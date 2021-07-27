-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Chubb has approximately 13,000 employees globally and a sales and service network spanning 17 countries serving more than 1.5 million customer sites in Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada. The business is a globally recognized fire safety and security provider, offering customers complete and reliable services from design and installation to monitoring and ongoing maintenance.

APi Group Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: APG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Chubb Fire & Security Business (“Chubb”) from Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) for an enterprise value of $3.1 billion, which is comprised of $2.9 billion cash and approximately $200 million of assumed liabilities and other adjustments.

Russ Becker, APi’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “This is a very exciting day in the history of APi. We have spent a tremendous amount of time evaluating several transformative opportunities as well as more traditional acquisitions. With the acquisition of Chubb, we see a tremendous amount of accelerated organic growth and margin expansion opportunities across our combined platform. There is also significant opportunity to leverage Chubb’s 200+ year history of providing statutorily required and route-based services through its internationally recognized brand. We look forward to providing additional details during our conference call today at 9:00 am (Eastern Time) and we look forward to welcoming Chubb’s 13,000 employees to our family of businesses.”

APi Co-Chair Sir Martin E. Franklin commented: “The acquisition of Chubb transforms APi into the world’s leading life safety services provider. We believe the transaction will be highly accretive with significant synergy opportunities. Together, the business can move faster and more efficiently, globally leveraging the expertise and ability of our combined 26,000 dedicated and talented employees.”

APi Co-Chair James E. Lillie added: “This acquisition meets all of our previously stated, key strategic investment criteria. Chubb has a history of strong free cash flow generation, they are leaders in their niche markets and have an experienced leadership team. The acquisition strengthens our strategic platform and expands our geographical reach as the combined entity will have market-leading positions in key geographies. Importantly, 50%+ of our revenue will be service based with meaningful, statutorily-required, recurring revenue. We believe there is significant future value creation potential both through organic growth opportunities, as well as through continued incremental transformational and bolt-on M&A.