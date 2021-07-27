Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Chubb has approximately 13,000 employees globally and a sales and service network spanning 17 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada. The business is a globally recognized fire safety and security provider, offering customers complete and reliable services from design and installation to monitoring and ongoing maintenance.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has agreed to sell its Chubb fire and security business to APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) for an enterprise value of $3.1 billion. The sale enables Carrier to focus on its core businesses and to re-allocate net proceeds consistent with its stated capital allocation priorities, including funding organic and inorganic growth, dividends, and share repurchases within a solid investment grade credit rating.

Carrier's global fire and security products business is not part of this transaction and remains an important part of Carrier's portfolio and our healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building strategy.

"Carrier continually assesses all aspects of our global portfolio to ensure alignment with our strategic business priorities and optimal value for our stakeholders," said Carrier Chairman & CEO Dave Gitlin. "This transaction drives greater focus for Carrier and allows us to re-allocate proceeds from the divestiture toward our higher strategic imperatives. It also provides Chubb the opportunity to unlock new potential, building on its history and dedication to customer service excellence, its 200-year brand legacy and highly skilled network of global service providers and technicians. We look forward to seeing the growth potential Chubb will have under the ownership of APi Group."

The proposed sale is subject to a consultation process and regulatory approvals. It is expected to close in late Q4 2021 or early Q1 2022. Management will provide additional details on the transaction and use of proceeds during its second-quarter 2021 earnings call on July 29, 2021.

BofA Securities is acting as financial advisor to Carrier, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Linklaters are acting as external legal counsel.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.