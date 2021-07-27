BC Craft Supply Co Debuts Grizzlers Brand in Alberta Through Revolutionary $1 “Buck a Joint” S^MPLE by AHLOT Program.

The S^MPLE by AHLOT program brings traditional CPG sampling to the cannabis industry, in a compliant manner. The program drives trial, awareness and sales, through a limited-quantity, sample-sized offering at a sample-friendly price-point. Customers that experience samples, convert into loyalists of full-sized products from Licensed Producers and brands.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co Ltd, ( CSE: CRFT ) (“ CRFT ” or the “ Company ”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, is announcing their Alberta launch of Grizzlers, a legacy brand of pre-rolled craft cannabis, in association with Think AHLOT Corporation (“ AHLOT ”) and their $1 “Buck a Joint” S^MPLE by AHLOT program.

“Canada’s Cannabis retailers have endured reduced operations, strict marketing regulations and increased competition and we want to show our support by bringing new and existing customers back in-store, with compliant and captivating cannabis sampling,” explains AHLOT CEO, Greg Pantelic. “Sampling - a proven tactic in any other industry - is a great way to encourage customers to engage with their local shop, and Grizzlers - the #1 pre-roll brand, pre-legalization - is perfect to kick off the S^MPLE by AHLOT program, by helping customers cross-over from the legacy to the legal market.”

CRFT CEO, Matthew Watters, commented, “Programs like the S^MPLE by AHLOT program will continue to build momentum of the Grizzlers brand in Canada; a critical component of our overall North American distribution strategy. Our continued success in Canada will fuel our growth in the United States as we look to expand in both scale and scope.”

Grizzlers is a flagship legacy brand of pre-rolled craft cannabis; offering access to premium grown, hang dried, hand trimmed, and hand packed cannabis at accessible prices; the brand is currently available for sale in Alberta and Ontario.

About BC Craft Supply Co LTD ($CRFT).

BC Craft Supply Co Ltd is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

CRFT, a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market;

a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market; Medcann Health Products, a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus, BC;

a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus, BC; Feelwell Brands, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and

a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and AVA Pathways, a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

BC Craft works with local artists cross-sector and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.