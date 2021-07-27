City of Bridgeport, Connecticut's New Installation highlights the financial and environmental benefits of Flexi(R)-Pave

Municipality Acknowledges the Benefits of KB Industries Flexi®-Pave.TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its proprietary Flexi®-Pave was selected in Bridgeport …

Municipality Acknowledges the Benefits of KB Industries Flexi®-Pave. TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its proprietary Flexi®-Pave was selected in Bridgeport CA's famed and popular outdoor entertainment pavilion, 'Seaside Park' - ‘Band Shell'. Bridgeport's famed and popular outdoor entertainment pavilion, 'Seaside Park' - ‘Band Shell'; has committed to installing Flexi®-Pave to enhance the area while avoiding the ever-increasing budget struggles necessary to maintain the clay surface on their 1380-foot-long recreational walking/jogging loop. The City determined that like many municipalities, financial restrains are resulting in finding improved ways that will reduce their costly maintenance short term and in the long run. The city considered the alternatives and determined that using other traditional materials and technologies, such as concrete and asphalt, would not only be irresponsible but would also be more costly and show no beneficial enhancement to the ‘loop'. The likelihood of failure would be near 100% and the money allocated would have been wasteful.