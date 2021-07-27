Triton International Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

The following table summarizes Triton’s selected key financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and the three months ended March 31, 2021.

(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Total leasing revenues $369.8 $346.7 $321.4 $716.5 $642.9 GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders $54.7 $129.3 $60.1 $184.0 $127.3 Net income per share - Diluted $0.81 $1.92 $0.86 $2.74 $1.80 Non-GAAP (1) Adjusted net income $144.2 $128.7 $60.0 $272.9 $127.1 Adjusted net income per share - Diluted $2.14 $1.91 $0.86 $4.06 $1.80 Return on equity (2) 26.6 % 25.0 % 12.2 % 26.0 % 12.6 %

1) Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income" set forth below. 2) Refer to the “Calculation of Return on Equity” set forth below.

Operating Performance

"Triton achieved record performance again in the second quarter of 2021," commented Brian M. Sondey, Chief Executive Officer of Triton. "We generated $2.14 of Adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter, an increase of 12.0% from the first quarter. We also achieved an annualized Return on equity of 26.6%."

"Triton's outstanding results in the second quarter reflect our success in capturing the many opportunities presented by the current very strong market conditions. Trade volumes remain strong and we continue to see incremental demand for containers due to operational disruptions that are slowing our customers' container turn-times. Our utilization increased to 99.5% as of June 30, 2021 and currently stands at 99.6%. New container prices and market lease rates increased further in the second quarter. Container factories are currently quoting over $3,800 for a new 20' dry container, and market lease rates for new containers are significantly higher than the average rates in our lease portfolio. Our average selling prices for used dry containers continued to increase as well, allowing us to generate significantly higher than expected disposal gains in the second quarter despite low disposal volumes."

"Triton is investing heavily in new containers to support our customers. Shipping lines continue to rely on the leasing market to fulfill a large portion of their container requirements, and Triton has secured a meaningful share of leasing transactions due to our industry-leading supply capability and our strong reputation for reliability. Triton has purchased over $3.4 billion of containers for delivery in 2021. Over $1.8 billion of these containers were delivered through the end of the second quarter. Most of the containers not yet delivered are pre-committed to attractive long-term leases. We estimate that our existing orders would translate to over 25% asset growth for Triton in 2021."

"Triton is highly focused on locking-in durable improvements to our business. The average lease duration for containers ordered in 2021 is 13 years. The overall average remaining duration of our long-term lease portfolio has extended to 55 months, and we expect it to extend further as the substantial amount of new containers we have ordered and pre-committed to lease are produced and go on-hire. The very large block of new containers on attractively priced long-term leases and extended lease durations for our container fleet will provide strong foundations to our profitability and cash flow for years to come."

"We also continue to significantly improve the profile of our capital structure. In March 2021, our corporate credit rating was upgraded to BBB- by S&P Global Ratings, reflecting our strong market and financial position. In the second quarter, we issued $1.7 billion of investment grade senior secured notes and prepaid $821.0 million of senior secured institutional notes with substantially higher interest rates. We incurred $89.9 million of make-whole fees and other debt termination costs primarily related to these prepayments, but we will recapture the vast majority of these fees through lower interest expense over the next several years. These prepayments will also facilitate a faster transition of our capital structure toward investment grade unsecured bonds, which should provide further cost and flexibility benefits and extend the advantages we have in our market."

Outlook

Mr. Sondey continued, "Market conditions remain very favorable as we head into the second half of the year. Trade volumes remain strong, operational disruptions continue to drive incremental demand for containers, and we typically experience peak dry container demand in the third quarter as retailers stock up for the back-to-school and holiday seasons. While we anticipate some shift in consumption patterns back to services and experiences as COVID-19 vaccinations are rolled out globally, economists are generally projecting a strong bounce to global GDP which typically supports growth in trade. We also have significant operational momentum with approximately 400,000 TEU of new containers pre-booked for pick-up in the third and fourth quarters."

"We expect our Adjusted EPS will increase from the second to the third quarter of 2021. We expect our leasing margin will increase significantly in the third quarter due to strong ongoing pick up activity and as we benefit from a full quarter of revenue from the large number of containers picked-up during the second quarter. We will also benefit from a lower average effective interest rate resulting from the prepayment of institutional notes. We expect our disposal volumes will decrease further due to very low container drop-off volumes, and we continue to anticipate this will lead to a decrease in our disposal gains from the current extraordinary levels, although it is also possible that further increases in used container selling prices could continue to offset the impact of decreasing volumes. Overall, we expect our profitability and cash flows will remain at very high levels for the foreseeable future due to the durable benefits from our strong leasing activity this year and we expect our net book value per share will increase rapidly due to our strong Return on equity."

Dividends

Triton’s Board of Directors has approved and declared a $0.57 per share quarterly cash dividend on its issued and outstanding common shares, payable on September 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2021.

The Company's Board of Directors also approved and declared a cash dividend payable on September 14, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2021 on its issued and outstanding preferred shares as follows:

Preferred Share Series Dividend Rate Dividend Per Share Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRA) 8.500% $0.5312500 Series B Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRB) 8.000% $0.5000000 Series C Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRC) 7.375% $0.4609375 Series D Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRD) 6.875% $0.4296875

Investors’ Webcast

Triton will hold a Webcast at 8:30 a.m. (New York time) on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 to discuss its second quarter results. To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-418-5277 (domestic) or 1-412-717-9592 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Triton International Limited conference call. To access the live Webcast please visit Triton's website at http://www.trtn.com. An archive of the Webcast will be available one hour after the live call.

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of 6.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

Utilization, Fleet, and Leasing Revenue Information

The following table summarizes the equipment fleet utilization for the periods indicated:

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Average Utilization (1) 99.4 % 99.1 % 98.1 % 96.1 % 95.0 Ending Utilization (1) 99.5 % 99.3 % 98.9 % 97.4 % 94.8

(1) Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease (in CEU) by the total units in our fleet (in CEU), excluding new units not yet leased and off-hire units designated for sale.

The following table summarizes the equipment fleet as of June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 (in units, TEUs and CEUs):

Equipment Fleet in Units Equipment Fleet in TEU June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Dry 3,604,794 3,295,908 3,215,482 6,084,381 5,466,421 5,287,639 Refrigerated 236,978 227,519 227,018 459,389 439,956 438,380 Special 93,238 93,885 93,996 170,259 170,792 170,977 Tank 11,513 11,312 12,439 11,513 11,312 12,439 Chassis 24,275 24,781 24,133 44,391 45,188 44,524 Equipment leasing fleet 3,970,798 3,653,405 3,573,068 6,769,933 6,133,669 5,953,959 Equipment trading fleet 53,802 64,243 79,778 84,455 98,991 123,377 Total 4,024,600 3,717,648 3,652,846 6,854,388 6,232,660 6,077,336

Equipment in CEU(1) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Operating leases 7,171,845 6,649,350 6,478,561 Finance leases 369,130 295,784 317,159 Equipment trading fleet 82,980 98,420 120,654 Total 7,623,955 7,043,554 6,916,374

(1) In the equipment fleet tables above, we have included total fleet count information based on CEU. CEU is a ratio used to convert the actual number of containers in our fleet to a figure based on the relative purchase prices of our various equipment types to that of a 20-foot dry container. For example, the CEU ratio for a 40-foot high cube dry container is 1.70, and a 40-foot high cube refrigerated container is 7.50. These factors may differ slightly from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.

The following table summarizes our leasing revenue for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Operating leases Per diem revenues $ 353,277 $ 331,252 $ 294,748 Fee and ancillary revenues 7,582 8,542 18,675 Total operating lease revenues 360,859 339,794 313,423 Finance leases 8,925 6,949 7,974 Total leasing revenues $ 369,784 $ 346,743 $ 321,397

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, other than purely historical information, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "believe," "project," "predict," "anticipate," "potential," "will," "may," "would" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature may be used to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Triton's control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements.

These factors include, without limitation, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and financial results; decreases in the demand for leased containers; decreases in market leasing rates for containers; difficulties in re-leasing containers after their initial fixed-term leases; our customers' decisions to buy rather than lease containers; our dependence on a limited number of customers and suppliers; customer defaults; decreases in the selling prices of used containers; extensive competition in the container leasing industry; difficulties stemming from the international nature of our business; decreases in demand for international trade; disruption to our operations resulting from the political and economic policies of the United States and other countries, particularly China, including but not limited to, the impact of trade wars, duties and tariffs; disruption to our operations from failures of, or attacks on, our information technology systems; disruption to our operations as a result of natural disasters; compliance with laws and regulations related to economic and trade sanctions, security, anti-terrorism, environmental protection and corruption; our ability to obtain sufficient capital to support our growth; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt agreements; the achievement of our capital structure plans and related timing; changes in tax laws in, Bermuda, the United States and other countries and other risks and uncertainties, including those risk factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), on February 16, 2021, in any Form 10-Q filed or to be filed by Triton, and in other documents we file with the SEC from time to time.

The foregoing list of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere. Any forward-looking statements made herein are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Triton or its business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

-Financial Tables Follow-

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS: Leasing equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,637,089 and $3,370,652 $ 9,971,257 $ 8,630,696 Net investment in finance leases 499,272 282,131 Equipment held for sale 35,814 67,311 Revenue earning assets 10,506,343 8,980,138 Cash and cash equivalents 77,392 61,512 Restricted cash 127,484 90,484 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,230 and $2,192 280,288 226,090 Goodwill 236,665 236,665 Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $273,753 and $264,791 24,704 33,666 Other assets 82,389 83,969 Fair value of derivative instruments 93 9 Total assets $ 11,335,358 $ 9,712,533 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Equipment purchases payable $ 411,454 $ 191,777 Fair value of derivative instruments 77,141 128,872 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 124,444 95,235 Net deferred income tax liability 355,636 327,431 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $63,184 and $42,747 7,639,606 6,403,270 Total liabilities 8,608,281 7,146,585 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, at liquidation preference 555,000 555,000 Common shares, $0.01 par value, 270,000,000 shares authorized, 81,294,902 and 81,151,723 shares issued, respectively 813 812 Undesignated shares, $0.01 par value, 7,800,000 and 7,800,000 shares authorized, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding — — Treasury shares, at cost, 13,901,326 and 13,901,326 shares, respectively (436,822 ) (436,822 ) Additional paid-in capital 906,186 905,323 Accumulated earnings 1,781,692 1,674,670 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (79,792 ) (133,035 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,727,077 2,565,948 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,335,358 $ 9,712,533

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Leasing revenues: Operating leases $ 360,859 $ 313,423 $ 700,653 $ 626,227 Finance leases 8,925 7,974 15,874 16,638 Total leasing revenues 369,784 321,397 716,527 642,865 Equipment trading revenues 33,183 16,903 59,128 32,283 Equipment trading expenses (22,457 ) (14,883 ) (40,261 ) (28,330 ) Trading margin 10,726 2,020 18,867 3,953 Net gain on sale of leasing equipment 31,391 4,537 53,358 8,614 Operating expenses: Depreciation and amortization 154,056 133,292 297,363 265,987 Direct operating expenses 6,337 29,619 15,707 52,867 Administrative expenses 22,979 20,472 43,900 39,697 Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts (26 ) 374 (2,490 ) 4,653 Total operating expenses 183,346 183,757 354,480 363,204 Operating income (loss) 228,555 144,197 434,272 292,228 Other expenses: Interest and debt expense 60,004 66,874 114,627 135,876 Debt termination expense 89,863 — 89,863 31 Other (income) expense, net (261 ) 36 (742 ) (3,548 ) Total other expenses 149,606 66,910 203,748 132,359 Income (loss) before income taxes 78,949 77,287 230,524 159,869 Income tax expense (benefit) 13,732 6,699 25,469 12,245 Net income (loss) $ 65,217 $ 70,588 $ 205,055 $ 147,624 Less: dividend on preferred shares 10,513 10,513 21,026 20,338 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 54,704 $ 60,075 $ 184,029 $ 127,286 Net income per common share—Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.87 $ 2.75 $ 1.81 Net income per common share—Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.86 $ 2.74 $ 1.80 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 1.14 $ 1.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—Basic 66,951 69,275 66,943 70,436 Dilutive restricted shares 331 261 295 262 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—Diluted 67,282 69,536 67,238 70,698

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 205,055 $ 147,624 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 297,363 265,987 Amortization of deferred debt cost and other debt related amortization 4,255 7,187 Lease related amortization 9,549 15,788 Share-based compensation expense 5,010 5,861 Net (gain) loss on sale of leasing equipment (53,358 ) (8,614 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments — 286 Debt termination expense 89,863 31 Deferred income taxes 25,228 12,037 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,707 ) (20,778 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (7,753 ) (25,752 ) Net equipment sold (purchased) for resale activity 8,787 (4,035 ) Cash received (paid) for settlement of interest rate swaps 5,481 — Cash collections on finance lease receivables, net of income earned 27,124 46,650 Other assets 9,422 (25,703 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 613,319 416,569 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of leasing equipment and investments in finance leases (1,717,843 ) (219,788 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment, net of selling costs 117,688 102,088 Other 63 (328 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,600,092 ) (118,028 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriting discount — 145,275 Purchases of treasury shares — (95,243 ) Redemption of common shares for withholding taxes (4,146 ) (2,156 ) Debt issuance costs (31,502 ) — Borrowings under debt facilities 5,663,432 730,000 Payments under debt facilities and finance lease obligations (4,490,788 ) (801,044 ) Dividends paid on preferred shares (21,026 ) (19,908 ) Dividends paid on common shares (76,317 ) (72,964 ) Other — (590 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,039,653 (116,630 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 52,880 $ 181,911 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 151,996 168,972 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 204,876 $ 350,883 Supplemental disclosures: Interest paid $ 106,182 $ 131,457 Income taxes paid (refunded) $ 3,445 $ 216 Right-of-use asset for leased property $ 1,453 $ 196 Supplemental non-cash investing activities: Equipment purchases payable $ 411,454 $ 46,569

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items

We use the terms "Adjusted net income" and Return on equity throughout this press release.

Adjusted net income and Return on equity are not items presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, amounts determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including net income.

Adjusted net income is adjusted for certain items management believes are not representative of our operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding debt termination expenses net of tax, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments net of tax, and foreign and other income tax adjustments.

We believe that Adjusted net income is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because this item:

is widely used by securities analysts and investors to measure a company's operating performance;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure, our asset base and certain non-routine events which we do not expect to occur in the future; and

is used by our management for various purposes, including as measures of operating performance and liquidity, to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis, in presentations to our board of directors concerning our financial performance and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

We have provided a reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income in the table below for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020 and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

Additionally, the calculation for return on equity is adjusted annualized earnings divided by average shareholders' equity. Management utilizes return on equity in evaluating how much profit the Company generates on the shareholders' equity in the Company and believes it is useful for comparing the profitability of companies in the same industry.

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 54,704 $ 129,325 $ 60,075 $ 184,029 $ 127,286 Add (subtract): Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net — — 12 — 282 Debt termination expense 89,485 — — 89,485 24 State and other income tax adjustments — — (85 ) — (85 ) Tax benefit from vesting of restricted shares — (643 ) — (643 ) (390 ) Adjusted net income $ 144,189 $ 128,682 $ 60,002 $ 272,871 $ 127,117 Adjusted net income per common share—Diluted $ 2.14 $ 1.91 $ 0.86 4.06 1.80 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—Diluted 67,282 67,217 69,536 67,238 70,698

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Calculation of Return on Equity (In thousands) Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Adjusted net income $ 144,189 $ 128,682 $ 60,002 $ 272,871 $ 127,117 Annualized Adjusted net income (1) 578,340 521,877 240,667 550,265 255,631 Average Shareholders' equity (2)(3) $ 2,170,698 $ 2,090,133 $ 1,974,600 $ 2,117,448 $ 2,025,479 Return on equity 26.6% 25.0% 12.2% 26.0% 12.6%

(1) Annualized Adjusted net income was calculated based on calendar days per quarter. (2) Average Shareholders' equity was calculated using the quarter’s beginning and ending Shareholder’s equity for the three-month ended periods, and the ending Shareholder's equity from each quarter in the current year and December 31 of the previous year for the six-month ended periods. (3) Average Shareholders' equity was adjusted to exclude preferred shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005196/en/