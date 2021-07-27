checkAd

BC Craft Supply Co Debuts Grizzlers Brand in Alberta Through Revolutionary $1 “Buck a Joint” S^MPLE by AHLOT Program.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co Ltd, (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, is announcing their Alberta launch of Grizzlers, a legacy brand of pre-rolled craft cannabis, in association with Think AHLOT Corporation (“AHLOT”) and their $1 “Buck a Joint” S^MPLE by AHLOT program.

The S^MPLE by AHLOT program brings traditional CPG sampling to the cannabis industry, in a compliant manner. The program drives trial, awareness and sales, through a limited-quantity, sample-sized offering at a sample-friendly price-point. Customers that experience samples, convert into loyalists of full-sized products from Licensed Producers and brands.

“Canada’s Cannabis retailers have endured reduced operations, strict marketing regulations and increased competition and we want to show our support by bringing new and existing customers back in-store, with compliant and captivating cannabis sampling,” explains AHLOT CEO, Greg Pantelic. “Sampling - a proven tactic in any other industry - is a great way to encourage customers to engage with their local shop, and Grizzlers - the #1 pre-roll brand, pre-legalization - is perfect to kick off the S^MPLE by AHLOT program, by helping customers cross-over from the legacy to the legal market.”

CRFT CEO, Matthew Watters, commented, “Programs like the S^MPLE by AHLOT program will continue to build momentum of the Grizzlers brand in Canada; a critical component of our overall North American distribution strategy. Our continued success in Canada will fuel our growth in the United States as we look to expand in both scale and scope.”

Grizzlers is a flagship legacy brand of pre-rolled craft cannabis; offering access to premium grown, hang dried, hand trimmed, and hand packed cannabis at accessible prices; the brand is currently available for sale in Alberta and Ontario.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/211bc1ec-303b-4fec ...

About BC Craft Supply Co LTD ($CRFT).

BC Craft Supply Co Ltd is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

  • CRFT, a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market; 
  • Medcann Health Products, a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus, BC;
  • Feelwell Brands, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and 
  • AVA Pathways, a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

BC Craft works with local artists cross-sector and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BC Craft Supply Co Debuts Grizzlers Brand in Alberta Through Revolutionary $1 “Buck a Joint” S^MPLE by AHLOT Program. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BC Craft Supply Co Ltd, (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, is announcing their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial and New ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Skye Bioscience Appoints Biotech Executive Praveen Tyle, Ph.D. to Board of Directors
Willis Towers Watson Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion; Announces Investor Day in ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Great Cruise Comeback Commences With First Sailing in 500 ...
Usio Reports Record Second Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board