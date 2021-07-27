checkAd

Tesla Q2 Earnings Beat Can't Get Some Analysts to Say "Buy"

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021   

  • (PLX AI) – Tesla second-quarter earnings were much better than expected, especially on EPS and margins, but some analysts didn't think it was enough to warrant an upgrade to buy for the stock.
  • Tesla price target was raised to $660 from $590 at Wells Fargo, but the broker kept its rating at equal weight
  • While Tesla posted a strong Q2 margin performance, it's unclear whether this will continue, Wells Fargo said
  • Auto margins were better than consensus, but should moderate in the third and fourth quarters due to rising raw materials costs and lower priced models launching in China, Wells Fargo said
  • Bank of America analysts also kept their Tesla rating unchanged at neutral despite lifting their price target to $800 from $750
  • Despite the second quarter beat, competition is fierce and heating up in an increasingly crowded space, BofA said


