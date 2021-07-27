checkAd

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Attend Three Investor Conferences in August

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that management plans to attend three investor conferences in August.

Guggenheim MedTech Disruptors Summit
 Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
 Wednesday, August 11, 2021
12:30 p.m. ET
Webcast of presentation

6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference
 Tuesday, August 17, 2021

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.

