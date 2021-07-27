Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Agreement to Acquire Infectious Disease R&D Facility to Accelerate Development of Vaccines and Antiviral Drugs

CHATHAM, N.J., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the signing of a Purchase and Sale Agreement to acquire an approximately 48,000 square foot research and development (R&D) facility in Frederick, MD to support Tonix’s expanding infectious disease pipeline, including TNX-1800, a live replicating viral vaccine designed to protect against COVID-19, TNX-801, a live vaccine designed to protect against smallpox and monkeypox, and TNX-3500, a small molecule antiviral to inhibit replication of SARS-CoV-2.

Tonix agreed to purchase the R&D facility from Southern Research, a research collaboration partner for TNX-1800 and TNX-801 development. The facility currently operates at biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment. Pending transfer and approval of relevant permits, Tonix expects the transaction to close and the facility to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2021. Southern Research plans to consolidate its research activities at its Birmingham, AL campus. Tonix and Southern Research plan to continue those aspects of their collaboration on the development of vaccines and antivirals that are ongoing at the Birmingham, AL campus.

“The Fredrick facility will be a major expansion of our R&D capabilities,” stated Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix. “We believe this facility will ensure adequate resources and capacity to support and grow our pipeline of vaccines and antiviral therapeutics. In addition, we view control of in-house facilities as a strategic capability to ensure the speed and efficiency with which we can develop vaccines and antiviral products in the future against known, emerging or novel pathogens.”

Dr. Lederman continued, “While COVID-19 has the appearance of being controlled in certain geographic centers, reports of increasing infections in both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals, primarily related to new variants, have led to new mask mandates and restrictions in parts of the U.S. as well as new lockdowns and other restrictions in Europe and elsewhere. These concerning trends point to an urgent need for more robust vaccine technology and better overall preparedness. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed weaknesses in the U.S. domestic capability to conduct infectious disease R&D and produce vaccines and therapeutics, particularly in the setting of an interrupted global supply chain. We believe our planned capabilities at the Frederick facility will provide greatly needed domestic resources. The facility is ideally located in Maryland’s ’biotech corridor’, which is rich in highly skilled talent, and is also close to the center of the U.S. biodefense research community.”