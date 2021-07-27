How Shopware takes commerce to the next level (FOTO) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 27.07.2021, 12:55 | 55 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 12:55 | Schöppingen (ots) - In recent months, the world of ecommerce systems has been

shaken up. Despite all the changes currently affecting the industry, Shopware

has managed to take a leading role among ecommerce systems with a simple

strategy: putting people at the centre. Shopware has a lot to offer in terms of

solutions, and a unique project in the industry is currently causing a stir: the

video-on-demand service shopware.tv. (http://www.shopware.tv)



What is Shopware?





some of Europe's biggest brands, retailers and manufacturers in the B2C and B2B

sectors. Well-known customers include Aston Martin,

Jägermeister, Haribo, Philips and thyssenkrupp. As a forward-looking open source

solution, Shopware gives users the freedom to achieve their growth potential

quickly and easily - through more flexibility and less complexity. To date, more

than 100,000 companies have relied on a Shopware solution; together they

generated a GMV of 12 billion euros in 2020. One of Shopware's greatest

strengths is its global network of 1,200 sales, technology and solution

partners. A community with hundreds of thousands of members also offers

customers access to over 4,000 extensions to date, as well as extensive support.

Being 100 per cent self financed, Shopware is completely independent and,

through heavy investment in research and development, occupies a leading

position as a driver of innovation. Shopware provides the answer to an ever more

complex e-commerce world where connectivity and therefore technology are rapidly

gaining importance. In this environment, it is even more important to put people

first.



In 2020, Shopware was listed in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce

for the first time, which is s major accolade in the industry. Gartner has

confirmed what Shopware has been striving to do for years: To create shopping

experiences that are as individual as the consumers themselves. Shopware offers

customers the possibility of customisable commerce thanks to various tools.

Shopware is thus adapted to the rapidly changing buyer behaviour in all areas.

Whether the classic online shop, the point of sale, social media platforms or

marketplaces: With Shopware, retailers have control, across multiple sales

channels, centrally with just one solution.



Open Commerce



Another important asset of Shopware is its Open Source philosophy. "We firmly

believe in an Open Commerce world in which openness, flexibility and experience Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



