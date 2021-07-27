TELUS International Announces the Launch of Intelligent Insights

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (DCX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, today announced the launch of Intelligent Insights, a tool-agnostic platform to monitor and manage robotic process automation (RPA) solutions and bots. With Intelligent Insights, companies can track their digital operations on a single platform to monitor effectiveness, cost savings and opportunities for innovation.

“Over the past year and a half, we have seen businesses significantly increase their spending on automated solutions to stay connected with their customers, ensure business continuity and realize efficiencies as a way to address challenges brought about by the pandemic,” said Jim Radzicki, chief technology officer at TELUS International. “This acceleration has resulted in a ‘bot proliferation’ and a rising dependence on these digital coworkers. Most organizations take advantage of multiple automated solutions to optimize performance and, although each solution offers its own unique benefits, using multiple providers can make it challenging to gain full oversight over siloed automation programs.”

Intelligent Insights supports all major automation platforms, including intelligent TELUS International Assistant, Blue Prism, UiPath, Automation Anywhere and more. Intelligent Insights, which facilitates a single, centralized Center of Excellence (CoE), delivers cost savings opportunities based on the optimization it offers through license utilization across automation and bot management platforms. During its initial pilot phase, Intelligent Insights helped a leading telecom company save $24 million and 800,000 hours, with 12+ million digital coworker transactions.

“The pandemic made automation a top priority and continues to be a key part of ongoing recovery as organizations must simultaneously streamline operations, reduce costs, transform and elevate their employee and customer experiences, and create the capacity for teams to ideate, innovate and do higher-value work,” said Maureen Fleming, program vice president, Intelligent Process Automation Market Research and Advisory Service at IDC. “This could mean having to operate and manage a fast-growing number of bots that are often developed on different software platforms. Companies that can find a way to get a single, holistic view of their automation initiatives to analyze and optimize them individually and as a collective, will be better positioned to extract exponential value from their investments.”