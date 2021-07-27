Gannett and Tipico Announce Strategic Sports Betting Agreement

Gannett Co., Inc (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our” or “the Company”) (NYSE:GCI), today announced an exclusive agreement with Tipico USA Technology, Inc. (“Tipico”), a U.S.-based subsidiary of European based Tipico Group of Companies, the leading sports betting provider in Germany, utilizing their Tipico Sportsbook brand. This strategic alliance leverages the power and breadth of the USA TODAY NETWORK consisting of more than 250 daily local sites including The Indy Star and Detroit Free Press, and its USA TODAY Sports Media Group, including in-depth USA TODAY Sports coverage across the country with over 200 additional sports sites in the portfolio, such as For The Win, Golfweek, and MMA Junkie.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005572/en/