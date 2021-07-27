GE Q2 Adj. EPS Better Than Expected; Raises Outlook for Industrial Free Cash Flow
(PLX AI) – GE Q2 orders USD 18,300 million.Q2 revenue USD 18,300 million vs. estimate USD 18,100 millionQ2 continuing EPS USD -0.07Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.05 vs. estimate USD 0.03GE Increasing 2021 outlook for Industrial free cash flow range from …
(PLX AI) – GE Q2 orders USD 18,300 million.Q2 revenue USD 18,300 million vs. estimate USD 18,100 millionQ2 continuing EPS USD -0.07Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.05 vs. estimate USD 0.03GE Increasing 2021 outlook for Industrial free cash flow range from …
- (PLX AI) – GE Q2 orders USD 18,300 million.
- Q2 revenue USD 18,300 million vs. estimate USD 18,100 million
- Q2 continuing EPS USD -0.07
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.05 vs. estimate USD 0.03
- GE Increasing 2021 outlook for Industrial free cash flow range from $2.5B–$4.5B to $3.5B–$5.0B
- Outlook for Industrial organic revenues, margin expansion, and adjusted EPS remains unchanged
- CEO says confident we are well-positioned to achieve high single-digit free cash flow margins over time
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare