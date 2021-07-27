checkAd

GE Q2 Adj. EPS Better Than Expected; Raises Outlook for Industrial Free Cash Flow

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 12:26  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – GE Q2 orders USD 18,300 million.Q2 revenue USD 18,300 million vs. estimate USD 18,100 millionQ2 continuing EPS USD -0.07Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.05 vs. estimate USD 0.03GE Increasing 2021 outlook for Industrial free cash flow range from …

  • (PLX AI) – GE Q2 orders USD 18,300 million.
  • Q2 revenue USD 18,300 million vs. estimate USD 18,100 million
  • Q2 continuing EPS USD -0.07
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.05 vs. estimate USD 0.03
  • GE Increasing 2021 outlook for Industrial free cash flow range from $2.5B–$4.5B to $3.5B–$5.0B
  • Outlook for Industrial organic revenues, margin expansion, and adjusted EPS remains unchanged
  • CEO says confident we are well-positioned to achieve high single-digit free cash flow margins over time
General Electric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GE Q2 Adj. EPS Better Than Expected; Raises Outlook for Industrial Free Cash Flow (PLX AI) – GE Q2 orders USD 18,300 million.Q2 revenue USD 18,300 million vs. estimate USD 18,100 millionQ2 continuing EPS USD -0.07Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.05 vs. estimate USD 0.03GE Increasing 2021 outlook for Industrial free cash flow range from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Duerr Raises EBIT Margin Outlook After Strong First Half Results
Tesla Q2 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus by Almost 50%
MorphoSys Cuts Revenue Guidance on Lower Monjuvi Estimates; Sees Higher Costs
LVMH Half Year Net Income EUR 5,289 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,260 Million
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Worldline Half Year Net Income EUR 102 Million
Michelin Half Year Segment EBITDA EUR 2,277 Million vs. Estimate EUR 2,050 Million
Credit Suisse Names Wildermuth Chief Risk Officer
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
NextEra Adjusted Net Misses Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Cembra Keeps Mid-Term Targets Unchanged after 5% Revenue Decline
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21GE Digital’s ADMS Software Powers A More Resilient Electric Distribution Grid
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21SAUDIA Airlines Contracts with GE Digital for Digital Asset Records Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Renditegiganten im Duell: Ist Shopify oder Square jetzt der bessere Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.07.215 Aktien, die du im Dip kaufen solltest
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.07.21GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and Cancer Type
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21GE Digital Joins With Airbus and Delta TechOps in Digital Alliance for Fleet Health Monitoring and Diagnostics Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21General Electric-Aktie wird nach langer Talfahrt von immer mehr Investoren wiederentdeckt
NTG24 | Kommentare