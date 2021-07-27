Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 Per Share

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.90%, return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 14.02%, and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) was 22.45%, compared to 1.37%, 9.99%, and 16.21%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021 and (2.61)%, (17.76)%, and (29.40)%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. Total assets were $20.53 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $20.17 billion at March 31, 2021, and $20.52 billion at June 30, 2020. A reconciliation of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measure of ROATCE to the GAAP measure of ROAE is set forth at the end of this press release.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the “Company” or “Pacific Premier”), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $96.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $68.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and net loss of $99.1 million, or $(1.41) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We continue to realize the benefits of increased size and scale, which has enabled us to generate a high level of profitability despite the challenging interest rate environment. Our performance has resulted in strong growth in our tangible book value per share from the prior quarter and allowed us to continue to return significant capital to shareholders through our common stock dividend.

“We are leveraging the collective strengths of our larger organization, and our teams are working well together to add new clients and expand existing business relationships. This is resulting in strong inflows of low-cost deposits from all of our banking groups, as well as higher levels of loan production. During the second quarter, we generated $1.58 billion in new loan commitments, an increase of 36.7% compared to the prior quarter, while loan fundings increased 54.5% resulting in annualized total loan growth of 14.5%. The increased loan production allowed us to further remix the balance sheet towards higher yielding assets.

“While we are seeing signs of improving demand, there continue to be uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we believe that we are well positioned to deliver consistent financial performance and to capitalize on stronger credit demand as the economy progresses,” said Mr. Gardner.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 Financial highlights (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 96,302 $ 68,668 $ (99,091 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 1.01 0.72 (1.41 ) Common equity dividend per share paid 0.33 0.30 0.25 Return on average assets 1.90 % 1.37 % (2.61 )% Return on average equity 14.02 9.99 (17.76 ) Return on average tangible common equity (1) 22.45 16.21 (29.40 ) Pre-provision net revenue on average assets (1) 1.84 1.86 1.60 Net interest margin 3.44 3.55 3.79 Core net interest margin (1) 3.22 3.30 3.59 Cost of deposits 0.08 0.11 0.32 Efficiency ratio (1) 49.4 48.6 52.9 Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expense) as a percent of average assets (1) 1.86 % 1.85 % 2.02 % Total assets $ 20,529,486 $ 20,173,298 $ 20,517,074 Total deposits 17,015,097 16,740,007 16,976,693 Loans to deposit ratio 79.9 % 78.4 % 88.8 % Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits 92.6 91.8 88.7 Book value per share $ 29.72 $ 28.56 $ 28.14 Tangible book value per share (1) 19.38 18.19 17.58 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.61 % 16.26 % 15.69 %

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $160.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $718,000, or 0.4%, from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest income reflected lower average loan yields and fees, partially offset by one more day of interest and a lower cost of funds.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.44%, compared with 3.55% in the prior quarter. Our core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of loan accretion income of $9.5 million, compared to $9.9 million in the prior quarter, certificates of deposit mark-to-market amortization, and other adjustments, decreased 8 basis points to 3.22%, compared to 3.30% in the prior quarter. The decrease was driven by lower average loan yields and fees, partially offset by a lower cost of funds.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $30.6 million, or 23.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $4.95 billion, which primarily resulted from the acquisition of Opus Bank (“Opus”) in the second quarter of 2020.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,323,186 $ 315 0.10 % $ 1,309,366 $ 301 0.09 % $ 796,761 $ 215 0.11 % Investment securities 4,243,644 18,012 1.70 4,087,451 17,468 1.71 1,792,432 10,568 2.36 Loans receivable, net (1) (2) 13,216,973 152,365 4.62 13,093,609 155,225 4.81 11,242,721 133,339 4.77 Total interest-earning assets $ 18,783,803 $ 170,692 3.64 $ 18,490,426 $ 172,994 3.79 $ 13,831,914 $ 144,122 4.19 Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 10,395,002 $ 3,265 0.13 $ 10,420,199 $ 4,426 0.17 $ 7,317,675 $ 9,655 0.53 Borrowings 486,718 6,493 5.35 523,565 6,916 5.36 431,181 4,175 3.89 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,881,720 $ 9,758 0.36 $ 10,943,764 $ 11,342 0.42 $ 7,748,856 $ 13,830 0.72 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,341,063 $ 6,034,319 $ 4,970,812 Net interest income $ 160,934 $ 161,652 $ 130,292 Net interest margin (3) 3.44 3.55 3.79 Cost of deposits 0.08 0.11 0.32 Cost of funds (4) 0.23 0.27 0.44 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 172.62 168.96 178.50

______________________________ (1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs and discounts/premiums. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $9.5 million, $9.9 million, and $5.8 million, respectively. (3) Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the second quarter of 2021, the Bank recorded a $38.5 million provision recapture, a decrease of $40.5 million from the $2.0 million provision expense recognized during the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $199.1 million from the $160.6 million provision expense recognized during the second quarter of 2020. The decrease from the first quarter of 2021 was comprised of a $33.1 million provision recapture for loan loss and a $5.3 million provision recapture for unfunded commitments. The decrease during the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to improved economic forecasts used in the Company’s CECL model relative to prior periods and the continued strong asset quality profile of the loan portfolio. The provision expense in the second quarter of 2020 reflected unfavorable changes in economic forecasts related to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Day 1 provision for credit losses of $84.4 million resulting from the acquisition of Opus.

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses $ (33,131 ) $ 315 $ 150,257 Provision for unfunded commitments (5,345 ) 1,659 10,378 Total provision for credit losses $ (38,476 ) $ 1,974 $ 160,635

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $26.7 million, an increase of $3.0 million from the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in net gain from loan sales, a $1.0 million increase in net gain from sales of investment securities, and a $675,000 increase in trust custodial account fees, partially offset by a $647,000 decrease in other income.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank sold $14.7 million of SBA loans for a net gain of $1.5 million, compared to the sales of $1.3 million of SBA loans for a net gain of $69,000 and fully charged-off loans for a net gain of $292,000 during the first quarter of 2021.

Additionally, during the second quarter of 2021, the Bank sold $280.2 million of investment securities for a net gain of $5.1 million, compared to the sales of $175.3 million of investment securities for a net gain of $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $19.8 million, or 287.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $5.5 million increase in trust custodial account fees and a $1.4 million increase in escrow and exchange fees following the Opus acquisition.

The net gain from sales of loans for the second quarter of 2021 increased from the same period last year primarily due to the sales of $14.7 million of SBA loans for a net gain of $1.5 million, compared with the sales of $15.4 million of other loans for a net loss of $2.0 million during the second quarter of 2020.

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Noninterest income Loan servicing income $ 622 $ 458 $ 434 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,222 2,032 1,399 Other service fee income 352 473 297 Debit card interchange fee income 1,099 787 457 Earnings on BOLI 2,279 2,233 1,314 Net gain (loss) from sales of loans 1,546 361 (2,032 ) Net gain (loss) from sales of investment securities 5,085 4,046 (21 ) Trust custodial account fees 7,897 7,222 2,397 Escrow and exchange fees 1,672 1,526 264 Other income 3,955 4,602 2,389 Total noninterest income $ 26,729 $ 23,740 $ 6,898

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $94.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $926,000 increase in compensation and benefits primarily attributable to higher business incentives associated with higher loan and deposit production, and an $821,000 increase in other expense largely due to a $518,000 increase in community development support.

Noninterest expense decreased by $21.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to $39.3 million of merger-related expense for the second quarter of 2020 relating to the Opus acquisition. Excluding merger-related expense, noninterest expense increased $17.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $10.5 million increase in compensation and benefits, a $2.8 million increase in premises and occupancy expense, all predominately as a result of the additional operations, personnel, branches, and divisions retained with the acquisition of Opus.

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Noninterest expense Compensation and benefits $ 53,474 $ 52,548 $ 43,011 Premises and occupancy 12,240 11,980 9,487 Data processing 5,765 5,828 4,465 Other real estate owned operations, net — — 9 FDIC insurance premiums 1,312 1,181 846 Legal and professional services 4,186 3,935 3,094 Marketing expense 1,490 1,598 1,319 Office expense 1,589 1,829 1,533 Loan expense 1,165 1,115 823 Deposit expense 3,985 3,859 4,958 Merger-related expense — 5 39,346 Amortization of intangible assets 4,001 4,143 4,066 Other expense 5,289 4,468 3,013 Total noninterest expense $ 94,496 $ 92,489 $ 115,970

Income Tax

For the second quarter of 2021, our income tax expense totaled $35.3 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.8%, compared with income tax expense of $22.3 million and an effective tax rate of 24.5% for the first quarter of 2021, and income tax benefit of $40.3 million and an effective tax rate of 28.9% for the second quarter of 2020. Based on our actual and projected level of earnings for 2021, our estimated effective tax rate for the full year is expected to be in the range of 25 to 27%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

Loans held for investment totaled $13.59 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $477.2 million, or 3.6%, from March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $1.49 billion, or 9.9%, from June 30, 2020. The increase from March 31, 2021 was driven by higher loan production, partially offset by loan prepayments, maturities, and sales in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in loans held for investment from June 30, 2020 was primarily driven by the sale of $1.13 billion of SBA PPP loans in the third quarter of 2020.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank generated $1.58 billion of loan commitments and funded $1.15 billion of new loans, compared with $1.15 billion in loan commitments and $746.3 million in funded loans for the first quarter of 2021, and $1.21 billion in loan commitments and $1.19 billion in funded loans for the second quarter of 2020, of which $1.13 billion was SBA PPP loans. Business line commitments totaled $2.59 billion with an average utilization rate of 31.96% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with business line commitments of $2.44 billion with an average utilization rate of 34.06% for the first quarter of 2021, and business line commitments of $2.21 billion with an average utilization rate of 43.98% for the second quarter of 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the ratio of loans held for investment to total deposits was 79.9%, compared with 78.4% and 88.8% at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The following table presents the primary loan roll-forward activities for total loans, including both loans held for investment and loans held for sale, during the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Beginning loan balance $ 13,124,703 $ 13,237,034 New commitments 1,576,884 1,153,345 Unfunded new commitments (423,797 ) (407,047 ) Net new fundings 1,153,087 746,298 Amortization/maturities/payoffs (821,502 ) (773,170 ) Net draws on existing lines of credit 161,273 (82,472 ) Loan sales (14,959 ) (1,035 ) Charge-offs (3,290 ) (1,952 ) Net increase (decrease) 474,609 (112,331 ) Ending loan balance $ 13,599,312 $ 13,124,703

The following table presents the composition of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Investor loans secured by real estate Commercial real estate (“CRE”) non-owner-occupied $ 2,810,233 $ 2,729,785 $ 2,783,692 Multifamily 5,539,464 5,309,592 5,225,557 Construction and land 297,728 316,458 357,426 SBA secured by real estate (1) 53,003 56,381 59,482 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,700,428 8,412,216 8,426,157 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,089,300 2,029,984 2,170,154 Franchise real estate secured 358,120 340,805 364,647 SBA secured by real estate (3) 72,923 73,967 85,542 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,520,343 2,444,756 2,620,343 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,795,144 1,656,098 2,051,313 Franchise non-real estate secured 401,315 399,041 523,755 SBA non-real estate secured 13,900 14,908 21,057 SBA PPP — — 1,128,780 Total commercial loans 2,210,359 2,070,047 3,724,905 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 157,228 184,049 265,170 Consumer 6,240 6,324 46,309 Total retail loans 163,468 190,373 311,479 Gross loans held for investment (6) 13,594,598 13,117,392 15,082,884 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (232,774 ) (266,999 ) (282,271 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 13,361,824 $ 12,850,393 $ 14,800,613 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 2,345,364 $ 2,243,650 $ 1,885,163 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ 4,714 $ 7,311 $ 1,007

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $94.4 million, $103.9 million, and $144.5 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The total end-of-period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts, at June 30, 2021 was 4.11%, compared to 4.21% at March 31, 2021 and 4.12%, or 4.46% excluding SBA PPP loans, at June 30, 2020. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decreases reflect the impact of lower rates on new originations and the continued impact from prepayments of higher rate loans.

The following table presents the composition of loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:

June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 181,995 $ 128,408 $ 11,811 Multifamily 631,360 407,156 24,425 Construction and land 148,422 94,124 6,210 Total investor loans secured by real estate 961,777 629,688 42,446 Business loans secured by real estate (1) CRE owner-occupied 181,385 110,353 17,594 Franchise real estate secured 39,320 24,429 — SBA secured by real estate (2) 13,445 4,101 1,204 Total business loans secured by real estate 234,150 138,883 18,798 Commercial loans (3) Commercial and industrial 316,162 352,530 23,782 Franchise non-real estate secured 41,501 17,647 — SBA non-real estate secured 1,000 686 315 SBA PPP — — 1,124,485 Total commercial loans 358,663 370,863 1,148,582 Retail loans Single family residential (4) 14,744 13,353 2,137 Consumer 7,550 558 195 Total retail loans 22,294 13,911 2,332 Total loan commitments $ 1,576,884 $ 1,153,345 $ 1,212,158

______________________________ (1) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (2) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (3) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (4) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments was 3.59% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 3.63% in the first quarter of 2021 and 1.21%, or 3.97% excluding SBA PPP loans, in the second quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At June 30, 2021, our allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans held for investment was $232.8 million, a decrease of $34.2 million from March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $49.5 million from June 30, 2020. The decrease in ACL is primarily due to the provision for credit loss recapture during the current quarter, reflective of improving economic forecasts employed in the Company's CECL model relative to the prior quarter and the continued strong asset quality profile of the loan portfolio, partially offset by an increase in loans held for investment during the quarter. The decrease from June 30, 2020 was primarily due to changes in economic forecasts employed in the Company's CECL model related to the COVID-19 pandemic and lower loans held for investment.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company incurred $1.1 million of net charge-offs, compared to $1.3 million and $4.7 million during the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Beginning

ACL Balance Charge-offs Recoveries Provision for

Credit Losses Ending

ACL Balance Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner occupied $ 45,545 $ — $ — $ 1,567 $ 47,112 Multifamily 79,815 — — (20,756 ) 59,059 Construction and land 13,263 — — (3,715 ) 9,548 SBA secured by real estate (1) 5,141 — — (460 ) 4,681 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 41,594 — 15 (5,862 ) 35,747 Franchise real estate secured 10,876 — — 560 11,436 SBA secured by real estate (3) 6,451 — 80 (214 ) 6,317 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 43,373 (3,290 ) 2,098 (2,302 ) 39,879 Franchise non-real estate secured 18,903 — — (1,590 ) 17,313 SBA non-real estate secured 890 — 2 (162 ) 730 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 822 — 1 (153 ) 670 Consumer loans 326 — — (44 ) 282 Totals $ 266,999 $ (3,290 ) $ 2,196 $ (33,131 ) $ 232,774

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment at June 30, 2021 was 1.71%, compared to 2.04% at March 31, 2021 and 2.02% at June 30, 2020, excluding SBA PPP loans. Under the guidance of ASC 820: Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures, the fair value net discount on loans acquired through total bank acquisitions was $94.4 million, or 0.69% of total loans held for investment, as of June 30, 2021, compared to $103.9 million, or 0.79% of total loans held for investment, as of March 31, 2021, and $144.5 million, or 1.03% of total loans held for investment excluding SBA PPP loans, as of June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets totaled $34.4 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared with $38.9 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, and $34.2 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, nonperforming loans decreased $4.5 million to $34.4 million from March 31, 2021. Total loan delinquencies were $19.3 million, or 0.14% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2021, compared to $22.6 million, or 0.17% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2021, and $38.2 million, or 0.25% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2020.

Classified loans totaled $131.4 million, or 0.97% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2021, compared with $134.7 million, or 1.03% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2021, and $89.9 million, or 0.60% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase was driven, in part, by the migration to the substandard risk grade of approximately $56.4 million of loans subject to temporary loan modifications relating to COVID-19 under the CARES Act during 2020, as well as the net changes in risk ratings.

Interest is not typically accrued on loans 90 days or more past due or when, in the opinion of management, there is reasonable doubt as to the timely collection of principal or interest. There were no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest at June 30, 2021. There were six troubled debt restructured loans belonging to two borrower relationships totaling $17.8 million at June 30, 2021, compared to no troubled debt restructured loans at March 31, 2021 and $700,000 at June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, there was one residential loan for $819,000 classified as a COVID-19 modification under Section 4013 of the CARES Act. Additionally, as of June 30, 2021, there were no loans in-process for potential modification. At March 31, 2021, there were no loans remaining within their modification period and no loans were in-process for potential modification.

June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 34,387 $ 38,909 $ 33,825 Other real estate owned — — 386 Nonperforming assets $ 34,387 $ 38,909 $ 34,211 Total classified assets (1) $ 131,350 $ 134,667 $ 90,334 Allowance for credit losses 232,774 266,999 282,271 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 677 % 686 % 835 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.25 0.30 0.22 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.17 0.19 0.17 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 0.97 1.03 0.60 Classified assets to total assets 0.64 0.67 0.44 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended $ 1,094 $ 1,334 $ 4,650 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.71 2.04 1.87 Loans modified under the CARES Act $ 819 $ — $ 2,244,974 Loans modified under the CARES Act as a percent of loans held for investment 0.01 % — % 14.88 % Delinquent loans 30 - 59 days $ 207 $ 13,116 $ 6,248 60 - 89 days 83 61 4,133 90+ days 19,045 9,410 27,807 Total delinquency $ 19,335 $ 22,587 $ 38,188 Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.25 %

______________________________ (1) Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned. (2) At June 30, 2021, 45% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $94.4 million, or 0.69% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2021, 51% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $103.9 million, or 0.79% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2020, 56% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $144.5 million, or 1.03% of loans held for investment excluding SBA PPP loans.

Investment Securities

Investment securities totaled $4.51 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $627.1 million from March 31, 2021, and an increase of $2.14 billion from June 30, 2020. The increase in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of $968.1 million in purchases and a $58.4 million increase in mark-to-market fair value adjustment, partially offset by $280.2 million in sales and $119.2 million in principal payments, amortization, and redemptions. The increase in investment securities from June 30, 2020 was primarily the result of $3.57 billion in purchases, partially offset by $869.5 million in sales, $515.0 million in principal payments, amortization, and redemptions, and a $44.5 million decrease in mark-to-market fair value adjustment. The Company’s assessment of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale investment securities indicated that no ACL was required with respect to investment securities as of June 30, 2021.

Deposits

At June 30, 2021, deposits totaled $17.02 billion, an increase of $275.1 million, or 1.6%, from March 31, 2021, and an increase of $38.4 million, or 0.2%, from June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, non-maturity deposits totaled $15.76 billion, or 92.6% of total deposits, an increase of $386.2 million, or 2.5%, from March 31, 2021, and an increase of $697.5 million, or 4.6%, from June 30, 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, deposit increases included $465.7 million in noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily driven by an increase in business deposit account balances, partially offset by decreases of $93.7 million in retail certificates of deposits, $51.7 million in interest-bearing checking deposits, $27.7 million in money market and savings deposits, and $17.4 million in brokered certificates of deposit as compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.08%, compared to 0.11% for the first quarter of 2021, and 0.32% for the second quarter of 2020, including the favorable impact of the acquired certificates of deposit mark-to-market amortization of 0.02%, 0.04%, and 0.03%, respectively. The decrease in the weighted average cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior quarters was principally driven by lower pricing as well as deposit mix.

The end of period weighted average rate of deposits at June 30, 2021 was 0.08%.

June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Deposit accounts Noninterest-bearing checking $ 6,768,384 $ 6,302,703 $ 5,899,442 Interest-bearing: Checking 3,103,343 3,155,071 3,098,454 Money market/savings 5,883,672 5,911,417 6,060,031 Retail certificates of deposit 1,259,698 1,353,431 1,651,976 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit — 17,385 266,790 Total interest-bearing 10,246,713 10,437,304 11,077,251 Total deposits $ 17,015,097 $ 16,740,007 $ 16,976,693 Cost of deposits 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.32 % Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits 39.8 37.7 34.8 Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits 92.6 91.8 88.7 Core deposits as a percent of total deposits (1) 96.5 96.2 94.9

______________________________ (1) Core deposits are all transaction accounts and non-brokered certificates of deposit less than $250,000.

Borrowings

At June 30, 2021, total borrowings amounted to $476.6 million, a decrease of $35.0 million from March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $65.8 million from June 30, 2020. Total borrowings at June 30, 2021 is comprised of $476.6 million of subordinated debt. The decrease in borrowings at June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to the redemption of $25 million in subordinated notes in April 2021 and the maturity of the remaining $10.0 million Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") advances. The decrease in borrowings at June 30, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2020 was primarily due to the redemption of $25 million in subordinated notes and the redemption of $41.0 million in FHLB advances.

Capital Ratios

At June 30, 2021, our common stockholders' equity was $2.81 billion, or 13.70% of total assets, compared with $2.70 billion, or 13.40%, at March 31, 2021, and $2.65 billion, or 12.94%, at June 30, 2020, with a book value per share of $29.72, compared with $28.56 at March 31, 2021, and $28.14 at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, our ratio of tangible common equity to total assets was 9.38%, compared with 8.97% at March 31, 2021, and 8.50% at June 30, 2020, with a tangible book value per share of $19.38, compared with $18.19 at March 31, 2021, and $17.58 at June 30, 2020. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share to the GAAP measures of common stockholders' equity and book value per share, respectively, are set forth at the end of this press release.

The Company implemented the CECL model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. At June 30, 2021, the Company had a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.83%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.89%, tier 1 capital ratio of 11.89%, and total capital ratio of 15.61%. At June 30, 2021, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.31%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.67%, tier 1 capital ratio of 13.67%, and total capital ratio of 15.44%. The capital ratios of the Company and the Bank exceeded the “well capitalized” standards defined by the federal banking regulators of 5.00% for tier 1 leverage ratio, 6.50% for common equity tier 1 capital ratio, 8.00% for tier 1 capital ratio, and 10.00% for total capital ratio and exceeded the minimum capital ratio levels inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 4.00%, 7.00%, 8.50%, and 10.50%, respectively.

June 30, March 31, June 30, Capital ratios 2021 2021 2020 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.83 % 9.66 % 12.00 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.89 12.05 11.32 Tier 1 capital ratio 11.89 12.05 11.32 Total capital ratio 15.61 16.26 15.69 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.38 8.97 8.50 Pacific Premier Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.31 % 11.13 % 13.49 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.67 13.90 12.73 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.67 13.90 12.73 Total capital ratio 15.44 15.92 14.81 Share data Book value per share $ 29.72 $ 28.56 $ 28.14 Tangible book value per share (1) 19.38 18.19 17.58 Common equity dividends declared per share 0.33 0.30 0.25 Closing stock price (2) 42.29 43.44 21.68 Shares issued and outstanding 94,656,575 94,644,415 94,350,902 Market capitalization (2)(3) $ 4,003,027 $ 4,111,353 $ 2,045,528

______________________________ (1) A reconciliation of the GAAP measures of tangible common equity and tangible book value per share to the GAAP measures of common stockholders' equity and book value per share, respectively, is set forth at the end of this press release. (2) As of the last trading day prior to period end. (3) Dollars in thousands.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program

On July 23, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.33 per share dividend, payable on August 13, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 6, 2021. In January 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 199,674 shares of common stock at an average price of $34.51 per share with a total market value of $6.9 million under its stock repurchase program. The Company did not repurchase additional shares during the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Subsequent Events

On July 1, 2021, the Company redeemed $135.0 million subordinated notes acquired from Opus and $5.2 million junior subordinated debt associated with Heritage Oaks Capital Trust II. On July 7, 2021, the Company redeemed $5.2 million junior subordinated debt associated with Santa Lucia Bancorp (CA) Capital Trust. The subordinated notes and junior subordinated debt were redeemed at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest, for an aggregate amount of $149.2 million. The Company recorded a net gain on early debt extinguishment of $970,000 related to purchase accounting adjustments.

On July 16, 2021, the Bank consolidated two branch offices in San Luis Obispo County of California into nearby branch offices with minimal disruption to clients and daily operations. The consolidated branches were identified largely based on the proximity of neighboring branches, deposit base, historic growth, and market opportunity to improve further the overall efficiency of operations, as well as the Bank's goals related to Fair Lending and the Community Reinvestment Act. After the branch consolidations, the Bank operates 63 branches in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with over $20 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has over $17 billion of assets under custody and approximately 44,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners’ Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 631,888 $ 1,554,668 $ 880,766 $ 1,103,077 $ 1,341,730 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 2,708 2,708 2,845 2,845 2,845 Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 18,933 21,931 23,732 27,980 32,557 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 4,487,447 3,857,337 3,931,115 3,600,731 2,336,066 FHLB, FRB, and other stock, at cost 117,738 117,843 117,055 116,819 94,658 Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value 4,714 7,311 601 1,032 1,007 Loans held for investment 13,594,598 13,117,392 13,236,433 13,450,840 15,082,884 Allowance for credit losses (232,774 ) (266,999 ) (268,018 ) (282,503 ) (282,271 ) Loans held for investment, net 13,361,824 12,850,393 12,968,415 13,168,337 14,800,613 Accrued interest receivable 67,529 65,098 74,574 73,112 78,408 Other real estate owned — — — 334 386 Premises and equipment 73,821 76,329 78,884 80,326 76,542 Deferred income taxes, net 81,741 104,450 89,056 108,050 105,859 Bank owned life insurance 444,645 292,932 292,564 290,875 305,901 Intangible assets 77,363 81,364 85,507 90,012 94,550 Goodwill 901,312 900,204 898,569 898,434 901,166 Other assets 257,823 240,730 292,861 282,276 344,786 Total assets $ 20,529,486 $ 20,173,298 $ 19,736,544 $ 19,844,240 $ 20,517,074 LIABILITIES Deposit accounts: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 6,768,384 $ 6,302,703 $ 6,011,106 $ 5,895,744 $ 5,899,442 Interest-bearing: Checking 3,103,343 3,155,071 2,913,260 2,937,910 3,098,454 Money market/savings 5,883,672 5,911,417 5,662,969 5,778,688 6,060,031 Retail certificates of deposit 1,259,698 1,353,431 1,471,512 1,542,029 1,651,976 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit — 17,385 155,330 176,436 266,790 Total interest-bearing 10,246,713 10,437,304 10,203,071 10,435,063 11,077,251 Total deposits 17,015,097 16,740,007 16,214,177 16,330,807 16,976,693 FHLB advances and other borrowings — 10,000 31,000 41,000 41,006 Subordinated debentures 476,622 501,611 501,511 501,443 501,375 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 224,348 218,582 243,207 282,905 343,353 Total liabilities 17,716,067 17,470,200 16,989,895 17,156,155 17,862,427 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 931 931 931 930 930 Additional paid-in capital 2,352,112 2,348,445 2,354,871 2,351,532 2,348,415 Retained earnings 433,852 368,911 330,555 289,960 247,078 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 26,524 (15,189 ) 60,292 45,663 58,224 Total stockholders' equity 2,813,419 2,703,098 2,746,649 2,688,085 2,654,647 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,529,486 $ 20,173,298 $ 19,736,544 $ 19,844,240 $ 20,517,074

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 152,365 $ 155,225 $ 133,339 $ 307,590 $ 246,604 Investment securities and other interest-earning assets 18,327 17,769 10,783 36,096 21,307 Total interest income 170,692 172,994 144,122 343,686 267,911 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,265 4,426 9,655 7,691 20,142 FHLB advances and other borrowings — 65 217 65 1,298 Subordinated debentures 6,493 6,851 3,958 13,344 7,004 Total interest expense 9,758 11,342 13,830 21,100 28,444 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 160,934 161,652 130,292 322,586 239,467 Provision for credit losses (38,476 ) 1,974 160,635 (36,502 ) 186,089 Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses 199,410 159,678 (30,343 ) 359,088 53,378 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan servicing income 622 458 434 1,080 914 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,222 2,032 1,399 4,254 3,114 Other service fee income 352 473 297 825 608 Debit card interchange fee income 1,099 787 457 1,886 805 Earnings on BOLI 2,279 2,233 1,314 4,512 2,650 Net gain (loss) from sales of loans 1,546 361 (2,032 ) 1,907 (1,261 ) Net gain (loss) from sales of investment securities 5,085 4,046 (21 ) 9,131 7,739 Trust custodial account fees 7,897 7,222 2,397 15,119 2,397 Escrow and exchange fees 1,672 1,526 264 3,198 264 Other income 3,955 4,602 2,389 8,557 4,143 Total noninterest income 26,729 23,740 6,898 50,469 21,373 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 53,474 52,548 43,011 106,022 77,387 Premises and occupancy 12,240 11,980 9,487 24,220 17,655 Data processing 5,765 5,828 4,465 11,593 7,718 Other real estate owned operations, net — — 9 — 23 FDIC insurance premiums 1,312 1,181 846 2,493 1,213 Legal and professional services 4,186 3,935 3,094 8,121 6,220 Marketing expense 1,490 1,598 1,319 3,088 2,731 Office expense 1,589 1,829 1,533 3,418 2,636 Loan expense 1,165 1,115 823 2,280 1,645 Deposit expense 3,985 3,859 4,958 7,844 9,946 Merger-related expense — 5 39,346 5 41,070 Amortization of intangible assets 4,001 4,143 4,066 8,144 8,029 Other expense 5,289 4,468 3,013 9,757 6,328 Total noninterest expense 94,496 92,489 115,970 186,985 182,601 Net income (loss) before income taxes 131,643 90,929 (139,415 ) 222,572 (107,850 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 35,341 22,261 (40,324 ) 57,602 (34,499 ) Net income (loss) $ 96,302 $ 68,668 $ (99,091 ) $ 164,970 $ (73,351 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.73 $ (1.41 ) $ 1.74 $ (1.14 ) Diluted $ 1.01 $ 0.72 $ (1.41 ) $ 1.73 $ (1.14 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 93,635,392 93,529,147 70,425,027 93,582,563 64,716,109 Diluted 94,218,028 94,093,644 70,425,027 94,155,740 64,716,109

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Average

Yield/Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,323,186 $ 315 0.10 % $ 1,309,366 $ 301 0.09 % $ 796,761 $ 215 0.11 % Investment securities 4,243,644 18,012 1.70 4,087,451 17,468 1.71 1,792,432 10,568 2.36 Loans receivable, net (1)(2) 13,216,973 152,365 4.62 13,093,609 155,225 4.81 11,242,721 133,339 4.77 Total interest-earning assets 18,783,803 170,692 3.64 18,490,426 172,994 3.79 13,831,914 144,122 4.19 Noninterest-earning assets 1,506,612 1,503,834 1,343,396 Total assets $ 20,290,415 $ 19,994,260 $ 15,175,310 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking $ 3,155,935 $ 336 0.04 % $ 3,060,055 $ 419 0.06 % $ 1,417,846 $ 844 0.24 % Money market 5,558,790 2,002 0.14 5,447,909 2,588 0.19 4,242,990 5,680 0.54 Savings 384,376 84 0.09 368,288 82 0.09 283,632 101 0.14 Retail certificates of deposit 1,294,544 839 0.26 1,425,093 1,201 0.34 1,148,874 2,251 0.79 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 1,357 4 1.18 118,854 136 0.46 224,333 779 1.40 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,395,002 3,265 0.13 10,420,199 4,426 0.17 7,317,675 9,655 0.53 FHLB advances and other borrowings 6,303 — — 22,012 65 1.20 143,813 217 0.61 Subordinated debentures 480,415 6,493 5.41 501,553 6,851 5.46 287,368 3,958 5.51 Total borrowings 486,718 6,493 5.35 523,565 6,916 5.36 431,181 4,175 3.89 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,881,720 9,758 0.36 10,943,764 11,342 0.42 7,748,856 13,830 0.72 Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,341,063 6,034,319 4,970,812 Other liabilities 320,324 266,536 223,920 Total liabilities 17,543,107 17,244,619 12,943,588 Stockholders' equity 2,747,308 2,749,641 2,231,722 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,290,415 $ 19,994,260 $ 15,175,310 Net interest income $ 160,934 $ 161,652 $ 130,292 Net interest margin (3) 3.44 % 3.55 % 3.79 % Cost of deposits 0.08 0.11 0.32 Cost of funds (4) 0.23 0.27 0.44 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 172.62 168.96 178.50

______________________________ (1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs and discounts/premiums. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $9.5 million, $9.9 million, and $5.8 million, respectively. (3) Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,810,233 $ 2,729,785 $ 2,675,085 $ 2,707,930 $ 2,783,692 Multifamily 5,539,464 5,309,592 5,171,356 5,142,069 5,225,557 Construction and land 297,728 316,458 321,993 337,872 357,426 SBA secured by real estate (1) 53,003 56,381 57,331 57,610 59,482 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,700,428 8,412,216 8,225,765 8,245,481 8,426,157 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,089,300 2,029,984 2,114,050 2,119,788 2,170,154 Franchise real estate secured 358,120 340,805 347,932 359,329 364,647 SBA secured by real estate (3) 72,923 73,967 79,595 84,126 85,542 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,520,343 2,444,756 2,541,577 2,563,243 2,620,343 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,795,144 1,656,098 1,768,834 1,820,995 2,051,313 Franchise non-real estate secured 401,315 399,041 444,797 515,980 523,755 SBA non-real estate secured 13,900 14,908 15,957 16,748 21,057 SBA PPP — — — — 1,128,780 Total commercial loans 2,210,359 2,070,047 2,229,588 2,353,723 3,724,905 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 157,228 184,049 232,574 243,359 265,170 Consumer 6,240 6,324 6,929 45,034 46,309 Total retail loans 163,468 190,373 239,503 288,393 311,479 Gross loans held for investment (6) 13,594,598 13,117,392 13,236,433 13,450,840 15,082,884 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (232,774 ) (266,999 ) (268,018 ) (282,503 ) (282,271 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 13,361,824 $ 12,850,393 $ 12,968,415 $ 13,168,337 $ 14,800,613 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ 4,714 $ 7,311 $ 601 $ 1,032 $ 1,007

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $94.4 million, $103.9 million, $113.8 million, $126.3 million, and $144.5 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30,2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 34,387 $ 38,909 $ 29,209 $ 27,214 $ 33,825 Other real estate owned — — — 334 386 Nonperforming assets $ 34,387 $ 38,909 $ 29,209 $ 27,548 $ 34,211 Total classified assets (1) $ 131,350 $ 134,667 $ 128,332 $ 137,042 $ 90,334 Allowance for credit losses 232,774 266,999 268,018 282,503 282,271 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 677 % 686 % 918 % 1,038 % 835 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.25 0.30 0.22 0.20 0.22 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.17 0.19 0.15 0.14 0.17 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 0.97 1.03 0.97 1.02 0.60 Classified assets to total assets 0.64 0.67 0.65 0.69 0.44 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended $ 1,094 $ 1,334 $ 6,406 $ 4,470 $ 4,650 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.71 2.04 2.02 2.10 1.87 Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment, excluding SBA PPP loans (2) 1.71 2.04 2.02 2.10 2.02 Loans modified under the CARES Act $ 819 $ — $ 79,465 $ 118,298 $ 2,244,974 Loans modified under the CARES Act as a percent of loans held for investment 0.01 % — % 0.60 % 0.88 % 14.88 % Delinquent loans 30 - 59 days $ 207 $ 13,116 $ 1,269 $ 7,084 $ 6,248 60 - 89 days 83 61 57 1,086 4,133 90+ days 19,045 9,410 11,996 21,206 27,807 Total delinquency $ 19,335 $ 22,587 $ 13,322 $ 29,376 $ 38,188 Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.10 % 0.22 % 0.25 %

______________________________ (1) Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned. (2) At June 30, 2021, 45% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $94.4 million, or 0.69% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2021, 51% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $103.9 million, or 0.79% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2020, 56% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $144.5 million, or 1.03% of loans held for investment excluding SBA PPP loans.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NONACCRUAL LOANS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Collateral

Dependent

Loans ACL Non-Collateral

Dependent

Loans ACL Total

Nonaccrual

Loans Nonaccrual

Loans With

No ACL June 30, 2021 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 12,296 $ — $ — $ — $ 12,296 $ 12,296 SBA secured by real estate (2) 440 — — — 440 440 Total investor loans secured by real estate 12,736 — — — 12,736 12,736 Business loans secured by real estate (3) CRE owner-occupied 5,016 — — — 5,016 5,016 SBA secured by real estate (4) 692 — — — 692 692 Total business loans secured by real estate 5,708 — — — 5,708 5,708 Commercial loans (5) Commercial and industrial 2,118 — 552 — 2,670 2,670 Franchise non-real estate secured — — 12,584 — 12,584 12,584 SBA not secured by real estate 677 — — — 677 677 Total commercial loans 2,795 — 13,136 — 15,931 15,931 Retail loans Single family residential (6) 12 — — — 12 12 Total retail loans 12 — — — 12 12 Totals nonaccrual loans $ 21,251 $ — $ 13,136 $ — $ 34,387 $ 34,387

______________________________ (1) The ACL for nonaccrual loans is determined based on a discounted cash flow methodology unless the loan is considered collateral dependent. The ACL for collateral dependent loans is determined based on the estimated fair value of the underlying collateral. (2) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (3) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (4) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (5) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (6) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PAST DUE STATUS (Unaudited) Days Past Due (Dollars in thousands) Current 30-59 60-89 90+ Total June 30, 2021 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,799,890 $ — $ — $ 10,343 $ 2,810,233 Multifamily 5,539,464 — — — 5,539,464 Construction and land 297,728 — — — 297,728 SBA secured by real estate (1) 52,563 — — 440 53,003 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,689,645 — — 10,783 8,700,428 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,084,284 — — 5,016 2,089,300 Franchise real estate secured 358,120 — — — 358,120 SBA secured by real estate (3) 72,473 — — 450 72,923 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,514,877 — — 5,466 2,520,343 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,792,913 29 83 2,119 1,795,144 Franchise non-real estate secured 401,315 — — — 401,315 SBA not secured by real estate 13,223 — — 677 13,900 Total commercial loans 2,207,451 29 83 2,796 2,210,359 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 157,050 178 — — 157,228 Consumer loans 6,240 — — — 6,240 Total retail loans 163,290 178 — — 163,468 Total loans $ 13,575,263 $ 207 $ 83 $ 19,045 $ 13,594,598

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CREDIT RISK GRADES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Total Gross

Loans June 30, 2021 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,741,106 $ 37,332 $ 31,795 $ 2,810,233 Multifamily 5,533,772 3,818 1,874 5,539,464 Construction and land 297,728 — — 297,728 SBA secured by real estate (1) 41,278 3,788 7,937 53,003 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,613,884 44,938 41,606 8,700,428 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,060,588 10,870 17,842 2,089,300 Franchise real estate secured 357,242 878 — 358,120 SBA secured by real estate (3) 64,851 150 7,922 72,923 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,482,681 11,898 25,764 2,520,343 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,745,403 13,789 35,952 1,795,144 Franchise non-real estate secured 375,466 — 25,849 401,315 SBA not secured by real estate 11,819 — 2,081 13,900 Total commercial loans 2,132,688 13,789 63,882 2,210,359 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 157,174 — 54 157,228 Consumer loans 6,196 — 44 6,240 Total retail loans 163,370 — 98 163,468 Total loans $ 13,392,623 $ 70,625 $ 131,350 $ 13,594,598

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited)

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

For periods presented below, return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP based amounts. We calculate this figure by excluding amortization of intangible assets expense from net income and excluding the average intangible assets and average goodwill from the average stockholders' equity during the periods indicated. Management believes that the exclusion of such items from this financial measure provides useful information to gain an understanding of the operating results of our core business.

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Net income $ 96,302 $ 68,668 $ (99,091 ) Plus: amortization of intangible assets expense 4,001 4,143 4,066 Less: amortization of intangible assets expense tax adjustment (1) 1,145 1,185 1,166 Net income for average tangible common equity 99,158 71,626 (96,191 ) Plus: merger-related expense — 5 39,346 Less: merger-related expense tax adjustment (1) — 1 11,284 Net income for average tangible common equity excluding merger-related expense $ 99,158 $ 71,630 $ (68,129 ) Average stockholders' equity $ 2,747,308 $ 2,749,641 $ 2,231,722 Less: average intangible assets 79,784 83,946 84,148 Less: average goodwill 900,582 898,587 838,725 Average tangible common equity $ 1,766,942 $ 1,767,108 $ 1,308,849 Return on average equity (annualized) 14.02 % 9.99 % (17.76 )% Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 22.45 % 16.21 % (29.40 )% Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger-related expense (annualized) 22.45 % 16.21 % (20.82 )%

______________________________ (1) Adjusted by statutory tax rate

For periods presented below, return on average assets excluding merger-related expense is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP based amounts. We calculate this figure by excluding merger-related expense and the related tax impact from net income. Management believes that the exclusion of such items from this financial measure provides useful information to gain an understanding of the operating results of our core business.