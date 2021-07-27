Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
27 July 2021
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 29 July 2021
Effective from 29 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 29 July 2021 to 29 October 2021:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030482922, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 29 July 2021: 0.9750% pa
Questions may be directed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
