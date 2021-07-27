checkAd

Gannett and Tipico Announce Strategic Sports Betting Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 12:50  |  35   |   |   

Gannett Co., Inc (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our” or “the Company”) (NYSE:GCI), today announced an exclusive agreement with Tipico USA Technology, Inc. (“Tipico”), a U.S.-based subsidiary of European based Tipico Group of Companies, the leading sports betting provider in Germany, utilizing their Tipico Sportsbook brand. This strategic alliance leverages the power and breadth of the USA TODAY NETWORK consisting of more than 250 daily local sites including The Indy Star and Detroit Free Press, and its USA TODAY Sports Media Group, including in-depth USA TODAY Sports coverage across the country with over 200 additional sports sites in the portfolio, such as For The Win, Golfweek, and MMA Junkie.

“Our highly engaged audience of more than 46 million sports fans crave analysis, betting insights, odds and unique features which we will provide with our Tipico alliance,” said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Tipico adds incredible expertise from their European operations and next generation product capabilities, which offer our sports enthusiasts and local consumers a way to become even more invested in the games and sports they care about.”

Transaction Highlights

  • Tipico to become the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett, with integration of odds, props, free to play games and betting trends across the USA TODAY NETWORK.
  • The five-year agreement includes $90 million in media spend by Tipico together with performance incentives payable to Gannett for customer referrals.
  • Subject to certain conditions being met over the five-year term of the agreement, Gannett will have the right to acquire up to 4,990 common shares in Tipico’s US business, representing a minority interest. The exercise of such right will be subject to applicable laws including applicable gaming regulations.
  • Gannett will provide Tipico exclusive access to premium marketing assets at a pre-negotiated value based upon the expected aggregate sum of the cash consideration, performance incentives, and right to acquire common shares.
  • These assets will focus on integrating year-round custom content across the USA TODAY NETWORK, including video series, columns, blog posts, newsletters, contests, social media and events, beginning with the 2021 NFL season.
  • Additionally, Tipico will co-brand all NFL Wire Team sites and For The Win, including a re-launch of the Bets subsection to “Bet For The Win, powered by Tipico Sportsbook” and providing co-branded digital odds pages throughout the USA TODAY NETWORK, in print and digital.

“We are thrilled to gain exclusive access to Gannet’s portfolio of iconic brands and premium digital properties,” said Adrian Vella, Tipico U.S. Chief Executive Officer. “Integrating their leading media properties with Tipico Sportsbook marks an important moment as we begin our acceleration in the U.S. Gannett’s best-in-class editorial operations and massive local footprint, partnered with Tipico’s game changing technology, including end-to-end proprietary sports betting and iGaming products, will offer U.S. fans a slam dunk combination.”

