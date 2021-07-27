Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Effective from 29 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 29 July 2021

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 29 July 2021 to 29 October 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030482922, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 29 July 2021: 0.9750% pa

Questions may be directed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment