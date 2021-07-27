checkAd

How Shopware takes commerce to the next level (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
27.07.2021, 12:55  |  55   |   |   

Schöppingen (ots) - In recent months, the world of ecommerce systems has been
shaken up. Despite all the changes currently affecting the industry, Shopware
has managed to take a leading role among ecommerce systems with a simple
strategy: putting people at the centre. Shopware has a lot to offer in terms of
solutions, and a unique project in the industry is currently causing a stir: the
video-on-demand service shopware.tv. (http://www.shopware.tv)

What is Shopware?

The German-made software solution is a leading e-commerce system and is used by
some of Europe's biggest brands, retailers and manufacturers in the B2C and B2B
sectors. Well-known customers include Aston Martin, Borussia Dortmund,
Jägermeister, Haribo, Philips and thyssenkrupp. As a forward-looking open source
solution, Shopware gives users the freedom to achieve their growth potential
quickly and easily - through more flexibility and less complexity. To date, more
than 100,000 companies have relied on a Shopware solution; together they
generated a GMV of 12 billion euros in 2020. One of Shopware's greatest
strengths is its global network of 1,200 sales, technology and solution
partners. A community with hundreds of thousands of members also offers
customers access to over 4,000 extensions to date, as well as extensive support.
Being 100 per cent self financed, Shopware is completely independent and,
through heavy investment in research and development, occupies a leading
position as a driver of innovation. Shopware provides the answer to an ever more
complex e-commerce world where connectivity and therefore technology are rapidly
gaining importance. In this environment, it is even more important to put people
first.

In 2020, Shopware was listed in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce
for the first time, which is s major accolade in the industry. Gartner has
confirmed what Shopware has been striving to do for years: To create shopping
experiences that are as individual as the consumers themselves. Shopware offers
customers the possibility of customisable commerce thanks to various tools.
Shopware is thus adapted to the rapidly changing buyer behaviour in all areas.
Whether the classic online shop, the point of sale, social media platforms or
marketplaces: With Shopware, retailers have control, across multiple sales
channels, centrally with just one solution.

Open Commerce

Another important asset of Shopware is its Open Source philosophy. "We firmly
believe in an Open Commerce world in which openness, flexibility and experience
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

How Shopware takes commerce to the next level (FOTO) In recent months, the world of ecommerce systems has been shaken up. Despite all the changes currently affecting the industry, Shopware has managed to take a leading role among ecommerce systems with a simple strategy: putting people at the centre. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
Visa Coaching-Sessions: So machen Visa und Frank Thelen Händler:innen digital fit für die Zukunft (FOTO)
Wohnmobil-Abgasskandal: OLG Köln bestätigt Schadensersatzanspruch beim Volkswagen T5 - Rogert & Ulbrich ...
EANS-Adhoc: Frauenthal Holding AG / Vorläufiges Ergebnis für das Halbjahr 2021
EANS-Adhoc: XB Systems confirms 17th September as delisting date from Vienna MTF
EANS-DD: Hutter & Schrantz Stahlbau AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von ...
IFCO appoints Iñigo Canalejo as Vice President, ESG
EANS-DD: Hutter & Schrantz AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Stuttgarter Nachrichten: Kommentar zur gescheiterten Deutsche-Wohnen-Übernahme
Titel
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
The smarter E AWARD 2021: Das sind die Gewinner
ALDI SÜD testet zertifizierte, vegane Naturkosmetik (FOTO)
BentoNet GmbH: Smarte Cloudlösung deckt die ganze Wertschöpfungskette für dezentrale ...
Ölpreis sackt ab, Benzin und Diesel stagnieren / Brent-Öl um sechs US-Dollar billiger / ADAC: Mineralölkonzerne müssen Preisrückgang an Verbraucher weitergeben (FOTO)
Procter & Gamble startet Projekt für recyclebare Papierflaschen zusammen mit dem ...
LG Frankfurt: ING-Diba muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigung zurückzahlen
Meilenstein in der Online-Identifikation: Modulbestätigung der Bundesnetzagentur für Nect Robo-Ident-Technologie (FOTO)
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Steigert Lieferbereitschaft bei reduzierten Beständen: Die zur Abels & Kemmner Gruppe gehörende SCT GmbH stellt KI basiertes Softwaretool zur ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
PwC-Studie: Global Business Services boomen durch Digitalisierung
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:26 UhrAlsterResearch AG Update: Rubean AG - Mastercard/Visa extend security approvals
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
14:21 UhrAlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Performance exceeds expectations
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
14:20 UhrMit gutem Beispiel voran / Nachhaltige Waldbewirtschaftung schützt die wertvollen Ökosysteme unseres Planeten. Faber-Castell macht vor, wie Ökologie und Ökonomie zusammenpassen (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
14:20 UhrDyadic Announces Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreement With South Africa’s Rubic Consortium Aiming to Develop and Commercialize Vaccines for Distribution Throughout the African Continent
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:18 UhrKassenärzte-Chef: Beschränkungen für Ungeimpfte teilweise sinnvoll
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
14:17 UhrAC Milan And ROInvesting Announce Partnership Extension
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
14:16 UhrBörse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
14:15 UhrKelly Professional & Industrial Announces Additions to Leadership Team
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:15 UhrHill International Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:13 UhrAlibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten