of revolving credit facility and long-term debt
(601,000)
(293,000)
(601,000)
(368,000)
Payments for debt extinguishment costs
(19,080)
—
(19,080)
—
Payments for dividends
(10,889)
(10,805)
(21,797)
(21,652)
Issuance of common stock
15,245
1,198
16,817
1,749
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(55)
(1,280)
(15,093)
(12,720)
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(15,000)
—
(30,000)
(29,564)
Deferred acquisition payments
—
—
—
(16,125)
Other
(4,800)
(3,965)
(4,801)
(6,855)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(184,579)
92,148
(223,954)
163,833
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(760)
(482)
(3,615)
(2,194)
Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents
(147,487)
197,590
(179,860)
180,756
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
548,520
335,077
580,893
351,911
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$401,033
$532,667
$401,033
$532,667
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
Net sales
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
April 3, 2021
|
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
|
$180,366
|
|
$146,213
|
|
$166,541
|
|
$346,907
|
|
$290,427
|
Microcontamination Control
|
227,521
|
|
183,758
|
|
207,099
|
|
434,620
|
|
343,019
|
Advanced Materials Handling
|
172,502
|
|
126,434
|
|
148,541
|
|
321,043
|
|
242,571
|
Inter-segment elimination
|
(9,037)
|
|
(8,000)
|
|
(9,337)
|
|
(18,374)
|
|
(15,285)
|
Total net sales
|
$571,352
|
|
$448,405
|
|
$512,844
|
|
$1,084,196
|
|
$860,732
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
Segment profit
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
April 3, 2021
|
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
|
$44,945
|
|
$32,938
|
|
$34,556
|
|
$79,501
|
|
$65,608
|
Microcontamination Control
|
78,132
|
|
62,137
|
|
70,566
|
|
148,698
|
|
112,304
|
Advanced Materials Handling
|
42,093
|
|
22,809
|
|
32,095
|
|
74,188
|
|
43,441
|
Total segment profit
|
165,170
|
|
117,884
|
|
137,217
|
|
302,387
|
|
221,353
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
11,902
|
|
13,216
|
|
11,871
|
|
23,773
|
|
29,427
|
Unallocated expenses
|
14,379
|
|
9,956
|
|
11,368
|
|
25,747
|
|
16,470
|
Total operating income
|
$138,889
|
|
$94,712
|
|
$113,978
|
|
$252,867
|
|
$175,456
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
April 3, 2021
|
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
Net sales
|
$571,352
|
|
$448,405
|
|
$512,844
|
|
$1,084,196
|
|
$860,732
|
Gross profit-GAAP
|
$265,384
|
|
$207,372
|
|
$234,986
|
|
$500,370
|
|
$392,850
|
Adjustments to gross profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Integration costs
|
—
|
|
(1,557)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(1,557)
|
Severance and restructuring costs
|
—
|
|
465
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
465
|
Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
361
|
Adjusted gross profit
|
$265,384
|
|
$206,280
|
|
$234,986
|
|
$500,370
|
|
$392,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin - as a % of net sales
|
46.4%
|
46.2%
|
45.8%
|
|
46.2%
|
45.6%
|
Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales
|
46.4%
|
46.0%
|
45.8%
|
|
46.2%
|
45.6%
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
Segment profit-GAAP
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
April 3, 2021
|
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM)
|
$44,945
|
|
$32,938
|
|
$34,556
|
|
$79,501
|
|
$65,608
|
Microcontamination Control (MC)
|
78,132
|
|
62,137
|
|
70,566
|
|
148,698
|
|
112,304
|
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH)
|
42,093
|
|
22,809
|
|
32,095
|
|
74,188
|
|
43,441
|
Total segment profit
|
165,170
|
|
117,884
|
|
137,217
|
|
302,387
|
|
221,353
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
11,902
|
|
13,216
|
|
11,871
|
|
23,773
|
|
29,427
|
Unallocated expenses
|
14,379
|
|
9,956
|
|
11,368
|
|
25,747
|
|
16,470
|
Total operating income
|
$138,889
|
|
$94,712
|
|
$113,978
|
|
$252,867
|
|
$175,456
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
Adjusted segment profit
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
April 3, 2021
|
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
SCEM segment profit
|
$44,945
|
|
$32,938
|
|
$34,556
|
|
$79,501
|
|
$65,608
|
Integration costs
|
—
|
|
(1,557)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(1,557)
|
Severance and restructuring costs
|
51
|
|
455
|
|
47
|
|
98
|
|
629
|
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
235
|
SCEM adjusted segment profit
|
$44,996
|
|
$31,836
|
|
$34,603
|
|
$79,599
|
|
$64,915
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MC segment profit
|
$78,132
|
|
$62,137
|
|
$70,566
|
|
$148,698
|
|
$112,304
|
Severance and restructuring costs
|
55
|
|
494
|
|
51
|
|
106
|
|
684
|
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
126
|
MC adjusted segment profit
|
$78,187
|
|
$62,631
|
|
$70,617
|
|
$148,804
|
|
$113,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMH segment profit
|
$42,093
|
|
$22,809
|
|
$32,095
|
|
$74,188
|
|
$43,441
|
Severance and restructuring costs
|
38
|
|
814
|
|
37
|
|
75
|
|
949
|
AMH adjusted segment profit
|
$42,131
|
|
$23,623
|
|
$32,132
|
|
$74,263
|
|
$44,390
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unallocated general and administrative expenses
|
$14,379
|
|
$9,956
|
|
$11,368
|
|
$25,747
|
|
$16,470
|
Unallocated deal and integration costs
|
(632)
|
|
(2,415)
|
|
(2,044)
|
|
(2,676)
|
|
(3,894)
|
Unallocated severance and restructuring costs
|
(36)
|
|
(286)
|
|
(8)
|
|
(44)
|
|
(630)
|
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
|
$13,711
|
|
$7,255
|
|
$9,316
|
|
$23,027
|
|
$11,946
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total adjusted segment profit
|
$165,314
|
|
$118,090
|
|
$137,352
|
|
$302,666
|
|
$222,419
|
Adjusted amortization of intangible assets
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
|
13,711
|
|
7,255
|
|
9,316
|
|
23,027
|
|
11,946
|
Total adjusted operating income
|
$151,603
|
|
$110,835
|
|
$128,036
|
|
$279,639
|
|
$210,473
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
April 3, 2021
|
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
Net sales
|
$571,352
|
|
$448,405
|
|
$512,844
|
|
$1,084,196
|
|
$860,732
|
Net income
|
$88,770
|
|
$68,036
|
|
$84,676
|
|
$173,446
|
|
$129,042
|
Net income - as a % of net sales
|
15.5%
|
|
15.2%
|
|
16.5%
|
|
16.0%
|
|
15.0%
|
Adjustments to net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
15,916
|
|
14,361
|
|
13,391
|
|
29,307
|
|
22,983
|
Interest expense, net
|
10,643
|
|
12,792
|
|
11,581
|
|
22,224
|
|
23,030
|
Other expense (income), net
|
23,560
|
|
(477)
|
|
4,330
|
|
27,890
|
|
401
|
GAAP - Operating income
|
138,889
|
|
94,712
|
|
113,978
|
|
252,867
|
|
175,456
|
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
|
24.3%
|
21.1%
|
22.2%
|
|
23.3%
|
20.4%
|
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
361
|
Deal and transaction costs
|
—
|
|
503
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1,934
|
Integration costs
|
632
|
|
355
|
|
2,044
|
|
2,676
|
|
403
|
Severance and restructuring costs
|
180
|
|
2,049
|
|
143
|
|
323
|
|
2,892
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
11,902
|
|
13,216
|
|
11,871
|
|
23,773
|
|
29,427
|
Adjusted operating income
|
151,603
|
|
110,835
|
|
128,036
|
|
279,639
|
|
210,473
|
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
|
26.5%
|
24.7%
|
25.0%
|
|
25.8%
|
24.5%
|
Depreciation
|
22,574
|
|
20,639
|
|
22,095
|
|
44,669
|
|
41,287
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$174,177
|
|
$131,474
|
|
$150,131
|
|
$324,308
|
|
$251,760
|
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
|
30.5%
|
29.3%
|
29.3%
|
|
29.9%
|
29.2%
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
April 3, 2021
|
|
July 3, 2021
|
June 27, 2020
|
GAAP net income
|
$88,770
|
|
$68,036
|
|
$84,676
|
|
$173,446
|
|
$129,042
|
Adjustments to net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charge for fair value write-up of inventory acquired
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
361
|
Deal and transaction costs
|
—
|
|
503
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1,934
|
Integration costs
|
632
|
|
355
|
|
2,044
|
|
2,676
|
|
403
|
Severance and restructuring costs
|
180
|
|
2,049
|
|
143
|
|
323
|
|
2,892
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification
|
23,338
|
|
1,470
|
|
—
|
|
23,338
|
|
1,470
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
11,902
|
|
13,216
|
|
11,871
|
|
23,773
|
|
29,427
|
Tax effect of adjustments to net income and discrete items1
|
(8,111)
|
|
(4,048)
|
|
(3,221)
|
|
(11,332)
|
|
(8,377)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$116,711
|
|
$81,581
|
|
$95,513
|
|
$212,224
|
|
$157,152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$0.65
|
|
$0.50
|
|
$0.62
|
|
$1.27
|
|
$0.95
|
Effect of adjustments to net income
|
$0.20
|
|
$0.10
|
|
$0.08
|
|
$0.28
|
|
$0.21
|
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
|
$0.85
|
|
$0.60
|
|
$0.70
|
|
$1.55
|
|
$1.15
1The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years.
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Third-Quarter Outlook
|
Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
|
October 2, 2021
|
GAAP net income
|
$104 - $111
|
Adjustments to net income:
|
|
Restructuring and integration costs
|
2
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
11
|
|
Income tax effect
|
(3)
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$114 - $121
|
|
Third-Quarter Outlook
|
Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
October 2, 2021
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$0.76 - $0.81
|
Adjustments to diluted earnings per common share:
|
|
Restructuring and integration costs
|
0.01
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
0.09
|
|
Income tax effect
|
(0.02)
|
|
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
|
$0.84 - $0.89
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005275/en/Entegris Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare