Tesla Q2 Earnings Beat Can't Get Some Analysts to Say "Buy"

(PLX AI) – Tesla second-quarter earnings were much better than expected, especially on EPS and margins, but some analysts didn't think it was enough to warrant an upgrade to buy for the stock.

Tesla price target was raised to $660 from $590 at Wells Fargo, but the broker kept its rating at equal weight

While Tesla posted a strong Q2 margin performance, it's unclear whether this will continue, Wells Fargo said

Auto margins were better than consensus, but should moderate in the third and fourth quarters due to rising raw materials costs and lower priced models launching in China, Wells Fargo said

Bank of America analysts also kept their Tesla rating unchanged at neutral despite lifting their price target to $800 from $750

Despite the second quarter beat, competition is fierce and heating up in an increasingly crowded space, BofA said



