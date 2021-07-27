Asbury Automotive Group Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

The financial measures discussed below include both GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures. Please see reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics included in the accompanying financial tables.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported record net income for the second quarter 2021 of $152.1 million ($7.80 per diluted share). This compares to net income of $49.6 million ($2.57 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter.

“This quarter, new inventory supply continued to be unpredictable, but our teams met the challenge and performed at record levels in revenue, volume, margins, net income, and EPS. In addition to this record performance, our online car buying platform, Clicklane, now fully active across all of our dealerships for the entire quarter, is exceeding our expectations, with its growth trajectory ahead of target,” said David Hult, Asbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are tracking well to achieve our strategic five-year plan.”

The Company reported adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for the second quarter 2021 of $151.7 million ($7.78 per diluted share) compared to $48.7 million ($2.52 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter.

Net income for the second quarter 2021 was adjusted for real estate net gains of $0.5 million ($0.02 per diluted share).

Net income for the second quarter 2020 was adjusted for a $1.2 million ($0.05 per diluted share) legal settlement gain.

The Company reported total revenue for the second quarter of $2.6 billion, up 79% from the prior year period; total revenue on a same-store basis was up 50% from the prior year period.

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Summary

$ in millions, except EPS Selected GAAP Financial For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 YoY 2021 vs. 2019 Revenue $ 2,584.0 $ 1,445.1 $ 1,803.5 79 % 43 % Gross Profit $ 497.2 $ 242.8 $ 295.0 105 % 69 % Gross Margin 19.2 % 16.8 % 16.4 % 240 bps 280 bps New Units 31,725 20,060 26,449 58 % 20 % Used Retail Units 26,856 18,400 22,259 46 % 21 % New Margin 9.1 % 5.1 % 4.0 % 400 bps 510 bps Used Retail Margin 9.7 % 7.7 % 7.1 % 200 bps 260 bps F&I Gross Profit $ 107.0 $ 66.6 $ 80.2 61 % 33 % Parts & Service Gross Profit $ 182.6 $ 100.5 $ 140.6 82 % 30 % SG&A % of Gross Profit 54.2 % 62.7 % 68.0 % -850bps -1,380 bps Operating Income $ 218.4 $ 82.2 $ 85.9 166 % 154 % Operating Margin 8.5 % 5.7 % 4.8 % 280 bps 370 bps EPS $ 7.80 $ 2.57 $ 2.84 204 % 175 %

$ in millions, except EPS Selected GAAP Financial For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 YoY 2021 vs. 2019 Adjusted Operating Income $ 217.9 $ 81.0 $ 85.6 169 % 155 % Adjusted Operating Margin 8.4 % 5.6 % 4.7 % 280 bps 370 bps Adjusted EPS $ 7.78 $ 2.52 $ 2.38 209 % 227 %

Same store vs. 2nd Quarter 2020:

Revenue increased 50%

Gross profit increased 72%

Gross margin increased 250 bps to 19.3%

New vehicle unit volume increased 42%; used vehicle retail unit volume increased 29%

New vehicle revenue increased 52%; gross profit increased 162%

Used vehicle retail revenue increased 53%; gross profit increased 96%

Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 48%

Parts and service revenue increased 41%; gross profit increased 48%; Customer pay gross profit increased 59%

Comparable store vs. 2nd Quarter 2019:

Revenue increased 23%

Gross profit increased 46%

Gross margin increased up 290 bps

New vehicle unit volume increased 11%; used vehicle retail unit volume increased 10%

New vehicle revenue increased 23%; gross profit increased 172%

Used vehicle retail revenue increased 34%; gross profit increased 88%

Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 30%

Parts and service revenue and gross profit increased 7%; customer pay gross profit increased 9%

Liquidity and Leverage

As of June 30, 2021, the company had $576 million of liquidity (including cash of $102 million, floorplan offset accounts of $75 million, and availability under our used vehicle floorplan line and revolver of $399 million). The company’s adjusted net leverage ratio was 1.6x at quarter-end.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. In late 2020, Asbury embarked on a 5-year plan to strategically increase revenue and profitability through organic and acquisitive growth as well as their innovative Clicklane digital car purchasing platform, with its guest-centric approach as Asbury’s constant North Star. Asbury currently operates 91 dealerships, consisting of 112 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. For additional information, visit www.asburyauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) % Change 2021 2020 REVENUE: New vehicle $ 1,368.4 $ 761.8 $ 606.6 80 % Used vehicle: Retail 759.4 412.6 346.8 84 % Wholesale 56.8 34.9 21.9 63 % Total used vehicle 816.2 447.5 368.7 82 % Parts and service 292.4 169.2 123.2 73 % Finance and insurance, net 107.0 66.6 40.4 61 % TOTAL REVENUE 2,584.0 1,445.1 1,138.9 79 % GROSS PROFIT: New vehicle 124.1 38.6 85.5 222 % Used vehicle: Retail 73.5 31.6 41.9 133 % Wholesale 10.0 5.5 4.5 82 % Total used vehicle 83.5 37.1 46.4 125 % Parts and service 182.6 100.5 82.1 82 % Finance and insurance, net 107.0 66.6 40.4 61 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT 497.2 242.8 254.4 105 % OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 269.7 152.2 117.5 77 % Depreciation and amortization 10.1 9.7 0.4 4 % Other operating (income), net (1.0 ) (1.3 ) 0.3 23 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 218.4 82.2 136.2 166 % OTHER EXPENSES: Floor plan interest expense 2.1 4.1 (2.0 ) (49 )% Other interest expense, net 14.4 11.8 2.6 22 % Total other expenses, net 16.5 15.9 0.6 4 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 201.9 66.3 135.6 205 % Income tax expense 49.8 16.7 33.1 198 % NET INCOME $ 152.1 $ 49.6 $ 102.5 207 % EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic— Net income $ 7.88 $ 2.58 $ 5.30 205 % Diluted— Net income $ 7.80 $ 2.57 $ 5.23 204 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19.3 19.2 0.1 Restricted stock 0.1 — 0.1 Performance share units 0.1 0.1 — Diluted 19.5 19.3 0.2

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) % Change 2021 2020 Unit sales New vehicle: Luxury 10,085 4,359 5,726 131 % Import 17,257 11,610 5,647 49 % Domestic 4,383 4,091 292 7 % Total new vehicle 31,725 20,060 11,665 58 % Used vehicle retail 26,856 18,400 8,456 46 % Used to new ratio 84.7 % 91.7 % (700) bps Average selling price New vehicle $ 43,133 $ 37,976 $ 5,157 14 % Used vehicle retail 28,277 22,424 5,853 26 % Average gross profit per unit New vehicle: Luxury $ 6,138 $ 3,854 $ 2,284 59 % Import 2,550 1,077 1,473 137 % Domestic 4,152 2,273 1,879 83 % Total new vehicle 3,912 1,924 1,988 103 % Used vehicle retail 2,737 1,717 1,020 59 % Finance and insurance, net 1,827 1,732 95 5 % Front end yield (1) 5,200 3,557 1,643 46 % Gross margin New vehicle: Luxury 10.2 % 6.9 % 330 bps Import 7.9 % 3.7 % 420 bps Domestic 8.9 % 5.3 % 360 bps Total new vehicle 9.1 % 5.1 % 400 bps Used vehicle retail 9.7 % 7.7 % 200 bps Parts and service 62.4 % 59.4 % 300 bps Total gross profit margin 19.2 % 16.8 % 240 bps SG&A metrics Rent expense $ 9.1 $ 5.9 $ 3.2 54 % SG&A as a percentage of gross profit 54.2 % 62.7 % (850) bps SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit 52.4 % 60.3 % (790) bps Operating metrics Income from operations as a percentage of revenue 8.5 % 5.7 % 280 bps Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 43.9 % 33.9 % 1,000 bps Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue 8.4 % 5.6 % 280 bps Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 43.8 % 33.4 % 1,040 bps Revenue mix New vehicle 53.0 % 52.7 % Used vehicle retail 29.4 % 28.6 % Used vehicle wholesale 2.2 % 2.4 % Parts and service 11.3 % 11.7 % Finance and insurance 4.1 % 4.6 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % Gross profit mix New vehicle 25.0 % 15.9 % Used vehicle retail 14.8 % 13.0 % Used vehicle wholesale 2.0 % 2.3 % Parts and service 36.7 % 41.4 % Finance and insurance 21.5 % 27.4 % Total gross profit 100.0 % 100.0 %

______________________________ (1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) % Change 2021 2020 Revenue New vehicle: Luxury $ 381.0 $ 236.2 $ 144.8 61 % Import 553.4 341.8 211.6 62 % Domestic 204.1 168.8 35.3 21 % Total new vehicle 1,138.5 746.8 391.7 52 % Used Vehicle: Retail 615.4 403.5 211.9 53 % Wholesale 32.3 34.4 (2.1) (6) % Total used vehicle 647.7 437.9 209.8 48 % Parts and service 234.6 166.5 68.1 41 % Finance and insurance 97.5 65.7 31.8 48 % Total revenue $ 2,118.3 $ 1,416.9 $ 701.4 50 % Gross profit New vehicle: Luxury $ 36.1 $ 16.3 $ 19.8 121 % Import 43.9 12.4 31.5 254 % Domestic 18.2 8.8 9.4 107 % Total new vehicle 98.2 37.5 60.7 162 % Used Vehicle: Retail 61.3 31.2 30.1 96 % Wholesale 6.4 5.5 0.9 16 % Total used vehicle 67.7 36.7 31.0 84 % Parts and service: Customer pay 84.1 52.8 31.3 59 % Warranty 20.2 17.6 2.6 15 % Wholesale parts 6.6 4.8 1.8 38 % Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 110.9 75.2 35.7 47 % Reconditioning and preparation 35.2 23.6 11.6 49 % Total parts and service 146.1 98.8 47.3 48 % Finance and insurance 97.5 65.7 31.8 48 % Total gross profit $ 409.5 $ 238.7 $ 170.8 72 % SG&A expense $ 227.5 $ 149.8 $ 77.7 52 % SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit 55.6 % 62.8 % (720) bps

______________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) % Change 2021 2020 Unit sales New vehicle: Luxury 6,505 4,218 2,287 54 % Import 17,205 11,610 5,595 48 % Domestic 4,383 3,936 447 11 % Total new vehicle 28,093 19,764 8,329 42 % Used vehicle retail 23,267 18,033 5,234 29 % Used to new ratio 82.8 % 91.2 % (840) bps Average selling price New vehicle $ 40,526 $ 37,786 $ 2,740 7 % Used vehicle retail 26,449 22,376 4,073 18 % Average gross profit per unit New vehicle: Luxury $ 5,550 $ 3,864 $ 1,686 44 % Import 2,552 1,068 1,484 139 % Domestic 4,152 2,236 1,916 86 % Total new vehicle 3,496 1,897 1,599 84 % Used vehicle retail 2,635 1,730 905 52 % Finance and insurance, net 1,898 1,738 160 9 % Front end yield (1) 5,004 3,556 1,448 41 % Gross margin New vehicle: Luxury 9.5 % 6.9 % 260 bps Import 7.9 % 3.6 % 430 bps Domestic 8.9 % 5.2 % 370 bps Total new vehicle 8.6 % 5.0 % 360 bps Used vehicle retail 10.0 % 7.7 % 230 bps Parts and service: Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 47.3 % 45.2 % 210 bps Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation 62.3 % 59.3 % 300 bps Total gross profit margin 19.3 % 16.8 % 250 bps

______________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) % Change 2021 2020 REVENUE: New vehicle $ 2,520.1 $ 1,583.9 $ 936.2 59 % Used vehicle: Retail 1,366.9 858.6 508.3 59 % Wholesale 140.2 82.1 58.1 71 % Total used vehicle 1,507.1 940.7 566.4 60 % Parts and service 554.4 390.8 163.6 42 % Finance and insurance, net 195.3 137.0 58.3 43 % TOTAL REVENUE 4,776.9 3,052.4 1,724.5 56 % GROSS PROFIT: New vehicle 199.6 75.0 124.6 166 % Used vehicle: Retail 121.0 62.8 58.2 93 % Wholesale 18.3 5.0 13.3 266 % Total used vehicle 139.3 67.8 71.5 105 % Parts and service 345.7 235.4 110.3 47 % Finance and insurance, net 195.3 137.0 58.3 43 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT 879.9 515.2 364.7 71 % OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 509.5 346.9 162.6 47 % Depreciation and amortization 19.9 19.2 0.7 4 % Franchise rights impairment — 23.0 (23.0 ) (100 )% Other operating (income) expense, net (4.2 ) 8.9 (13.1 ) (147 )% INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 354.7 117.2 237.5 203 % OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME): Floor plan interest expense 5.0 11.1 (6.1 ) (55 )% Other interest expense, net 28.4 28.8 (0.4 ) (1 )% Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt, net — 20.6 (20.6 ) (100 )% Gain on dealership divestitures, net — (33.7 ) 33.7 100 % Total other expenses, net 33.4 26.8 6.6 25 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 321.3 90.4 230.9 255 % Income tax expense 76.4 21.3 55.1 259 % NET INCOME $ 244.9 $ 69.1 $ 175.8 254 % EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic— Net income $ 12.69 $ 3.60 $ 9.09 253 % Diluted— Net income $ 12.56 $ 3.58 $ 8.98 251 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19.3 19.2 0.1 Restricted stock 0.1 — 0.1 Performance share units 0.1 0.1 — Diluted 19.5 19.3 0.2

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) % Change 2021 2020 Unit sales New vehicle: Luxury 18,596 9,351 9,245 99 % Import 31,634 24,068 7,566 31 % Domestic 8,754 8,618 136 2 % Total new vehicle 58,984 42,037 16,947 40 % Used vehicle retail 50,375 38,687 11,688 30 % Used to new ratio 85.4 % 92.0 % (660) bps Average selling price New vehicle $ 42,725 $ 37,679 $ 5,046 13 % Used vehicle retail 27,134 22,194 4,940 22 % Average gross profit per unit New vehicle: Luxury $ 5,732 $ 3,604 $ 2,128 59 % Import 1,963 964 999 104 % Domestic 3,530 2,100 1,430 68 % Total new vehicle 3,384 1,784 1,600 90 % Used vehicle retail 2,402 1,623 779 48 % Finance and insurance, net 1,786 1,697 89 5 % Front end yield (1) 4,717 3,404 1,313 39 % Gross margin New vehicle: Luxury 9.5 % 6.5 % 300 bps Import 6.2 % 3.3 % 290 bps Domestic 7.8 % 5.0 % 280 bps Total new vehicle 7.9 % 4.7 % 320 bps Used vehicle retail 8.9 % 7.3 % 160 bps Parts and service 62.4 % 60.2 % 220 bps Total gross profit margin 18.4 % 16.9 % 150 bps SG&A metrics Rent expense $ 20.3 $ 12.7 $ 7.6 60 % SG&A as a percentage of gross profit 57.9 % 67.3 % (940) bps SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit 55.6 % 64.9 % (930) bps Operating metrics Income from operations as a percentage of revenue 7.4 % 3.8 % 360 bps Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 40.3 % 22.7 % 1,760 bps Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue 7.4 % 4.9 % 250 bps Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 39.9 % 29.0 % 1,090 bps Revenue mix New vehicle 52.8 % 51.9 % Used vehicle retail 28.6 % 28.1 % Used vehicle wholesale 2.9 % 2.7 % Parts and service 11.6 % 12.8 % Finance and insurance 4.1 % 4.5 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % Gross profit mix New vehicle 22.7 % 14.6 % Used vehicle retail 13.7 % 12.1 % Used vehicle wholesale 2.1 % 1.0 % Parts and service 39.3 % 45.7 % Finance and insurance 22.2 % 26.6 % Total gross profit 100.0 % 100.0 %

______________________________ (1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) % Change 2021 2020 Revenue New vehicle: Luxury $ 703.2 $ 503.5 $ 199.7 40 % Import 991.5 684.2 307.3 45 % Domestic 393.6 340.2 53.4 16 % Total new vehicle 2,088.3 1,527.9 560.4 37 % Used Vehicle: Retail 1,115.2 820.4 294.8 36 % Wholesale 89.6 79.2 10.4 13 % Total used vehicle 1,204.8 899.6 305.2 34 % Parts and service 446.7 377.6 69.1 18 % Finance and insurance, net 178.2 132.9 45.3 34 % Total revenue $ 3,918.0 $ 2,938.0 $ 980.0 33 % Gross profit New vehicle: Luxury $ 60.7 $ 32.5 $ 28.2 87 % Import 62.0 22.8 39.2 172 % Domestic 30.6 16.9 13.7 81 % Total new vehicle 153.3 72.2 81.1 112 % Used Vehicle: Retail 101.3 60.8 40.5 67 % Wholesale 12.8 5.1 7.7 151 % Total used vehicle 114.1 65.9 48.2 73 % Parts and service: Customer pay 161.1 127.6 33.5 26 % Warranty 38.5 38.7 (0.2 ) (1 )% Wholesale parts 12.5 9.5 3.0 32 % Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 212.1 175.8 36.3 21 % Reconditioning and preparation 65.1 51.6 13.5 26 % Total parts and service 277.2 227.4 49.8 22 % Finance and insurance 178.2 132.9 45.3 34 % Total gross profit $ 722.8 $ 498.4 $ 224.4 45 % SG&A expense $ 427.1 $ 334.9 $ 92.2 28 % SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit 59.1 % 67.2 % (810) bps

______________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) % Change 2021 2020 Unit sales New vehicle: Luxury 12,031 9,038 2,993 33 % Import 31,556 23,565 7,991 34 % Domestic 8,653 8,094 559 7 % Total new vehicle 52,240 40,697 11,543 28 % Used vehicle retail 44,007 37,012 6,995 19 % Used to new ratio 84.2 % 90.9 % (670) bps Average selling price New vehicle $ 39,975 $ 37,543 $ 2,432 6 % Used vehicle retail 25,341 22,166 3,175 14 % Average gross profit per unit New vehicle: Luxury $ 5,045 $ 3,596 $ 1,449 40 % Import 1,965 968 997 103 % Domestic 3,536 2,088 1,448 69 % Total new vehicle 2,935 1,774 1,161 65 % Used vehicle retail 2,302 1,643 659 40 % Finance and insurance, net 1,851 1,710 141 8 % Front end yield (1) 4,497 3,422 1,075 31 % Gross margin New vehicle: Luxury 8.6 % 6.5 % 210 bps Import 6.3 % 3.3 % 300 bps Domestic 7.8 % 5.0 % 280 bps Total new vehicle 7.3 % 4.7 % 260 bps Used vehicle retail 9.1 % 7.4 % 170 bps Parts and service: Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 47.5 % 46.6 % 90 bps Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation 62.1 % 60.2 % 190 bps Total gross profit margin 18.4 % 17.0 % 140 bps

______________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Additional Disclosures (In millions)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease) % Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA Cash and cash equivalents $ 102.3 $ 1.4 $ 100.9 NM New vehicle inventory (a) 224.2 640.0 (415.8 ) (65 )% Used vehicle inventory (b) 284.4 188.5 95.9 51 % Parts inventory (c) 51.6 46.7 4.9 10 % Total current assets 1,132.5 1,405.7 (273.2 ) (19 )% Floor plan notes payable (d) 241.5 702.2 (460.7 ) (66 )% Total current liabilities 759.3 1,223.4 (464.1 ) (38 )% CAPITALIZATION: Long-term debt (including current portion) (e) $ 1,378.2 $ 1,201.8 $ 176.4 15 % Shareholders' equity 1,148.3 905.5 242.8 27 % Total $ 2,526.5 $ 2,107.3 $ 419.2 20 %

______________________________ NM—Not Meaningful

(a) Excluding $1.5 million of new vehicle inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of June 30, 2021 (b) Excluding $1.1 million of used vehicle inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of June 30, 2021 (c) Excluding $0.4 million of parts inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of June 30, 2021 (d) Excluding $1.8 million of Floor plan notes payable classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of June 30, 2021 (e) Excluding $2.3 million and $8.9 million of Long-term debt classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 DAYS SUPPLY New vehicle inventory 17 40 52 Used vehicle inventory 37 31 26

______________________________ Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory levels at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical cost of sales.

Brand Mix - New Vehicle Revenue by Brand- For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Luxury: Mercedes-Benz 12 % 8 % Lexus 12 % 6 % BMW 5 % 6 % Acura 4 % 4 % Range Rover 3 % 2 % Audi 2 % 2 % Porsche 2 % — % Other luxury 5 % 5 % Total luxury 45 % 33 % Imports: Honda 16 % 18 % Toyota 12 % 13 % Nissan 5 % 6 % Other imports 6 % 7 % Total imports 39 % 44 % Domestic: Ford 6 % 10 % Chevrolet 4 % 6 % Dodge 3 % 4 % Other domestics 3 % 3 % Total domestic 16 % 23 % Total New Vehicle Revenue 100 % 100 %

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC.

Supplemental Disclosures

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering certain alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures include "Pro forma adjusted leverage ratio," "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income," " Adjusted operating margins," and "Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS")." Further, management assesses the organic growth of our revenue and gross profit on a same store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial performance and provides relevant information to assess our performance at our existing locations. Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In their evaluation of results from time to time, management excludes items that do not arise directly from core operations, or are otherwise of an unusual or non-recurring nature. Because these non-core, unusual or non-recurring charges and gains materially affect Asbury's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Management discloses these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because it believes investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance.

The following tables provide reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics: For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions) Adjusted leverage ratio: Long-term debt (including current portion) $ 1,378.2 $ 1,194.1 Debt included in Liabilities held for sale 2.3 2.3 Cash and floor plan offset (177.3 ) (173.2 ) Availability under our used vehicle revolving floor plan facility (160.0 ) (138.8 ) Adjusted long-term net debt $ 1,043.2 $ 884.4 Calculation of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"): Net Income $ 430.1 $ 327.6 Depreciation and amortization 39.2 38.8 Income tax expense 138.9 105.9 Swap and other interest expense 56.4 54.2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") $ 664.6 $ 526.5 Non-core items - expense (income): Gain on dealership divestitures $ (28.6 ) $ (28.6 ) Legal settlements (3.5 ) (4.7 ) Gain on sale of real estate (1.9 ) (1.1 ) Park Place related costs 1.3 1.3 Real estate-related charges 2.8 2.5 Total non-core items (29.9 ) (30.6 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 634.7 $ 495.9 Adjusted net leverage ratio 1.6 1.8

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 (In millions, except per share data) Adjusted income from operations: Income from operations $ 218.4 $ 82.2 $ 85.9 Legal settlements — (1.2 ) — Gain on sale of real estate (0.8 ) — (0.3 ) Real estate-related charges 0.3 — — Adjusted income from operations $ 217.9 $ 81.0 $ 85.6 Adjusted operating margin: Adjusted income from operations $ 217.9 $ 81.0 $ 85.6 Total revenue 2,584.0 1,445.1 1,803.5 Adjusted operating margin 8.4 % 5.6 % 4.7 % Adjusted net income: Net income $ 152.1 $ 49.6 $ 54.9 Non-core items - (income) expense: Gain on dealership divestiture — — (11.7 ) Legal settlements — (1.2 ) — Gain on sale of real estate (0.8 ) — (0.3 ) Real estate-related charges 0.3 — Income tax effect on non-core items above 0.1 0.3 3.0 Total non-core items (0.4 ) (0.9 ) (9.0 ) Adjusted net income $ 151.7 $ 48.7 $ 45.9 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS): Diluted EPS $ 7.80 $ 2.57 $ 2.84 Total non-core items (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.46 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 7.78 $ 2.52 $ 2.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 19.5 19.3 19.3

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (In millions, except per share data) Adjusted income from operations: Income from operations $ 354.7 $ 117.2 Legal settlements (3.5 ) (2.1 ) Gain on sale of real estate (1.9 ) (0.3 ) Real estate related charges 2.1 — Park Place related costs — 11.6 Franchise rights impairment — 23.0 Adjusted income from operations $ 351.4 $ 149.4 Adjusted net income: Net income $ 244.9 $ 69.1 Non-core items - (income) expense: Legal settlements (3.5 ) (2.1 ) Gain on sale of real estate (1.9 ) (0.3 ) Real estate related charges 2.1 — Gain on dealership divestitures — (33.7 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 20.7 Franchise rights impairment — 23.0 Park Place deal termination costs — 11.6 Income tax effect on non-core items above 0.8 (4.9 ) Total non-core items (2.5 ) 14.3 Adjusted net income $ 242.4 $ 83.4 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS): Diluted EPS $ 12.56 $ 3.58 Total non-core items (0.13 ) 0.74 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 12.43 $ 4.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 19.5 19.3

