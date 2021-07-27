Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in August 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi management will participate in two upcoming conferences in August 2021:



Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets 41st Annual Growth Conference is being held on August 10 – 12, 2021. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury is scheduled to give a Company presentation on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET and he will also be participating in one-on-one meetings from August 10 – 12, 2021. Please click here to register for the Company presentation.





Cannabis Business Times Cannabis Conference is being held on August 24 – 26, 2021. Olivier Blechner, EVP of Business Development is scheduled to participate in the “Merger & Acquisition Lessons from Multi-State Operators” panel on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. PT. For more information about Cannabis Business Times Cannabis Conference, please click here.



For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

