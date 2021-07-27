checkAd

City of Bridgeport, Connecticut's New Installation highlights the financial and environmental benefits of Flexi(R)-Pave

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its proprietary Flexi®-Pave was selected in Bridgeport CA's famed and popular outdoor entertainment pavilion, 'Seaside Park' - ‘Band Shell'.

Bridgeport's famed and popular outdoor entertainment pavilion, 'Seaside Park' - ‘Band Shell'; has committed to installing Flexi®-Pave to enhance the area while avoiding the ever-increasing budget struggles necessary to maintain the clay surface on their 1380-foot-long recreational walking/jogging loop. The City determined that like many municipalities, financial restrains are resulting in finding improved ways that will reduce their costly maintenance short term and in the long run. The city considered the alternatives and determined that using other traditional materials and technologies, such as concrete and asphalt, would not only be irresponsible but would also be more costly and show no beneficial enhancement to the ‘loop'. The likelihood of failure would be near 100% and the money allocated would have been wasteful.

Seaside Park is in Fairfield County; geographically located on the southwestern Connecticut coastline of Long Island Sound. It's positioning to the adjacent beaches provides cool breezes off Long Island Sound, and quick access to other park amenities. The city leadership knew the loop had to be upgraded due to the low-lying coastal location of the loop that had been subject to flooding in heavy rain events and storm surges. During 'Super Storm Sandy' the loop and great lawn were under 6' of salt water. The city determined the correct solution is to have a surface that is permeable, bonded, and monolithic, resistant to flooding, and to salt corrosion, yet durable to heavy pedestrian traffic, comfortable and safe to walk and jog on. Their research determined that only KBI's Flexi®-Pave permeable flexible pavement, will allow the maintenance, management and resilience needed to sustain stormwater and storm surges that the harsh coastal environment dishes out. KBI's affiliate and certified installers Tri-State Flexi®-Pave, Inc. will be renovating the loop. Tri-State Lexi®-Pave, Inc., explained how the 1380 Lineal foot loop will be widened from 8' to 10'; a new compacted gravel base will be installed to provide foundation support and stormwater storage capacity. Three areas of the loop will be reinforced with additional stone and geo-textiles to allow for vehicle access to the great lawn for events. The edges of the loop will be supported by welded steel edging and the finish surface of Flexi®-Pave will provide decades of recreation benefits for Bridgeport residence.

