MedSmart Group Inc. (MSGP) to Acquire Autonomous and Robotic Systems Leader Milanion for New Vision and Direction

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MedSmart Group Inc. (OTC:MSGP) (“MSGP” or the “Company”) today officially announces the appointment of its new president, Mr. Davinder Dogra, along with a new strategic vison and direction leading to the acquisition of Milanion Limited, the leading developer of disruptive autonomous and robotic solutions.

MedSmart Group Inc. (OTC: MSGP) is moving forward with an aggressive roadmap to carve a share of the exponential growth in autonomous and robotic electric vehicle technologies utilizing artificial intelligence innovations

Milanion is an integrated defense and security technology company that designs and manufactures advanced defense equipment and systems in the autonomous and robotics sector. Utilizing the latest artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, developed to support a range of unmanned autonomous and electric vehicle (“EV”) platforms, Milanion creates the most effective, efficient battle-ready systems for land, marine and air.

President Dogra’s focus is to build the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of sales and acquisitions by leveraging Milanion’s market leadership in the design, development, and manufacture of autonomous technology systems for use in the defense, civil defense, security, fire and rescue, mining, agriculture, and other commercial markets to maximize its growth and revenue potential, while adding to shareholder value.

Milanion’s global presence, with a recent order for units of its flagship AGEMA unmanned ground vehicle (“UGV”) by the land forces of a major Middle East/North Africa (“MENA”) region country and delivery of its Unmanned Surface Vessel (“USV”) system to a NATO country, has been fueled by strategic foresight and investments in management, sales, engineering and manufacturing infrastructure in the Middle East and Europe.

The Company is well positioned to benefit from Milanion’s first-mover advantage, allowing it to achieve significant market share with the development of innovative new AI-based autonomous and EV technologies, a growing sales pipeline of public and private entity customers, an existing workload of technology system developments and regular joint technology and payload partnership requests.

The business focus will be on identifying and acquiring best-of-breed technologies to enhance its current offerings while furthering in-house development to expand the product range, taking advantage of the ever expanding defense and commercial market for robotic and autonomous technology systems and solutions.