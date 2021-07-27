checkAd

Almadex Announces Passing of William Worrall, Q.C.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: DEX) is saddened to report that Mr. William (“Bill”) J. Worrall, Q.C., Director of Almadex, passed away unexpectedly this weekend. Bill served as highly valued corporate counsel to Almadex since its inception.

Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almadex, said, "Bill has been a good friend and highly trusted and valuable Board member for many years. His sage advice will be sorely missed."

All of Almadex would like to extend their sincerest condolences to Bill’s family at this difficult time.

For more information please contact info@almadexminerals.com.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of over 35 years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. Almadex owns a number of portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Morgan Poliquin”        

Morgan J. Poliquin, Ph.D., P.Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Almadex Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Almadex Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@almadexminerals.com
http://www.almadexminerals.com/





