Grünenthal's Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator enters clinical development
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 27.07.2021, 12:25 | 24 | 0 |
Aachen (ots) - Grünenthal announced today that the first volunteers have been
enrolled in a Phase I trial of its Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator (GRM). The
oral investigational medicine aims to provide a therapy option with broad
anti-inflammatory efficacy and a more favourable benefit-risk profile compared
to current glucocorticoid-based therapies like prednisolone.
The Phase I trial includes 80 healthy volunteers and is designed as a head to
head comparison between the GRM and prednisolone, the most frequently used
glucocorticoid.[1] Observing several biomarkers, the trial will assess the
influence of the investigational medicine on bone metabolism and glucose levels.
Reduced bone formation leading to osteoporosis as well as increased blood
glucose levels leading to an increased risk of diabetes are among the most
common side-effects of glucocorticoids, which are a strong limitation for their
long-term use at highly effective doses.[2],[3],[4] The results of the study are
expected to be available in the first quarter of 2022.
"Millions of patients rely on glucocorticoid-based therapies to manage their
condition and are therefore at risk to experience severe side effects", says Jan
Adams, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Grünenthal. "We strive to increase the
quality of life for these patients during long-term treatments by providing a
therapy option that delivers a broad anti-inflammatory efficacy with
significantly fewer side effects."
The investigational medicine is a Grünenthal proprietary development and is
currently the most advanced compound of the company's Glucocorticoid Receptor
Modulator programme. Preclinically, the compound has shown anti-inflammatory
properties comparable to prednisolone with a lower risk of glucocorticoid
receptor mediated side effects.
This Phase I trial is Grünenthal's latest milestone in progressing its research
pipeline. Recently, the company announced another Phase I trial with its
Nociceptin/Orphanin Peptid Receptor (NOP)-agonist for the treatment of chronic
neuropathic pain. In addition, Grünenthal announced several Phase III studies
investigating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of Qutenza® (capsaicin) 8%
topical system in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) and the efficacy, safety
and tolerability of Resiniferatoxin in patients with pain associated with
osteoarthritis of the knee. Both programmes are expected to start in 2021.
About Glucocorticoids
Glucocorticoids are a class of corticosteroids derived from the steroid hormone
cortisol. Glucocorticoids are potent anti-inflammatory agents regardless of the
