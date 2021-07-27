checkAd

Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data in Low Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer Selected for a Mini Oral Presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that an abstract detailing updated results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 FRAME study investigating VS-6766, the Company’s RAF/MEK inhibitor, in combination with defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, in patients with low grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) has been selected for a mini oral presentation at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021, taking place virtually September 16-21, 2021.

“The investigator-sponsored FRAME study has been instrumental in providing the foundational knowledge regarding the safety, efficacy and durability of the VS-6766/defactinib combination as well as the basis for the breakthrough therapy designation recently granted by the FDA. We are pleased this abstract has been selected for a mini oral presentation at ESMO 2021, and we look forward to further engaging with the medical community regarding these important data,” said Jonathan Pachter, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Verastem Oncology. “Patients with low-grade serous ovarian cancer urgently need better solutions due to low response rates and tolerability issues associated with other therapeutic approaches. The company-sponsored, registration-directed Phase 2 RAMP 201 study is well underway, with top-line results from the selection phase expected during the first half of 2022.”

Verastem Oncology is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of VS-6766 alone and in combination with defactinib in the registration-directed Phase 2 RAMP 201 (Raf And Mek Program) (ENGOTov60/GOG3052) trial in patients with recurrent LGSOC.1

Details for the ESMO 2021 mini oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Phase I study of the combination of the dual RAF/MEK inhibitor VS-6766 and the FAK inhibitor defactinib: Results of efficacy in low grade serous ovarian cancer
Speaker: Susana Banerjee, Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust
 Presentation #: 725MO
Session: Mini oral – Gynaecological cancers
Date and Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021; 17:50-17:55 CEST

About the VS-6766/Defactinib Combination

The combination of VS-6766 and defactinib has been found to be clinically active in patients with KRAS mutant tumors. In an ongoing investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 FRAME study, the combination of VS-6766 and defactinib is being evaluated in patients with LGSOC, KRAS mutant NSCLC and colorectal cancer (CRC). The FRAME study was expanded to include new cohorts in pancreatic cancer, KRAS mutant endometrioid cancer and KRAS-G12V NSCLC. Verastem Oncology is also supporting an investigator-initiated Phase 2 trial evaluating VS-6766 with defactinib in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma. Verastem Oncology has initiated Phase 2 registration-directed trials of VS-6766 with defactinib in patients with recurrent LGSOC and in patients with recurrent KRAS-G12V mutant NSCLC as part of its RAMP (Raf And Mek Program).

Seite 1 von 3
Verastem Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data in Low Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer Selected for a Mini Oral Presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress 2021 Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that an abstract detailing updated results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 FRAME study investigating VS-6766, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding Debt
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten