checkAd

msg life and IBM strengthen insurance digitization by leveraging leading End-To-End platform capabilities for the life insurance & pensions industry outside the German-speaking countries

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
27.07.2021, 12:10  |  21   |   |   

Leinfelden-Echterdingen/Ehningen (ots) - msg life and IBM Germany are
collaborating on the implementation of the msg.Insurance Suite Life, combined
with IBM Global Business Services' core competencies of consulting,
implementation and migration. The joint value proposition by IBM and msg life
supports insurance companies in the end-to-end digitisation of their life and
pension business and can thus strengthen their competitiveness significantly.
Leading insurance companies across Europe are already benefiting from the joint
solution proposed by msg life and IBM.

The msg.Insurance Suite Life is an innovative digital software platform that
tracks the entire value chain of life insurance companies and pension providers.
At the heart of the platform is the leading European policy administration
solution msg.Life Factory. It offers insurers the concentrated know-how of more
than 40 years' experience in the industry, the security of msg life's unique
track record, combined with innovative, future-proof business solutions and
state-of-the-art technologies. The innovative complete solution enables
end-to-end digital processing of all core insurance processes across all
components and sets industry-wide benchmarks for business value, efficiency and
innovation.

Insurers using the msg.Insurance Suite Life can overcome market challenges,
boost their competitiveness and sustainably reduce administrative expenses.

The joint value proposition from IBM and msg life features software solutions
from msg life as well as technology platforms like the IBM Cloud. Now with the
support from IBM, msg life will be infused with Artificial intelligence
capabilities to increase efficiency of clients' processes due to higher
automation rates. IBM brings these competences together in its role as a digital
transformation partner and end-to-end platform provider.

msg life contributes its product and licenses to this new partnership. Outside
German-speaking Europe, IBM markets and implements the msg.Insurance Suite Life
internationally with support from msg life and its strong industry expertise.

For Milenko Radic, Management Board member at msg life, the partnership is the
result of a highly successful and trusting collaboration that both companies
have shared for more than a decade. Radic continues: "The leading market
position and strength of msg.Insurance Suite Life, combined with IBM's global
presence and innovative technologies and platforms, are crucial factors in the
successful positioning of the solution as a leading platform for the global life
and pension insurance industry. The basis is formed by the long-standing and
trustworthy business relationship between the two companies and joint references
in strategic transformation projects."

"Insurance companies today need to find a way to manage life insurance policies
that are no longer being sold on the market but still are administered by the
insurer. These books of business can present challenges to insurers because the
policies often reside in legacy systems that can be hampered by siloed,
inflexible and expensive-to-maintain technology," said Thomas Rechnitzer,
Insurance Industry Leader EMEA at IBM Global Business Services, "The combination
of IBM's technological know-how and the msg life policy administration system
will allow for faster implementations, increased flexibility as well as reduced
risk and operational costs of our clients."

About msg life

As part of the independent, internationally active msg Group, msg life ag and
its subsidiaries are among the leading software and consulting companies for the
European insurance sector. The services of msg life range from the development
and implementation of standard software and the provision of consultancy
services to the handling of full IT operations (cloud solutions). The msg life
Group has its head office in Leinfelden-Echterdingen and offices in Munich,
Hamburg and Cologne, plus subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland,
Slovakia, Slovenia, Portugal and the USA. It currently employs a workforce of
nearly 1,200.

About IBM: http://www.ibm.com

About IBM Services: https://www.ibm.com/de-de/servicesContact

Contact:

msg life ag
Frank Fahrner
Corporate Communications
E-mail: mailto:frank.fahrner@msg-life.com
Internet: http://www.msg-life.com


IBM Deutschland GmbH
Beate Werlin
Corporate Communications IBM DACH
E-mail: mailto:beate.werlin@de.ibm.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126398/4978941
OTS: msg life ag



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

msg life and IBM strengthen insurance digitization by leveraging leading End-To-End platform capabilities for the life insurance & pensions industry outside the German-speaking countries msg life and IBM Germany are collaborating on the implementation of the msg.Insurance Suite Life, combined with IBM Global Business Services' core competencies of consulting, implementation and migration. The joint value proposition by IBM and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
Visa Coaching-Sessions: So machen Visa und Frank Thelen Händler:innen digital fit für die Zukunft (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: Jurist*innen gehören in Deutschland zu Top-Verdienenden
Wohnmobil-Abgasskandal: OLG Köln bestätigt Schadensersatzanspruch beim Volkswagen T5 - Rogert & Ulbrich ...
EANS-Adhoc: Frauenthal Holding AG / Vorläufiges Ergebnis für das Halbjahr 2021
EANS-Adhoc: XB Systems confirms 17th September as delisting date from Vienna MTF
EANS-DD: Hutter & Schrantz Stahlbau AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von ...
IFCO appoints Iñigo Canalejo as Vice President, ESG
EANS-DD: Hutter & Schrantz AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Titel
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
The smarter E AWARD 2021: Das sind die Gewinner
ALDI SÜD testet zertifizierte, vegane Naturkosmetik (FOTO)
BentoNet GmbH: Smarte Cloudlösung deckt die ganze Wertschöpfungskette für dezentrale ...
Ölpreis sackt ab, Benzin und Diesel stagnieren / Brent-Öl um sechs US-Dollar billiger / ADAC: Mineralölkonzerne müssen Preisrückgang an Verbraucher weitergeben (FOTO)
Procter & Gamble startet Projekt für recyclebare Papierflaschen zusammen mit dem ...
LG Frankfurt: ING-Diba muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigung zurückzahlen
Meilenstein in der Online-Identifikation: Modulbestätigung der Bundesnetzagentur für Nect Robo-Ident-Technologie (FOTO)
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Steigert Lieferbereitschaft bei reduzierten Beständen: Die zur Abels & Kemmner Gruppe gehörende SCT GmbH stellt KI basiertes Softwaretool zur ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
PwC-Studie: Global Business Services boomen durch Digitalisierung
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:50 UhrWPI-MANA: Vorteile von Zusammenarbeit und Integration nutzen
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
12:50 UhrSunnova, National Grid and SolarEdge Partner to Leverage DERs for New England’s Grid
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:49 UhrMarkpool Media aus Hannover - Ansprechpartner für moderne Mitarbeitergewinnung
Rainer Brosy | Kommentare
12:47 UhrMILLENNIUM INVESTMENT & ACQUISITION CO. INC. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:46 UhrDeutsche Anleihen: Kursgewinne
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12:45 UhrMerck Announces Phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival (OS) in Patients with Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Whose Tumors Expressed PD-L1 (CPS ≥10)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:45 UhrTELUS International Announces the Launch of Intelligent Insights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:45 UhrMSCI Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Six Months 2021; Increases Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:40 UhrForsa-Umfrage: Wähler befürchten Manipulation durch Fake-News
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:40 UhrMaydorns Meinung: Tesla, Samsung SDI, Varta, Daimler, Tal, Tencent, Alibaba, BYD, Apple, Microsoft
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte