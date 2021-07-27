Grünenthal's Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator enters clinical development

Aachen (ots) - Grünenthal announced today that the first volunteers have been

enrolled in a Phase I trial of its Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator (GRM). The

oral investigational medicine aims to provide a therapy option with broad

anti-inflammatory efficacy and a more favourable benefit-risk profile compared

to current glucocorticoid-based therapies like prednisolone.



The Phase I trial includes 80 healthy volunteers and is designed as a head to

head comparison between the GRM and prednisolone, the most frequently used

glucocorticoid.[1] Observing several biomarkers, the trial will assess the

influence of the investigational medicine on bone metabolism and glucose levels.

Reduced bone formation leading to osteoporosis as well as increased blood

glucose levels leading to an increased risk of diabetes are among the most

common side-effects of glucocorticoids, which are a strong limitation for their

long-term use at highly effective doses.[2],[3],[4] The results of the study are

expected to be available in the first quarter of 2022.







condition and are therefore at risk to experience severe side effects", says Jan

Adams, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Grünenthal. "We strive to increase the

quality of life for these patients during long-term treatments by providing a

therapy option that delivers a broad anti-inflammatory efficacy with

significantly fewer side effects."



The investigational medicine is a Grünenthal proprietary development and is

currently the most advanced compound of the company's Glucocorticoid Receptor

Modulator programme. Preclinically, the compound has shown anti-inflammatory

properties comparable to prednisolone with a lower risk of glucocorticoid

receptor mediated side effects.



This Phase I trial is Grünenthal's latest milestone in progressing its research

pipeline. Recently, the company announced another Phase I trial with its

Nociceptin/Orphanin Peptid Receptor (NOP)-agonist for the treatment of chronic

neuropathic pain. In addition, Grünenthal announced several Phase III studies

investigating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of Qutenza® (capsaicin) 8%

topical system in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) and the efficacy, safety

and tolerability of Resiniferatoxin in patients with pain associated with

osteoarthritis of the knee. Both programmes are expected to start in 2021.



About Glucocorticoids



Glucocorticoids are a class of corticosteroids derived from the steroid hormone

