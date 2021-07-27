Osisko Metals Outlines Environmental Initiatives for Pine Point

MONTREAL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it has launched a Scope 1 level estimation of Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) emissions from the conceptual design that was included in the July 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), for its wholly- owned Pine Point Project in the Northwest Territories (“NWT”). Concurrent to this analysis, Osisko Metals will conduct trade-off studies evaluating the potential for energy efficiency, alternative on-site renewable energy generation as well as the incorporation of energy storage solutions such as those designed by Zinc8 Energy Solutions (https://zinc8energy.com/).



Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO, commented: “Pine Point is expected to produce one of the cleanest zinc and lead concentrates globally. The project also benefits from the proposed incorporation of ore sorting technologies as well as the use of natural gas for complementary power generation reducing the GHG footprint, and further strengthening the value of the project in a decarbonizing economy. We are confident that the new hydrogeological model will significantly lower the Pine Point power requirements by reducing pumping costs over life-of-mine. Combining this with the potential to reduce natural gas power generation with renewable energy and Zinc Hybrid Flow Battery grid storage technology, we are very optimistic in the potential to further reduce the Project’s GHG footprint in a significant way.”

Local Grid Storage Through Zinc Hybrid Flow Batteries

Power availability and fluctuation from renewable energy sources such as wind or solar presents a major impediment to mass adoption. Advancement in zinc-based energy storage solution technology could resolve the intermittent and unpredictable nature of natural renewable energy sources.

Zinc Hybrid Flow Battery technology is expected to be a very cost-effective alternative compared to Lithium Ion or Vanadium Redox energy storage systems, allowing for optimization of renewable energy systems. Osisko Metals will evaluate the potential to store power for specific uses directly on-site through a Zinc Hybrid Flow Battery storage system coupled to the local hydro-electric grid or to alternative energy sources, maximizing the use of renewable energy sources.