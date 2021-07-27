msg life and IBM strengthen insurance digitization by leveraging leading End-To-End platform capabilities for the life insurance & pensions industry outside the German-speaking countries

Insurers using the msg.Insurance Suite Life can overcome market challenges,boost their competitiveness and sustainably reduce administrative expenses.The joint value proposition from IBM and msg life features software solutionsfrom msg life as well as technology platforms like the IBM Cloud. Now with thesupport from IBM, msg life will be infused with Artificial intelligencecapabilities to increase efficiency of clients' processes due to higherautomation rates. IBM brings these competences together in its role as a digitaltransformation partner and end-to-end platform provider.msg life contributes its product and licenses to this new partnership. OutsideGerman-speaking Europe, IBM markets and implements the msg.Insurance Suite Lifeinternationally with support from msg life and its strong industry expertise.For Milenko Radic, Management Board member at msg life, the partnership is theresult of a highly successful and trusting collaboration that both companieshave shared for more than a decade. Radic continues: "The leading marketposition and strength of msg.Insurance Suite Life, combined with IBM's globalpresence and innovative technologies and platforms, are crucial factors in thesuccessful positioning of the solution as a leading platform for the global lifeand pension insurance industry. The basis is formed by the long-standing andtrustworthy business relationship between the two companies and joint referencesin strategic transformation projects.""Insurance companies today need to find a way to manage life insurance policiesthat are no longer being sold on the market but still are administered by theinsurer. These books of business can present challenges to insurers because thepolicies often reside in legacy systems that can be hampered by siloed,inflexible and expensive-to-maintain technology," said Thomas Rechnitzer,Insurance Industry Leader EMEA at IBM Global Business Services, "The combinationof IBM's technological know-how and the msg life policy administration systemwill allow for faster implementations, increased flexibility as well as reducedrisk and operational costs of our clients."About msg lifeAs part of the independent, internationally active msg Group, msg life ag andits subsidiaries are among the leading software and consulting companies for theEuropean insurance sector. The services of msg life range from the developmentand implementation of standard software and the provision of consultancyservices to the handling of full IT operations (cloud solutions). The msg lifeGroup has its head office in Leinfelden-Echterdingen and offices in Munich,Hamburg and Cologne, plus subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland,Slovakia, Slovenia, Portugal and the USA. It currently employs a workforce ofnearly 1,200.About IBM: http://www.ibm.comAbout IBM Services: https://www.ibm.com/de-de/servicesContactContact:msg life agFrank FahrnerCorporate CommunicationsE-mail: mailto:frank.fahrner@msg-life.comInternet: http://www.msg-life.comIBM Deutschland GmbHBeate WerlinCorporate Communications IBM DACHE-mail: mailto:beate.werlin@de.ibm.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126398/4978941OTS: msg life ag