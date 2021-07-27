checkAd

Sunnova, National Grid and SolarEdge Partner to Leverage DERs for New England’s Grid

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and storage service provider, has partnered with National Grid (NYSE: NGG) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG) to utilize its fleet of solar and storage assets in New England to help improve power quality in National Grid’s service area. Sunnova’s aggregated residential solar and storage portfolio delivers over 150 GWh of clean and reliable energy per year to New England’s homeowners and its grid, and now this portfolio of distributed energy resources (DERs) will work to make the grid more efficient by strengthening its resiliency and reliability. Sunnova and SolarEdge will provide voltage support across Massachusetts and Rhode Island, proving that distributed resources can unlock additional value to ratepayers.

Sunnova rooftop solar system on a home in Connecticut (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sunnova’s ability to deliver solutions that will create a modern power grid reaffirms that leveraging DERs can offer increasing value to the grid and ultimately to homeowners, when deployed at scale,” said Michael Grasso, EVP, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Sunnova. “This first of its kind solution aims to save homeowners money, increase New England’s grid efficiency and support National Grid on its path to achieving Net Zero by 2050.”

Over the last decade, the industry has built approximately 838 MW of residential distributed energy assets in Massachusetts and 58 MW in Rhode Island, according to Wood Mackenzie. To create the grid of tomorrow, DERs, especially solar and battery storage, will need to work together to support the grid in meeting its energy objectives while providing consumers with energy independence. This partnership will enable Sunnova to help the utility reduce distribution system losses and allow for more efficient delivery of power to all consumers in National Grid’s service area.

“National Grid’s continued efforts to further integrate distributed energy resources will be accelerated by this effort which will leverage DERs interconnected to the grid to optimize power quality, which will reduce costs for all customers,” said John Isberg, Vice President of Customer Sales and Solutions at National Grid.

“SolarEdge’s work on transitioning to a stable, clean, cost-effective grid is being realized through this unprecedented program across New England,” said Peter Mathews, General Manager of North America at SolarEdge. “Our DC optimized architecture, which has been deployed by multiple utilities, is field-proven to provide greater efficiency and accuracy. We strongly value partnerships like this that remain essential to advancing the full value of distributed energy resources.”

