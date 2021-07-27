checkAd

Azucar Announces Passing of William J. Worrall, Q.C.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 12:00  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQX: AXDDF) is saddened to report that Mr. William (“Bill”) J. Worrall, Q.C., Director of Azucar, passed away unexpectedly this weekend. Bill served as highly valued corporate counsel to Azucar since its inception.

Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Azucar, said, "Bill has been a good friend and highly trusted and valuable Board member for many years. His sage advice will be sorely missed."

All of Azucar would like to extend their sincerest condolences to Bill’s family at this difficult time.

For more information please contact info@azucarminerals.com.

About Azucar

Azucar is an exploration company with a mandate to thoroughly explore the El Cobre project in Veracruz, Mexico, which covers multiple gold-rich porphyry targets, as demonstrated by recent drilling. Azucar holds a 100% interest in the El Cobre project, subject to net smelter returns (“NSR”) royalty interests, assuming production from the property exceeds 10,001 tonnes per day of ore, totaling 2.25% which can be reduced to 2.0% though the payment of US$3.0 million.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Morgan Poliquin” 

Morgan J. Poliquin, Ph.D., P.Eng.

President, CEO and Director

Azucar Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Azucar Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@azucarminerals.com
http://www.azucarminerals.com/





