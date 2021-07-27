Fiserv Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP revenue for the company increased 17% to $4.05 billion in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year period, with 36% growth in the Acceptance segment, 6% growth in the Fintech segment and 8% growth in the Payments segment. GAAP revenue for the company increased 8% to $7.81 billion in the first six months of 2021 compared to the prior year period, with 17% growth in the Acceptance segment and 4% growth in each of the Fintech and Payments segments.

GAAP earnings per share increased from $0.00 to $0.40 in the second quarter and increased 49% to $0.85 in the first six months of 2021 compared to the prior year periods. GAAP operating margin was 15.9% and 14.3% in the second quarter and first six months of 2021, respectively, compared to 4.7% and 11.0% in the second quarter and first six months of 2020, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 5% to $2.01 billion in the first six months of 2021 compared to $1.92 billion in the prior year period.

"We had a very strong quarter driven by both macroeconomic tailwinds and the execution of our business strategy focused on winning business with new and existing clients," said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. "Our assets and continued innovation position us well to grow faster with financial institutions, fintechs and businesses of all sizes."

Second Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Results and Additional Information

Adjusted revenue increased 20% to $3.86 billion in the second quarter and 11% to $7.41 billion in the first six months of 2021 compared to the prior year periods.

Internal revenue growth was 18% in the second quarter, led by 41% growth in the Acceptance segment, 5% growth in the Fintech segment and 7% growth in the Payments segment.

Internal revenue growth was 11% in the first six months of 2021, led by 23% growth in the Acceptance segment and 4% growth in each of the Fintech and Payments segments.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 47% to $1.37 in the second quarter and 32% to $2.54 in the first six months of 2021 compared to the prior year periods.

Adjusted operating margin increased 510 basis points to 33.9% in the second quarter and 440 basis points to 32.7% in the first six months of 2021 compared to the prior year periods.

Free cash flow increased by 4% to $1.72 billion in the first six months of 2021 compared to $1.66 billion in the prior year period.

The company repurchased 5.0 million shares of common stock for $588 million in the second quarter and 10.2 million shares of common stock for $1.20 billion in the first six months of 2021.

The company divested its remaining interest in the Investment Services (InvestCloud Holdings, LLC) business and received pre-tax proceeds of $466 million from the transaction.

The company commenced the issuance of U.S. commercial paper during the quarter, with the net proceeds used to repay borrowings on its revolving credit facility and senior notes due in June 2021.

In June 2021, the company announced a joint venture with Deutsche Bank to create a comprehensive provider of payment acceptance and banking solutions in the German market. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and closing conditions.

The company announced yesterday the launch of enhanced Fiserv Digital capabilities - a mobile-first, unified digital banking and card management turnkey solution for financial institutions' consumer and business customers. This launch leverages deep technical integration of recent acquisitions, Ondot and SpendLabs, into our digital banking and Clover platforms.

Outlook for 2021

Fiserv increases the full year outlook and now expects internal revenue growth of 10% to 12% and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.50 to $5.60, representing growth of 24% to 27%, for 2021.

"Given our strong financial results in the first half of the year, coupled with our continued business execution, we are again raising our internal revenue growth outlook as well as our overall adjusted EPS outlook," said Bisignano. "Our agility, speed of implementation and new product launches should continue to accelerate our growth."

Earnings Conference Call

The company will discuss its second quarter 2021 results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this news release, the company supplements its reporting of information determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as revenue, operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Fiserv, earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities, with "adjusted revenue," "internal revenue," "internal revenue growth," "adjusted operating income," "adjusted operating margin," "adjusted net income," "adjusted earnings per share," "adjusted earnings per share growth," and "free cash flow." Management believes that adjustments for certain non-cash or other items and the exclusion of certain pass-through revenue and expenses should enhance shareholders' ability to evaluate the company's performance, as such measures provide additional insights into the factors and trends affecting its business. Therefore, the company excludes these items from its GAAP financial measures to calculate these unaudited non-GAAP measures. The corresponding reconciliations of these unaudited non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this news release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the non-cash and other items described below that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measures. See page 15 for additional information regarding the company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures.

Examples of non-cash or other items may include, but are not limited to, non-cash deferred revenue adjustments arising from acquisitions; non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions; non-cash impairment charges; restructuring costs; severance costs; net charges associated with debt financing activities; merger and integration costs; gains or losses from the sale of businesses; and certain discrete tax benefits and expenses. The company excludes these items to more clearly focus on the factors management believes are pertinent to the company's operations, and management uses this information to make operating decisions, including the allocation of resources to the company's various businesses.

The company adjusts its non-GAAP results to exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization supplements GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. Although the company excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Management believes internal revenue growth is useful because it presents adjusted revenue growth including deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments and excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, dispositions and the company's Output Solutions postage reimbursements. Management believes free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available for debt service requirements and strategic capital decisions. Management believes this supplemental information enhances shareholders' ability to evaluate and understand the company's core business performance.

These unaudited non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenue, operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Fiserv, earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities or any other amount determined in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated internal revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share growth and other statements regarding our future financial performance. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “could,” “should,” or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially include, among others, the following, many of which are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic: the duration and intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including how quickly the global economy recovers from the impact of the pandemic; governmental and private sector responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of such responses on the company; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's employees, clients, vendors, operations and sales; the possibility that the company may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies from the acquisition of First Data within the expected time frames or that the integration of First Data may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the company's ability to compete effectively against new and existing competitors and to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; changes in customer demand for the company's products and services; the ability of the company's technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; the successful management of the company's merchant alliance program which involves several alliances not under its sole control; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the company's business including disruptions caused by other participants in the global financial system; the failure of the company's vendors and merchants to satisfy their obligations; the successful management of credit and fraud risks in the company's business and merchant alliances; changes in local, regional, national and international economic or political conditions and the impact they may have on the company and its customers; the effect of proposed and enacted legislative and regulatory actions affecting the company or the financial services industry as a whole; the company's ability to comply with government regulations and applicable card association and network rules; the protection and validity of intellectual property rights; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; the company's ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, and to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the same; the impact of the company's strategic initiatives; the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; volatility and disruptions in financial markets that may impact the company's ability to access preferred sources of financing and the terms on which the company is able to obtain financing or increase its costs of borrowing; adverse impacts from currency exchange rates or currency controls; changes in corporate tax and interest rates; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in other documents that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Fiserv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Processing and services $ 3,361 $ 2,890 $ 6,415 $ 5,965 Product 690 575 1,391 1,269 Total revenue 4,051 3,465 7,806 7,234 Expenses Cost of processing and services 1,498 1,466 2,895 3,101 Cost of product 469 454 979 986 Selling, general and administrative 1,440 1,377 2,813 2,781 (Gain) loss on sale of business — 3 — (428 ) Total expenses 3,407 3,300 6,687 6,440 Operating income 644 165 1,119 794 Interest expense, net (175 ) (174 ) (351 ) (361 ) Other income 1 1 22 21 Income (loss) before income taxes and income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 470 (8 ) 790 454 Income tax (provision) benefit (228 ) 27 (246 ) (52 ) Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 42 (10 ) 58 (16 ) Net income 284 9 602 386 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 15 7 29 (8 ) Net income attributable to Fiserv $ 269 $ 2 $ 573 $ 394 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv - diluted $ 0.40 $ — $ 0.85 $ 0.57 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share attributable to Fiserv 672.7 680.8 676.3 686.0 Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

Fiserv, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income attributable to Fiserv $ 269 $ 2 $ 573 $ 394 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 1 148 229 273 463 Severance costs 2 4 32 14 79 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3 513 521 1,019 1,046 Non wholly-owned entity activities 4 7 36 7 19 Tax impact of adjustments 5 (154 ) (191 ) (302 ) (370 ) (Gain) loss on sale of business 6 — 3 — (428 ) Tax impact of (gain) loss on sale of business 5 — (1 ) — 112 Discrete tax items 7 134 — 134 — Adjusted net income $ 921 $ 631 $ 1,718 $ 1,315 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv $ 0.40 $ — $ 0.85 $ 0.57 Adjustments - net of income taxes: Merger and integration costs 1 0.17 0.26 0.31 0.52 Severance costs 2 — 0.04 0.02 0.09 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3 0.59 0.59 1.16 1.17 Non wholly-owned entity activities 4 0.01 0.04 0.01 0.02 (Gain) loss on sale of business 6 — — — (0.46 ) Discrete tax items 7 0.20 — 0.20 — Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 0.93 $ 2.54 $ 1.92 See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

1 Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred in connection with various acquisitions, primarily related to the First Data acquisition. First Data integration costs in the second quarter and first six months of 2021 primarily include $63 million and $115 million, respectively, of third party professional service fees associated with integration activities; $10 million and $28 million, respectively, of incremental share-based compensation, including the fair value of stock awards assumed by Fiserv; and $48 million and $93 million, respectively, of other integration-related compensation costs. First Data integration costs in the second quarter and first six months of 2020 primarily include $56 million and $103 million, respectively, of third party professional services fees associated with integration activities; $40 million and $92 million, respectively, of incremental share-based compensation, including the fair value of stock awards assumed by Fiserv; $28 million and $78 million, respectively, of other integration-related compensation costs; $33 million and $80 million, respectively, of accelerated depreciation and amortization associated with the termination of certain vendor contracts; and a $40 million non-cash impairment charge in both the second quarter and first six months of 2020 associated with the early exit of certain leased facilities. 2 Represents severance costs associated with the achievement of expense management initiatives, primarily related to the First Data acquisition. 3 Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through various acquisitions, including customer relationships, software/technology and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract costs (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, and financing costs and debt discounts. See additional information on page 14 for an analysis of the company's amortization expense. 4 Represents the company’s share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its unconsolidated affiliates, as well as the minority interest share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its subsidiaries in which the company holds a controlling financial interest. This adjustment during the second quarter and first six months of 2021 also includes gains totaling $33 million and $73 million, respectively, related to the fair value remeasurement and sale of certain equity investments. 5 The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 23%, which approximates the company's anticipated annual effective tax rate, exclusive of the actual tax impact associated with the gain on the sale of a 60% interest in the Investment Services business in February 2020. 6 Represents the gain associated with the sale of a 60% interest in the Investment Services business in February 2020. 7 Represents discrete tax items related to the revaluation of deferred taxes due to a change in the respective statutory tax rates in the United Kingdom and Argentina.

Fiserv, Inc. Financial Results by Segment (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Company Revenue $ 4,051 $ 3,465 $ 7,806 $ 7,234 Adjustments: Output Solutions postage reimbursements (202 ) (198 ) (407 ) (433 ) Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments 6 11 13 23 Merchant Services adjustment 1 — (58 ) — (126 ) Adjusted revenue $ 3,855 $ 3,220 $ 7,412 $ 6,698 Operating income $ 644 $ 165 $ 1,119 $ 794 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 148 229 273 463 Severance costs 4 32 14 79 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 513 521 1,019 1,046 Merchant Services adjustment 1 — (23 ) — (59 ) (Gain) loss on sale of business — 3 — (428 ) Adjusted operating income $ 1,309 $ 927 $ 2,425 $ 1,895 Operating margin 15.9 % 4.7 % 14.3 % 11.0 % Adjusted operating margin 33.9 % 28.8 % 32.7 % 28.3 % Merchant Acceptance ("Acceptance") Revenue $ 1,666 $ 1,223 $ 3,063 $ 2,624 Adjustments: Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments — 2 — 4 Merchant Services adjustment 1 — (58 ) — (126 ) Adjusted revenue $ 1,666 $ 1,167 $ 3,063 $ 2,502 Operating income $ 524 $ 245 $ 911 $ 562 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs — 1 — 3 Merchant Services adjustment 1 — (23 ) — (59 ) Adjusted operating income $ 524 $ 223 $ 911 $ 506 Operating margin 31.4 % 20.0 % 29.7 % 21.4 % Adjusted operating margin 31.4 % 19.1 % 29.7 % 20.2 % Financial Technology ("Fintech") 2 Revenue $ 754 $ 714 $ 1,490 $ 1,432 Operating income $ 273 $ 252 $ 519 $ 456 Operating margin 36.2 % 35.4 % 34.9 % 31.9 % Fiserv, Inc. Financial Results by Segment (cont.) (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Payments and Network ("Payments") Revenue $ 1,421 $ 1,320 $ 2,826 $ 2,706 Adjustments: Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments 6 9 13 19 Adjusted revenue $ 1,427 $ 1,329 $ 2,839 $ 2,725 Operating income $ 629 $ 548 $ 1,207 $ 1,113 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 7 10 14 20 Adjusted operating income $ 636 $ 558 $ 1,221 $ 1,133 Operating margin 44.3 % 41.5 % 42.7 % 41.2 % Adjusted operating margin 44.6 % 42.0 % 43.0 % 41.6 % Corporate and Other Revenue $ 210 $ 208 $ 427 $ 472 Adjustments: Output Solutions postage reimbursements (202 ) (198 ) (407 ) (433 ) Adjusted revenue $ 8 $ 10 $ 20 $ 39 Operating loss $ (782 ) $ (880 ) $ (1,518 ) $ (1,337 ) Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 141 218 259 440 Severance costs 4 32 14 79 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 513 521 1,019 1,046 (Gain) loss on sale of business — 3 — (428 ) Adjusted operating loss $ (124 ) $ (106 ) $ (226 ) $ (200 ) See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Operating margin percentages are calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

1 Represents an adjustment primarily related to the company's joint venture with Bank of America. The Banc of America Merchant Services joint venture (BAMS) was dissolved effective July 1, 2020. The company owned 51% of BAMS and, through June 30, 2020, BAMS' financial results were 100% consolidated into the company's financial statements for GAAP reporting purposes. In connection with the dissolution of the joint venture, the company received a 51% share of the joint venture's value via an agreed upon contractual separation. In addition, the company will continue providing merchant processing and related services to Bank of America for its merchant clients. The non-GAAP adjustment reduces adjusted revenue and adjusted operating income by the joint venture revenue and expense that was not expected to be retained by the company upon dissolution and is partially offset by an increase to processing and services revenue. 2 For all periods presented in the Fintech segment, there were no adjustments to GAAP measures presented and thus the adjusted measures are equal to the GAAP measures presented.

Fiserv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions, unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 602 $ 386 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and other amortization 560 550 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,050 1,099 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 25 24 Share-based compensation 127 202 Deferred income taxes (69 ) (94 ) Gain on sale of business — (428 ) (Income) loss from investments in unconsolidated affiliates (58 ) 16 Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 13 12 Non-cash impairment charges 5 40 Other operating activities (22 ) (3 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Trade accounts receivable (154 ) 278 Prepaid expenses and other assets (56 ) 62 Contract costs (150 ) (158 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 171 (54 ) Contract liabilities (31 ) (13 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,013 1,919 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures, including capitalized software and other intangibles (494 ) (488 ) Proceeds from sale of business — 584 Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (493 ) (136 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 52 66 Purchases of investments (235 ) — Proceeds from sale of investments 472 — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (698 ) 26 Cash flows from financing activities Debt proceeds 4,343 5,812 Debt repayments (5,415 ) (6,219 ) Net proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper and short-term borrowings 1,047 (1 ) Payments of debt financing costs — (16 ) Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock 60 86 Purchases of treasury stock, including employee shares withheld for tax obligations (1,361 ) (1,574 ) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (21 ) (52 ) Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration (28 ) — Other financing activities (2 ) 5 Net cash used in financing activities (1,377 ) (1,959 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2 ) (12 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (64 ) (26 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance 919 933 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balance $ 855 $ 907

Fiserv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 841 $ 906 Trade accounts receivable – net 2,663 2,482 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,278 1,310 Settlement assets 12,945 11,521 Total current assets 17,727 16,219 Property and equipment – net 1,650 1,628 Customer relationships – net 10,845 11,603 Other intangible assets – net 3,866 3,755 Goodwill 36,668 36,322 Contract costs – net 755 692 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 2,590 2,756 Other long-term assets 1,675 1,644 Total assets $ 75,776 $ 74,619 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,364 $ 3,186 Short-term and current maturities of long-term debt 418 384 Contract liabilities 524 546 Settlement obligations 12,945 11,521 Total current liabilities 17,251 15,637 Long-term debt 20,425 20,300 Deferred income taxes 4,324 4,389 Long-term contract liabilities 181 187 Other long-term liabilities 802 777 Total liabilities 42,983 41,290 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 261 259 Fiserv shareholders' equity 31,793 32,330 Noncontrolling interests 739 740 Total equity 32,532 33,070 Total liabilities and equity $ 75,776 $ 74,619

Fiserv, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information (In millions, unaudited) Internal Revenue Growth 1 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Growth 2021 2020 Growth Total Company Adjusted revenue $ 3,855 $ 3,220 $ 7,412 $ 6,698 Currency impact 2 (25 ) — (21 ) — Acquisition adjustments (11 ) — (14 ) — Divestiture adjustments (156 ) (117 ) (266 ) (275 ) Internal revenue $ 3,663 $ 3,103 18% $ 7,111 $ 6,423 11% Acceptance Adjusted revenue $ 1,666 $ 1,167 $ 3,063 $ 2,502 Currency impact 2 (12 ) — (1 ) — Acquisition adjustments (5 ) — (5 ) — Divestiture adjustments (148 ) (101 ) (246 ) (218 ) Internal revenue $ 1,501 $ 1,066 41% $ 2,811 $ 2,284 23% Fintech Adjusted revenue $ 754 $ 714 $ 1,490 $ 1,432 Currency impact 2 (5 ) — (8 ) — Internal revenue $ 749 $ 714 5% $ 1,482 $ 1,432 4% Payments Adjusted revenue $ 1,427 $ 1,329 $ 2,839 $ 2,725 Currency impact 2 (8 ) — (12 ) — Acquisition adjustments (6 ) — (9 ) — Divestiture adjustments — (6 ) — (18 ) Internal revenue $ 1,413 $ 1,323 7% $ 2,818 $ 2,707 4% Corporate and Other Adjusted revenue $ 8 $ 10 $ 20 $ 39 Divestiture adjustments (8 ) (10 ) (20 ) (39 ) Internal revenue $ — $ — $ — $ —

See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Internal revenue growth is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

1 Internal revenue growth is measured as the change in adjusted revenue (see pages 9-10) for the current period excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and revenue attributable to acquisitions and dispositions, divided by adjusted revenue from the prior period excluding revenue attributable to dispositions. Revenue attributable to dispositions also includes current and prior period revenue associated with merchants retained by the company from the Banc of America Merchant Services joint venture, which was dissolved effective July 1, 2020, and transition services revenue within Corporate and Other. 2 Currency impact is measured as the increase or decrease in adjusted revenue for the current period by applying prior period foreign currency exchange rates to present a constant currency comparison to prior periods.

Fiserv, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information (cont.) (In millions, unaudited) Free Cash Flow Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,013 $ 1,919 Capital expenditures (494 ) (488 ) Adjustments: Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (21 ) (52 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates included in cash flows from investing activities 52 66 Severance, merger and integration payments 218 272 Tax payments on adjustments (50 ) (62 ) Free cash flow $ 1,718 $ 1,655

Total Amortization 1 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Acquisition-related intangible assets $ 524 $ 546 $ 1,045 $ 1,099 Capitalized software and other intangibles 70 40 126 78 Purchased software 59 78 124 134 Financing costs and debt discounts 12 11 25 23 Sales commissions 24 22 48 44 Deferred conversion costs 12 7 24 14 Total amortization $ 701 $ 704 $ 1,392 $ 1,392

See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

1 The company adjusts its non-GAAP results to exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions (see corresponding adjustment on page 7). The adjustment for acquired First Data software/technology excludes only the incremental amortization related to the fair value purchase accounting allocation. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. Although the company excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Fiserv, Inc.

Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of unaudited non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this news release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measures. The company’s forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for 2021, including internal revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share growth, are designed to enhance shareholders’ ability to evaluate the company’s performance by excluding certain items to focus on factors and trends affecting its business.

The company's internal revenue growth outlook for 2021 includes deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments and excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, dispositions and the impact of the company's Output Solutions postage reimbursements. The company's adjusted earnings per share outlook for 2021 excludes certain non-cash or other items such as non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions; non-cash impairment charges; restructuring costs; merger and integration costs; severance costs; gains or losses from the sale of businesses; and certain discrete tax benefits and expenses, and includes non-cash deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments. The company estimates that amortization expense in 2021 with respect to acquired intangible assets will approximate the amount incurred in 2020. Other adjustments to the company’s financial measures that were incurred in 2020 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are presented in this news release; however, they are not necessarily indicative of adjustments that may be incurred throughout 2021 or beyond. Estimates of these impacts and adjustments on a forward-looking basis are not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items.

Fiserv, Inc. Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.) The company's adjusted earnings per share growth outlook for 2021 is based on 2020 adjusted earnings per share performance. 2020 GAAP net income attributable to Fiserv $ 958 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 1 902 Severance costs 2 108 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3 2,024 Non wholly-owned entity activities 4 94 Tax impact of adjustments 5 (719 ) Gain on sale of businesses 6 (464 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of businesses 5 124 Discrete tax items 7 (7 ) 2020 adjusted net income $ 3,020 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 683.4 2020 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv $ 1.40 Adjustments - net of income taxes: Merger and integration costs 1 1.02 Severance costs 2 0.12 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3 2.28 Non wholly-owned entity activities 4 0.11 Gain on sale of businesses 6 (0.50 ) Discrete tax items 7 (0.01 ) 2020 adjusted earnings per share $ 4.42 2021 adjusted earnings per share outlook $5.50 - $5.60 2021 adjusted earnings per share growth outlook 24% - 27% In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited. Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts. See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Fiserv, Inc.

Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

1 Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred in connection with various acquisitions. Merger and integration costs include $865 million related to the First Data acquisition. First Data integration costs primarily include $224 million of third party professional service fees associated with integration activities; $165 million of incremental share-based compensation, including the fair value of stock awards assumed by Fiserv; $118 million of accelerated depreciation and amortization associated with the termination of vendor contracts; $137 million of other integration-related compensation costs; and $124 million of non-cash impairment charges associated with the early exit of certain leased facilities. 2 Represents severance costs associated with the achievement of expense management initiatives, primarily related to the First Data acquisition. 3 Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through various acquisitions, including customer relationships, software/technology, and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract costs (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, and financing costs and debt discounts. 4 Represents the company’s share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its unconsolidated affiliates, as well as the minority interest share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its subsidiaries in which the company holds a controlling financial interest. 5 The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 23%, which approximates the company's anticipated annual effective tax rate, exclusive of the actual tax impacts associated with the gain on sale of businesses. 6 Represents the earnings attributable to divested businesses and the gain on the associated divestiture transactions, including the sale of a 60% interest in the Investment Services business in February 2020 and the dissolution of the Banc of America Merchant Services joint venture in July 2020. 7 Represents certain discrete tax items, primarily related to foreign income tax benefits from a subsidiary restructuring and the revaluation of deferred taxes due to a change in the statutory tax rate in the United Kingdom.

