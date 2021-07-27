10x Genomics Signs Global Patent Cross License Agreement with Bio-Rad
Agreement to Cross License Single Cell Technologies Ends all Ongoing Legal Disputes
PLEASANTON, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced that it has entered into a global settlement and cross-license agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb). The agreement resolves all outstanding litigation and other proceedings between the two companies across all jurisdictions around the world, and dismissing all infringement claims with prejudice.
The agreement grants each company a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing license to develop products and services related to single cell analysis. The term of the agreement is for the life of the licensed patents. The cross license excludes products related to spatial analysis and In Situ analysis. It also excludes digital PCR products in the case of 10x Genomics. Both companies have agreed that each company’s patents are owned by each respective company.
“Today’s settlement underscores the value of our innovation and strong patent portfolios built over the last nine years,” said Eric Whitaker, General Counsel of 10x Genomics. "10x has invested nearly one billion dollars in research and development, which has led to more than 1,100 issued and pending patents and catalyzed a revolution in genomics around the world.”
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world, including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2020 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2020 research and development spend, and have been cited in over 2,500 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 1,100 issued patents and patent applications.
