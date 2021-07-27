CENTOGENE Appoints Patrice P. Denèfle as Chief Scientific Officer to Lead Its Data-Driven Approach to Reinvent Rare Disease Drug Discovery and Development

Dr. Denèfle is a seasoned executive and scientific pioneer with over 35 years of experience at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in Europe and the U.S. – spearheading translational R&D to deliver breakthrough treatments to patients. Within his role at CENTOGENE, he will be responsible for overseeing scientific activities to deliver on the Company’s vision and strategy, while driving value creation.

Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE, said, “We are truly excited to be bringing Patrice on board. The science of rare diseases is very complex and diverse. Understanding and treating these diseases requires immense expertise across human genetics, functional genomics, multiomic data integration, translational R&D, and molecular pharmacology. Patrice is one of the few people in the industry who has successfully applied unique data-driven approaches to drug discovery and development. With his deep scientific expertise and credentials, as well as his proven industry track record, Patrice will be an outstanding scientific leader for CENTOGENE. He is joining us at an exciting time, as we are now entering our next growth phase with the mission to enable the cure of 100 rare diseases in 10 years. I would also like to acknowledge the work of our outgoing CSO, Phil Lambert, and thank him personally for his significant contributions.”

“I am a true scientist at heart, and have seen over and over again the power of science to transform medicine and save lives,” added Dr. Denèfle. “I am impressed by CENTOGENE’s 15 years of scientific innovation and the aggressive growth of its key assets. The Company’s patient-centric Bio/Databank is uniquely positioned to foster orphan drug development, and I am beyond excited to be joining the team to now harness its potential to reinvent drug discovery and development.”