Solar Alliance files full patent application for Powershed – the solar powered charging station for robotic lawnmowers

Powershed is a solar powered charging station for robotic lawnmowers that simplifies and improves the operation and use of robotic lawn mowers. Powershed is a new product that allows you to cut the cord and place a robotic mower anywhere the sun shines.

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce a full patent application has been filed, jointly with the University of Tennessee Research Foundation, for Powershed, an innovative solar powered charging station for robotic lawnmowers. The Company also announces that Powershed has advanced beyond the prototype stage and the latest design iteration of Powershed has resulted in four system sales in July, driven by an increase of 33% in power generation per unit.

Solar Alliance developed the Powershed design in cooperation with a researcher from the University of Tennessee and the patent application has been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Powershed had already filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office, which provided intellectual property protection pending a full patent application.

“The Solar Alliance team has made significant advances with Powershed by increasing the power output of the charging station and decreasing costs,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Our goal has always been to move beyond the prototype stage with a prudent technology development plan and then market Powershed to a broader audience. With the filing of our final patent application, combined with the technology advances we have seen, we are now prepared to begin a broader marketing campaign targeting larger customers and partners.”

In support of the retail and commercial launch of the latest version of Powershed, the Solar Alliance team is scheduled to exhibit and demonstrate Powershed at the GIE+EXPO 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky in October. Recently named the 6th largest trade show in the nation, GIE+EXPO is sponsored by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, Inc. (OPEI), Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS) and National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).