First Foundation Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (“FFA”) and First Foundation Bank (“FFB”), reported today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The detailed earnings report and investor presentation can be accessed online at https://investor.ff-inc.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

At 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, Chief Executive Officer Scott F. Kavanaugh and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Thompson and other executive members of First Foundation will host a discussion of the Company’s financial results and performance and provide an update on recent activities.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed using the link below:

First Foundation Q2 Earnings Webcast. The call can also be accessed by dialing in using the following toll-free number, (866) 342-6659 and conference ID, 7543199.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. First Foundation is comprised of an extraordinary team of financial professionals united around a single cause: to enable growth-minded individuals and businesses to boldly live the life they imagined and preserve the legacy they have worked so hard to build. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Texas, Nevada, and Hawaii. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

