10x Genomics Signs Global Patent Cross License Agreement with Bio-Rad

Agreement to Cross License Single Cell Technologies Ends all Ongoing Legal Disputes

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced that it has entered into a global settlement and cross-license agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb). The agreement resolves all outstanding litigation and other proceedings between the two companies across all jurisdictions around the world, and dismissing all infringement claims with prejudice.

The agreement grants each company a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing license to develop products and services related to single cell analysis. The term of the agreement is for the life of the licensed patents. The cross license excludes products related to spatial analysis and In Situ analysis. It also excludes digital PCR products in the case of 10x Genomics. Both companies have agreed that each company’s patents are owned by each respective company.