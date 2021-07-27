How Shopware takes commerce to the next level (FOTO)
Schöppingen (ots) - In recent months, the world of ecommerce systems has been
shaken up. Despite all the changes currently affecting the industry, Shopware
has managed to take a leading role among ecommerce systems with a simple
strategy: putting people at the centre. Shopware has a lot to offer in terms of
solutions, and a unique project in the industry is currently causing a stir: the
video-on-demand service shopware.tv. (http://www.shopware.tv)
What is Shopware?
The German-made software solution is a leading e-commerce system and is used by
some of Europe's biggest brands, retailers and manufacturers in the B2C and B2B
sectors. Well-known customers include Aston Martin, Borussia Dortmund,
Jägermeister, Haribo, Philips and thyssenkrupp. As a forward-looking open source
solution, Shopware gives users the freedom to achieve their growth potential
quickly and easily - through more flexibility and less complexity. To date, more
than 100,000 companies have relied on a Shopware solution; together they
generated a GMV of 12 billion euros in 2020. One of Shopware's greatest
strengths is its global network of 1,200 sales, technology and solution
partners. A community with hundreds of thousands of members also offers
customers access to over 4,000 extensions to date, as well as extensive support.
Being 100 per cent self financed, Shopware is completely independent and,
through heavy investment in research and development, occupies a leading
position as a driver of innovation. Shopware provides the answer to an ever more
complex e-commerce world where connectivity and therefore technology are rapidly
gaining importance. In this environment, it is even more important to put people
first.
In 2020, Shopware was listed in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce
for the first time, which is s major accolade in the industry. Gartner has
confirmed what Shopware has been striving to do for years: To create shopping
experiences that are as individual as the consumers themselves. Shopware offers
customers the possibility of customisable commerce thanks to various tools.
Shopware is thus adapted to the rapidly changing buyer behaviour in all areas.
Whether the classic online shop, the point of sale, social media platforms or
marketplaces: With Shopware, retailers have control, across multiple sales
channels, centrally with just one solution.
Open Commerce
Another important asset of Shopware is its Open Source philosophy. "We firmly
believe in an Open Commerce world in which openness, flexibility and experience
