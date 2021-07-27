Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Enhances Extreme Event Models for Japan With Release of Updated Earthquake and Typhoon Models

“Ten years ago the M9.0 megathrust Tohoku earthquake became the most widely instrumented earthquake in history, generating copious ground motion data, damage observations, and detailed insurance claims data,” said Dr. Kazuya Fujimura, vice president and managing director, Verisk. “The Tohoku earthquake not only informed the view of risk associated with megathrust earthquakes in Japan but also globally, e.g., the Hikurangi subduction zone in New Zealand and the Lesser Antilles subduction zone in the Caribbean, where, with limited historical data, the possibility of mega (M9.0 or larger) earthquakes cannot be ruled out.”

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catastrophe risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide has announced the release of significantly updated AIR Earthquake and Typhoon Models for Japan. The past several years has reaffirmed the vulnerability of Japan to typhoons and earthquakes and prompted updates to AIR's Industry Exposure Database, earthquake hazard and both earthquake and typhoon vulnerability including building, contents and business interruption damage. These updated models provide insurance and reinsurance companies with a comprehensive view of risk and account for insurance policy conditions specific to Japan. AIR Worldwide is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.

The AIR Earthquake Model for Japan is a fully stochastic model that captures the complex seismicity of Japan by generating events along known crustal faults, along and within subduction zones, and within different regions and zones with little to no historical earthquake activity through smoothed background seismicity.

Our updated Japan earthquake model is informed by the Headquarters for Earthquake Research Promotion (HERP’s) most recent seismicity model but with modifications to the time-dependent rupture possibilities (TDRP) estimates for earthquakes on the Nankai Trough and some crustal faults to better reflect uncertainties in the HERP 2019 TDRP model and parameters.

In the updated AIR Earthquake Model for Japan, numerically simulated tsunamis generated by all M>7.0 tsunamigenic earthquakes from our time-dependent, stochastic earthquake catalog were used to determine coastal inundation and flow velocities. The stochastic catalog reflects AIR’s view on time-dependent rupture probabilities for different sources, including tsunamigenic ones such as those along the Nankai Trough. Our model incorporates the latest data sets, including detailed three-dimensional subduction interface/fault geometries, high-resolution bathymetry/elevation data with coastal levees, dikes and sea walls, regional tidal solutions to account for the effect of astronomical tides, and land use/land cover (LULC) data to capture land friction characteristics that impact runup extent.