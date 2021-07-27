FOBI AI Signs LOI To Acquire US Based Qples Online Coupon And Advertising Platform. Fully Integrates New Universal Digital Coupon Standards To Deliver Global CPG Generated Coupons Into Any Grocery, Convenience And Pharmacy Platform And Expected To Exceed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOBI AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF:) (the " Company " or " FOBI "), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce the signing of a Binding Letter Of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire Qples, a key player in the Coupon Industry with relationships to leading CPG brands and full support of the new AI (8112) Digital Standard for coupons. Qples is a cash flow positive business that is expected to generate approximately $USD 1,000,000 in revenues for 2021 and $2,000,00 for 2022 prior to any impact from this acquisition, which is expected to be completed in August, subject to customary due diligence and Exchange approvals.

Qples Provides End-to-End Solution To Capitalize on $225 Billion Coupon Industry That Is Still 90% + Paper But Now Rapidly Moving To Digital AI 8112 Coupons Distributed By The World’s Biggest Brands And Validated In Real-Time Through The Coupon Bureau.

QPLES AN ESTABLISHED DIGITAL COUPON LEADER

Qples is a next generation provider of digital coupons, and the first coupon provider to sign on to The Coupon Bureau’s universal digital coupon AI 8112 project. Qples recently announced the launch of the Grocery Coupon Network mobile application, the first IOS and Android app to allow consumers to discover, save and redeem both print@home and universal digital coupons in one place.

As a result, for the first time, global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands are able to deliver manufacturer-level digital coupons into any digital platform and track the performance via detailed data and analytics. Through its proprietary coupon delivery platform, Qples provides brands with data about the offers and the consumers such as name, gender, location, point of origin and much more. Qples provides a disruptive and cost-effective way for brands and businesses to accurately market to consumers across social, local, and mobile channels.

The new coupons are similar to, but notably different from, current load-to-card digital grocery coupons. Specifically, unlike load-to-card coupons that must be clipped and used at a specific retailer, universal digital coupons can be used anywhere. Moreover, and very importantly, they include unprecedented fraud prevention features that solve issues such as counterfeit coupons and glitching, where coupon users use high-value coupons on lower-priced items for which they’re not intended.